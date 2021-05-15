This is a photo of Main Street in Collegeville. Steve Nagy believes this is in the area of the Collegeville Diner. "I can see the little hill in the road that goes down a small hill where the road crosses The Perkiomen Bridge. The Collegeville Train Station was located right around that area." Congratulations to the following readers who guessed correctly: Steve Nagy of Linfield; Harry Meltzer of Royersford; George Adamson of Schwenksville; Dolores Sweet of Phoenixville; and and Ray Krasinski of Phoenixville.