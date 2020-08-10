PHOENIXVILLE — As many as half of the nation’s children and one-third of adults may face food insecurity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new Feeding America study.
In Phoenixville, food appointments have more than tripled. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Phoenixville Area Community Services (PACS) has been helping approximately 200 households every week.
“PACS is committed to supporting the people of Phoenixville well into the future,” says Executive Director Mary Fuller. “To do that well, we’re looking for a new location that will help us to better serve the community.”
When it was built in 1835, PACS’ 257 Church St. location was originally a school. As such, the three-story building has limited space, presenting challenges for both PACS staff and its clients — especially with so many more people facing food insecurity in Phoenixville and the surrounding area.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is causing hardships throughout our community, from families who are struggling to put food on the table to other agencies who’ve requested our help securing access to food for their clients. We are here to offer support to those who need it, but it is challenging given our current space constraints,” says Fuller. “As we approach our 50th anniversary, our goal is to find a new home in Phoenixville. And, we will soon be sharing how you can be a part of it.”
Since 1972, PACS has offered support and hope for local residents. As part of its mission to be the lead resource for food insecurity, PACS is a model for community feeding community. Collaborating with other food pantries and meal providers in the Phoenixville community, PACS provideS clients with dignity, respect and healthy, nutritious foods.
Follow PACS on Facebook to learn more about its dedication to supporting the community or learn how you can help at www.pacsphx.org.