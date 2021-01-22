Upcoming online programs offered by the Phoenixville Public Library:
Phoenixville Public Library presents the next virtual program in the “Community Gardening around the Village” series, “Bounty from the Harvest”, on Monday, Jan. 25, at 7:00 PM. Naomi Malo is the presenter. Growing up in Hawaii, Naomi Malo has been influenced in her cooking by the wonderful cultural diversity of the people and the beautiful tropical flavors that meet and meld there. Her program will focus on making a versatile foundational broth, and she will demonstrate how this can be used to create a wide range of delicious soups. The recipes will be easy, economical, filling, and healthy -- comforting soups to warm and nourish your body and soul! Naomi has been a community volunteer and educator with the Penn State Extension Chester County Master Gardener program and the Chester County Food Bank's Seed to Supper program. She has been able to bring her love of gardening, cooking, and teaching together through these two organizations and feels blessed to share them with others in the community. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/harvest-bounty or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information. “Community Gardening around the Village” is co-sponsored by Phoenixville Public Library, Penn State Extension, Phoenixville CTC, Phoenixville Recreation, Camphill Kimberton Hills, Phoenixville Hospital, Phoenixville Area Transition Living Landscapes, PAPA, and SteelTown Village.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will present a free virtual seminar, “Estate Planning after the Death of Your Spouse”, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 10:00 AM. James J. Ruggiero Jr. Esq., AEP, EPLS of Ruggiero Law Offices LLC will be the speaker. The Covid pandemic has bought many changes to everyday life. These changes might lead you to contemplate, “What if something happens to me or my spouse?" This class will help you determine the proper planning steps for adjusting your financial life and estate planning documents in the event of the death of your spouse. The session will focus on what types of changes are necessary in your documents; the importance of creating a new budget, and methods to pass on your legacy to your heirs in the most tax-efficient manner. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/estate-planning or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Books on Tap, Phoenixville Public Library’s book discussion group for adults in their 20s and 30s, will meet virtually on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 7:00 PM. The group will discuss "House of Salt and Sorrows" by Erin A. Craig. In a manor by the sea, twelve sisters seem to be cursed. Four of the sisters' lives were cut short, each death more tragic than the last -- the plague, a fall, a drowning, a slippery plunge. Disturbed by a series of ghostly visions, Annaleigh becomes increasingly suspicious that her sisters' deaths were no accidents. They are sneaking out nightly to attend glittering balls -- but who, or what, are they really dancing with? Annaleigh's own involvement with a mysterious stranger intensifies the darkness and danger. A New York Times Bestseller. A copy of the book may be reserved at www.ccls.org. An eBook and an eAudiobook copy may be reserved at https://chester.overdrive.com. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. E-mail Christine Shaffer at shaffer.m.christine@gmail.com to receive an invitation to this event. Call 610-933-3013 x132 for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free presentation on “Special Needs Planning” on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 7:00 PM. Certified Elder Law Attorney Rebecca A. Hobbs of O’Donnell, Weiss & Mattei is the speaker. Her presentation will address the following questions: Should I set up an ABLE Account for my child? What is a Special Needs Trust or a Supplemental Needs Trust? Do I need a Guardianship? What is the difference between a Guardianship and a Power of Attorney? This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/special-needs or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library celebrates the start of Black History Month by hosting a free virtual presentation, “The History of African Americans in Phoenixville”, on Monday, Feb. 1, at 7:00 PM. Local historian Ryan Conroy will be the speaker. Find out how African Americans have played such an intricate role in Phoenixville’s history, starting in the 1830s with the arrival of some of the first families and continuing into the population growth of the 1950s. Learn about individual members of the community and their amazing stories, including athletes, community leaders and those involved in the Underground Railroad. Please join us to discuss this history while viewing rarely seen photographs. This talk will be dedicated to the memory of Donald Coppedge. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/African-Americans-Phoenixville or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library shines its Community Services Spotlight on Health Care Access of Phoenixville in a free virtual presentation on Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 10:00 AM. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn — and ask questions — about the dental, vision, prescription, mammogram, and immigration programs of Phoenixville's Health Care Access available to residents of the Phoenixville area. Since 1999, Health Care Access has been connecting uninsured and underinsured residents of the Greater Phoenixville area with specialized health care services. Their clients receive treatment from a network of providers for dental and vision care, mammograms, and help with prescription medications. Their Immigration Services Program assists with immigration applications and petitions that will be filed with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/health-care-access or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation, “7 Action Steps to Reduce Low-Back Pain” on Thursday, Feb. 4, at 7:00 PM. Dr. Jeff Snyder of Snyder Family Chiropractic will be the speaker. According to the New England Journal of Medicine, over 31 million people suffer from low-back pain each year. In fact, low back pain is one of the most common reasons for missed work. With the current epidemic of the use of opioid medication to treat pain, we need to consider more conservative approaches. Join Dr. Snyder as he shares these seven steps that will help you avoid unnecessary pain medication or risky surgery and move you toward a greater quality of life using self-care strategies. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/low-back-pain or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
If you are a writer with an interest in self-publishing, Phoenixville Public Library has a group for you. The first meeting of the Self-Publishing Group will take place virtually on Saturday, Feb. 6, at 9:00 AM. Janice O’Brien is the group facilitator. Self-published authors and those looking to be are invited to discuss everything related to self-publishing — platforms, book design, marketing and more. We hope to share experiences, tips and information about the self-publishing process. Whether you're a beginning writer or have several books under your belt, join us for inspiration, motivation and support along the way. This group is free and open to the public and will take place online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/self-publishing-group or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail janiceinpa@gmail.com for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library now offers free remote tech help by phone and internet via Zoom. One-on-one assistance with your laptop, tablet or smartphone is available from Library volunteers during selected hours on Thursday afternoons and Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. To schedule a one-hour appointment, or for more information, call 610-933-3013 x132 or e-mail mpinto@ccls.org.