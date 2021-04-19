PHOENIXVILLE — St. John’s Lutheran Church, 355 St. John’s Circle, presents organist Mark Mummert in concert at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 2.
The live concert will be socially distanced with mandatory masks and will also be available live streamed on St. John’s YouTube https://bit.ly/31oCNh4 website.
Selections include Clavierubung, Part III - Johann Sebastian, Three Chorale Preludes from Opus 122 - Johannes Brahms and Introduction and Variations on Engelberg - Moonyeen Albrecht and Elegy – William Grant Still.
Mummert is cantor at Trinity Lutheran Church, Worcester, Mass., artistic director of the Music at Trinity fine arts series, and assistant director/accompanist of The Worcester Chorus, the symphonic chorus of Music Worcester.
He was the distinguished visiting cantor at the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Gettysburg in 2015, director of worship at Houston’s Christ the King Lutheran Church (2008-2015) and seminary musician at the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia (1990-2008.)
Mummert is a composer of the first musical setting of Holy Communion in Evangelical Lutheran Worship, the commended worship book of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Augsburg Fortress publishes his numerous psalm settings and other musical compositions for the liturgy. He is also a professional singer with CONCORA (Connecticut Choral Artists) and studies voice with Jane Shivick.
There is no admission charge but a $10 donation is suggested.