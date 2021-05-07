This is a photo of the former Spring City Racetrack. Linda Lightman Shaheen provided this information: In 1893, the Spring City Racetrack opened with a grandstand and was located in the area called Schuylkill Heights, bordering Wall Street. In 1943 the annual Memorial Horse event started. Events lasting until 1957. The Spring City Elementary School is now located where the Spring City Racetrack used to be. Congratulations to the following readers who guessed correctly: Joe Lightman and Linda Lightman Shaheen of East Vincent; Steve Nagy of Linfield; Harry Meltzer of Royersford; Ivan Yale of Linfield; Dolores Sweet of Phoenixville; and Ray Krasinski of Phoenixville.