Here's a roundup of upcoming online programs offered by the Phoenixvlle Public Library:
***
Have you been missing Movie Nights at Phoenixville Public Library? During the month of July, they’re back and online each Thursday night at 7:00 PM. The Library’s Classic Comedy Film Series Watch Parties will take place on the Library’s Facebook page. The schedule of these public-domain film screenings is as follows: July 16: “The Inspector General” (1949); July 23: “My Favorite Brunette” (1947); and July 30: “My Man Godfrey” (1936). Mark Pinto, the Library’s Adult Services Director, will introduce the films, and attendees will be able to chat in real time during the screenings. BYOP (Bring Your Own Popcorn). These events are free and open to the public, and will be held online via the Phoenixville Public Library Facebook page. No registration required. More information is available on the Adult Events Calendar at www.phoenixvillelibrary.org, by e-mail at mpinto@ccls.org or by calling 610-933-3013 x132.
***
Phoenixville Public Library now offers free remote tech help by phone and internet via Zoom. One-on-one assistance with your laptop, tablet or smartphone is available from Library volunteers during selected hours on Thursday afternoons and Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. To schedule a one-hour appointment, or for more information, call 610-933-3013 x132 or e-mail mpinto@ccls.org.
***
Imagine Your Story! is the Phoenixville Public Library Summer Reading theme for 2020 with a focus on fairy tales, folk tales, fables, & mythology. There are three levels: Early Literacy, School-Aged, & Young Adult covering ages Birth through High School. The program is now open and will continue through August 15. Please join us for your summer reading and to complete school summer reading assignments. Visit http://phoenixvillepubliclibrary.readsquared.com where you can find more details and register for the clubs.
***
With our society’s heightened focus on our immune systems, Phoenixville Public Library will host a free online/phone presentation, “The War Within”, on Monday, July 20, at 7:00 PM. Dr. Bill Keenan of McCormick Chiropractic, Limerick, will be the speaker. The seminar will teach that germs are not as bad as we once thought and will deliver a wonderful perspective on how our bodies truly heal from the inside out. This event is free and open to the public, and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required on the Adult Events Calendar at www.phoenixvillelibrary.org or by calling 610-933-3013 x132, in order to receive an invitation to the Zoom session. For more information, you may also e-mail mpinto@ccls.org.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free online/phone seminar, “Landlord/Tenant and Eviction Law”, on Wednesday, July 22, at 10:00 AM. Christina Drzal, Supervising Attorney for the Regional Housing Unit of Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania, will be the presenter. She will cover the basics of landlord/tenant law in Pennsylvania, review important landlord/tenant statutes, explain the eviction process, explore viable eviction defenses, discuss the impact of COVID-19 on eviction proceedings, and more. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required on the Adult Events Calendar at www.phoenixvillelibrary.org or by calling 610-933-3013 x132, in order to receive an invitation to the Zoom session. For more information, you may also e-mail mpinto@ccls.org.