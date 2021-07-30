Upcoming adult programs offered by the Phoenixville Public Library:
If you’ve left a job recently, no matter the cause, you probably have a lot of questions. Phoenixville Public Library will host a free, two-day, virtual “Job Transition Class” on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 2 and Aug. 3, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM each day. Jason Bishop from the Center for Financial Wellbeing will be the presenter. What happens to your benefits? How do you access sources of money? How does vesting work? What should you do next? How do the next steps work? If these questions sound familiar, join us for this class on everything you need to know when transitioning between jobs. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://financialguide.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0sc-qpqjoiE9WWtFhPruNHm607hajx6mlN. For more information, visit https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/job-transition or email mpinto@ccls.org
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a virtual tour of Philadelphia’s Eastern State Penitentiary, with the theme, “Organized Crime: Prohibition Era”, on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 10:00 AM. Embark on an in-depth virtual exploration of vice, scandal and the struggles Eastern State faced in the early 20th century. This guided program includes a brief overview of Eastern State’s founding principles, highlights organized crime figures who spent time at Eastern State, including “Scarface” Al Capone, and ends with group discussion. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/eastern-state. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation, “Pieces and Patterns: Quilt History and Chester County”, on Thursday, Aug. 5, at 7:00 PM. Ellen Endslow, Curator, Chester County History Center, will be the presenter. How are 19th century quilts made in Chester County similar to or different from quilts made elsewhere or at different times in history? This illustrated slide lecture explores materials, construction and styles of Chester County quilts and their place in the history of quilted handiwork. It also describes a 2003-2004 county-wide quilt documentation initiative. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/pieces-and-patterns or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
The Phoenix Book Club, Phoenixville Public Library’s book discussion group for adults of all ages, will meet virtually on Monday, Aug. 9, at 7:00 PM. The group will discuss The Lost Girls of Paris, the New York Times Bestseller by Pam Jenoff. Inspired by actual historical events, Jenoff reaches back in time to craft another gripping WWII-era tale. In 1946, still grieving from the tragic loss of her husband, Grace Healey stumbles across an abandoned suitcase in Manhattan's Grand Central Terminal. Overwhelmed by curiosity, she opens the suitcase, discovering a cache of photographic portraits of 12 women. Intrigued and inspired by these photographs, she sets out on a quest to uncover not only the identity of the suitcase owner but also the links that irrevocably bind these women to one another. As the novel unfolds, Grace discovers that the women were members of an Allied spy ring based in London. Sent to occupied Europe to aid and abet Resistance movements, they never returned. Grace becomes more and more attached to their individual and collective stories as details of their activities and eventual fates begin to emerge. A book or audiobook copy may be reserved at https://www.ccls.org. An e-book or e-audiobook copy may be reserved at https://chester.overdrive.com. The public is invited to attend. If you are not already on the Book Club's e-mail list, registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/lost-girls-of-paris to receive an invitation to this event. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Movies on Tap, Phoenixville Public Library’s film discussion group for adults in their 20s and 30s, will meet in person on Aug. 10 at 7:30 PM outside at The Foodery, 325 Bridge Street, Phoenixville. The group will discuss "Grizzly Man" (2005, Rated R). This documentary is a devastating and heart-rending take on grizzly bear activists Timothy Treadwell and Amie Huguenard, who were killed in October of 2003 while living among grizzly bears in Alaska. Attendees are asked to watch the film independently prior to the discussion. This event is free and open to the public. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. No registration required. Email Faith Donaher at fdonaher@gmail.com for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation, “Down by the Railroad: Railroad Stations and Terminals”, on Thursday, August 12, at 7:00 PM. Troy Grubb of the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania will be the presenter. Whether grand or small, stations were and, in some cases, continue to be the lifeblood of towns and cities. During the heyday of railroading, stations and the people who worked in them kept the trains running safely and efficiently. Join us for this photo-illustrated presentation. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/railroad-stations or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.