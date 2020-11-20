Here's a roundup of upcoming online programs offered by the Phoenixville Public Library:
Phoenixville Public Library invites seniors to learn the basics of social media applications with students from Great Valley High School in two free online classes on Saturdays, Nov. 21, and Nov. 28, from 10:00 AM to noon each day. The Nov. 21 “Social Media for Seniors” session will cover iMessage, FaceTime and Instagram. The Nov. 28 session will cover Messenger, Facebook and setting up meetings in Zoom. These events are free and open to the public and will take place online via Zoom. Class descriptions and required registration for each session are available on the Library’s events calendar at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation, “Crystal Gold: Pennsylvania’s Cut Glass Industry from the Gilded Age to the Great Depression,” on Monday, Nov. 23, at 7:00 PM. The Library’s Walter Hook will be the presenter. Pennsylvania was a major producer of brilliant cut glass from 1876 to 1917, with more than 30 manufacturers. Lead crystal tableware embellished with ornate designs became popular after Christian Dorflinger won the highest award at the 1876 Centennial Exposition. Cut glass was coveted by the wealthy due to its beauty and expense. Cheap pressed glass imitations and other factors contributed to its decline after 1917 through the Great Depression. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/crystal-gold or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Books on Tap, Phoenixville Public Library’s book discussion group for adults in their 20s and 30s, will meet online on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 7:00 PM. The group will discuss Madeline Miller’s award-winning novel, The Song of Achilles. Greece in the age of heroes. Miller paints a dazzling rendering of the Trojan War and the battles between gods and kings, peace and glory, immortal fame and the human heart. Patroclus, awkward young prince, has been exiled to the court of King Peleus and his perfect son, Achilles. By all rights, their paths should never cross, but Achilles takes the shamed prince as his friend. As they grow into young men skilled in the arts of war and medicine their bond blossoms more deeply--despite the displeasure of Achilles' mother Thetis, a cruel sea goddess. When word comes that Helen of Sparta is kidnapped, Patroclus journeys with Achilles to Troy, unknowing of how everything will be tested. A physical copy of the book may be reserved at www.ccls.org. An eBook and an eAudiobook copy may be reserved at chester.overdrive.com. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Email Christine Shaffer at shaffer.m.christine@gmail.com for more information and to receive an invitation to this event.
***
Professional recruiter and job coach Les Segarnick (AKA The Interview Doctor) continues his weekly, virtual Career Success Group meetings for Phoenixville Public Library on Fridays from 9:00 to 11:00 AM, beginning Nov. 27. Topics covered in each session include résumés, interview questions “designed to destroy you”, the elevator speech, researching companies, and job searching tips. This group is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://bit.ly/WayneFri9a to receive the link to the Zoom meeting. Call 610-933-3013 x132 or e-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library now offers free remote tech help by phone and internet via Zoom. One-on-one assistance with your laptop, tablet or smartphone is available from Library volunteers during selected hours on Thursday afternoons and Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. To schedule a one-hour appointment, or for more information, call 610-933-3013 x132 or e-mail mpinto@ccls.org.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation, “The Early Days of Radio: From the UK to Newfoundland to the Titanic to Entertainment”, on Monday, Nov. 30, at 7:00 PM. Journalist and author Evan Weiner will be the presenter. Radio is a 117-year-old medium but it was not until the sinking of the Titanic that radio became important. A young amateur radio operator named David Sarnoff pushed Congress after the Titanic disaster to open up radio frequencies and start commercial radio. Sarnoff would establish NBC radio in the mid-1920s. The early days of radio were a mixture of sports, music, comedies, dramas, soap operas and information. By 1927, William Paley had launched CBS radio. Radio became the theater of the imagination as people "watched" radio shows around the living room radio. Radio's heyday was from the late 1920s to approximately 1953. Virtually every big name in entertainment had a radio show. Television would eventually surpass radio but the stars of early TV were recruited from NBC and CBS radio. Journalist Evan Weiner, who started his career in Rockland County, NY at WRKL Radio at the age of 15 in 1971 as well as working with the Nyack Journal News, is a recognized global expert of the "politics of sports business". He has daily audio and video podcasts. He has been a regular on BBC radio as well as Talk Sport London and has been quoted in Bolivian and Australian newspapers. He also writes for the Guardian newspaper in the U.K. In the United States, he has been a radio commentator and a TV pundit on MSNBC, NewsMax and ABC. He is also the author of eight books and is a frequent college speaker. He won the 2010 Ronald Reagan Media Award from the United States Sports Academy. In 2015, Evan was featured in the documentary The Sons of Ben about the economic fall of Chester, Pennsylvania and how the city thought a soccer team would be a key to economic revival. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/early-radio or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual bone health and osteoporosis prevention presentation on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 10:00 AM. Alison Hallam, Physical Therapist and owner of BoneWise, will be the speaker. Hallam, a specialist in bone health and wellness, will outline strategies for preventing bone loss before it begins or turning it around if it already has. Objectives include overcoming postural changes, bone-loading through weight-bearing and muscle-strengthening activities, and improving balance. The program will cover nutrition and medication options and will introduce the BoneWise exercise program. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/bone-health or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Join Phoenixville Public Library and Penn State Extension/4-H educator Toni Stuetz for a free, hands-on, virtual family craft class to create a holiday swag decoration, on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7:00 PM. This program is intended for adults and youth to work together. Free supply kits will be available for pickup at the Library beginning Monday, November 30 -- one kit per family, please. Alternatively, you may use your own supplies: assorted holiday greenery such as cedar, pine, fir, boxwood, holly, etc.; ribbon; thin wire (floral wire); and decorations such as small ornaments and pine cones. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration for the Zoom session and/or to reserve a supply kit is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/holiday-swags or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. When registering, you must indicate if you are reserving a kit or using your own supplies. The Zoom invitation will be e-mailed on the day of the class. E-mail tmm113@psu.edu for more information.