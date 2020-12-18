Upcoming online programs offered by the Phoenixville Public Library:
Books on Tap, Phoenixville Public Library’s book discussion group for adults in their 20s and 30s, will meet virtually on Tuesday, Dec. 29, at 7:00 PM. The group will discuss "Neuromancer" (Sprawl #1) by William Gibson. Winner of the Hugo, Nebula and Philip K. Dick Awards, "Neuromancer" is a cyberpunk, science fiction masterpiece — a 20th-century classic ranking with 1984 and Brave New World. Henry Dorsett Case was the sharpest data thief in the business until vengeful former employees crippled his nervous system. But he gets another chance by a mysterious employer: targeting an unthinkably powerful AI orbiting Earth in service of the sinister Tessier-Ashpool business clan. With a dead man riding shotgun and Molly, mirror-eyed street samurai to watch his back, Case embarks on an adventure that ups the ante on the entire SciFi genre. A copy of the book may be reserved at www.ccls.org. An eBook and an eAudiobook copy may be reserved at chester.overdrive.com. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Email Christine Shaffer at shaffer.m.christine@gmail.com for more information and to receive an invitation to this event.
Phoenixville Public Library now offers free remote tech help by phone and internet via Zoom. One-on-one assistance with your laptop, tablet or smartphone is available from Library volunteers during selected hours on Thursday afternoons and Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. To schedule a one-hour appointment, or for more information, call 610-933-3013 x132 or e-mail mpinto@ccls.org.