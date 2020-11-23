Here's a roundup of upcoming online programs offered by the Phoenixville Public Library:
Phoenixville Public Library invites seniors to learn the basics of social media applications with students from Great Valley High School in a free online class on Saturday, Nov. 28, from 10:00 AM to noon each day. The Nov. 28 session will cover Messenger, Facebook and setting up meetings in Zoom. These events are free and open to the public and will take place online via Zoom. Class description and required registration available on the Library’s events calendar at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Professional recruiter and job coach Les Segarnick (AKA The Interview Doctor) continues his weekly, virtual Career Success Group meetings for Phoenixville Public Library on Fridays from 9:00 to 11:00 AM, beginning Nov. 27. Topics covered in each session include résumés, interview questions “designed to destroy you”, the elevator speech, researching companies, and job searching tips. This group is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://bit.ly/WayneFri9a to receive the link to the Zoom meeting. Call 610-933-3013 x132 or e-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library now offers free remote tech help by phone and internet via Zoom. One-on-one assistance with your laptop, tablet or smartphone is available from Library volunteers during selected hours on Thursday afternoons and Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. To schedule a one-hour appointment, or for more information, call 610-933-3013 x132 or e-mail mpinto@ccls.org.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation, “The Early Days of Radio: From the UK to Newfoundland to the Titanic to Entertainment”, on Monday, Nov. 30, at 7:00 PM. Journalist and author Evan Weiner will be the presenter. Radio is a 117-year-old medium but it was not until the sinking of the Titanic that radio became important. A young amateur radio operator named David Sarnoff pushed Congress after the Titanic disaster to open up radio frequencies and start commercial radio. Sarnoff would establish NBC radio in the mid-1920s. The early days of radio were a mixture of sports, music, comedies, dramas, soap operas and information. By 1927, William Paley had launched CBS radio. Radio became the theater of the imagination as people "watched" radio shows around the living room radio. Radio's heyday was from the late 1920s to approximately 1953. Virtually every big name in entertainment had a radio show. Television would eventually surpass radio but the stars of early TV were recruited from NBC and CBS radio. Journalist Evan Weiner, who started his career in Rockland County, NY at WRKL Radio at the age of 15 in 1971 as well as working with the Nyack Journal News, is a recognized global expert of the "politics of sports business". He has daily audio and video podcasts. He has been a regular on BBC radio as well as Talk Sport London and has been quoted in Bolivian and Australian newspapers. He also writes for the Guardian newspaper in the U.K. In the United States, he has been a radio commentator and a TV pundit on MSNBC, NewsMax and ABC. He is also the author of eight books and is a frequent college speaker. He won the 2010 Ronald Reagan Media Award from the United States Sports Academy. In 2015, Evan was featured in the documentary The Sons of Ben about the economic fall of Chester, Pennsylvania and how the city thought a soccer team would be a key to economic revival. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/early-radio or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual bone health and osteoporosis prevention presentation on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 10:00 AM. Alison Hallam, Physical Therapist and owner of BoneWise, will be the speaker. Hallam, a specialist in bone health and wellness, will outline strategies for preventing bone loss before it begins or turning it around if it already has. Objectives include overcoming postural changes, bone-loading through weight-bearing and muscle-strengthening activities, and improving balance. The program will cover nutrition and medication options and will introduce the BoneWise exercise program. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/bone-health or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Join Phoenixville Public Library and Penn State Extension/4-H educator Toni Stuetz for a free, hands-on, virtual family craft class to create a holiday swag decoration, on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7:00 PM. This program is intended for adults and youth to work together. Free supply kits will be available for pickup at the Library beginning Monday, November 30 -- one kit per family, please. Alternatively, you may use your own supplies: assorted holiday greenery such as cedar, pine, fir, boxwood, holly, etc.; ribbon; thin wire (floral wire); and decorations such as small ornaments and pine cones. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration for the Zoom session and/or to reserve a supply kit is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/holiday-swags or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. When registering, you must indicate if you are reserving a kit or using your own supplies. The Zoom invitation will be e-mailed on the day of the class. E-mail tmm113@psu.edu for more information.