PHOENIXVILLE — Phoenixville Hospital recently added the da Vinci X Surgical System to its services.
The da Vinci X Surgical System is a proven robotic-assisted surgical technology that helps enable our surgeons to perform minimally invasive surgery with an advanced set of instruments and a 3D high-definition view of the surgical area. The surgeon is 100% in control of the robotic-assisted da Vinci Surgical System, which translates his/her hand movements into smaller, more precise movements of tiny instruments inside the patient’s body.
The da Vinci X Surgical System is used for surgical procedures in the lower abdomen such as prostatectomy, partial nephrectomy, hysterectomy, pelvic organ prolapse, and hernia repair.
The da Vinci robotic surgery is a less invasive technique and offers several potential benefits, including a shorter hospital stay, less blood loss, fewer complications, less need for narcotic pain medicine, a faster recovery, and smaller incisions associated with minimal scarring.
“Bringing a minimally invasive surgical option for general surgery procedures to the Southeastern community benefits our patients by making surgeries safer with a faster recovery and less pain,” said Phoenixville Hospital President and CEO Steve Tullman.
For more information about surgical services at Phoenixville Hospital, visit https://www.towerhealth.org/services/robotic-surgery.
ABOUT PHOENIXVILLE HOSPITAL
Located in Phoenixville, Chester County, and a member of Tower Health, Phoenixville Hospital is a 144-bed facility that provides comprehensive medical services through emergency room visits, inpatient admissions, outpatient procedures and community outreach programs. Phoenixville Hospital’s services include an award-winning cardiovascular program, a fully accredited cancer center, NAPBC-accredited breast health center, an acute inpatient rehabilitation center, and a large robotic surgery center. Phoenixville Hospital is accredited by The Joint Commission and has been recognized for its quality outcomes and clinical expertise across services lines that include joint replacement surgery, advanced heart failure care, and the designation as a Primary Stroke Center. For more information, visit www.phoenixville.towerhealth.org.