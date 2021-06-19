This is a photograph of the Assembly/Dining Hall at Camp Innabah off Pughtown Road near Spring City in the early 1940s. According to Linda Lightman Shaheen, the farmhouse is still there and the offices are in that building. The double doors building is no longer there, and in its place is a new dining hall. Congratulations to the following readers who guessed the image correctly: Joe Lightman and Linda Lightman Shaheen of East Vincent; Steve Nagy of Linfield; Harry Meltzer Royersford; and Ivan Yale of Linfield.