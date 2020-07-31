Here's a roundup of upcoming online programs offered by the Phoenixvlle Public Library:
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free online yoga session, “Yoga for Respiratory Health,” on Saturday, Aug. 1, at 10:00 AM. The session will be presented by a member of the Isha Foundation. In this one-hour session, attendees will learn Simha Kriya, which is a simple Yogic process specifically designed to support the respiratory system, enhance lung capacity, and boost immunity. This event is free and open to the public. Reservations are required on the Adult Events Calendar at www.phoenixvillelibrary.org or by calling 610-933-3013 x132, in order to receive an invitation to this online event.
The Phoenix Book Club, Phoenixville Public Library’s book discussion group for adults of all ages, will meet online/by phone on Monday, Aug. 3, at 7:00 PM. The group will discuss "The Sun is a Compass: A 4,000-Mile Journey into the Alaskan Wild” by Caroline Van Hemert. For fans of Cheryl Strayed, this is the gripping story of a biologist's human-powered journey from the Pacific Northwest to the Arctic to rediscover her love of birds, nature, and adventure. During graduate school, as she conducted experiments on the peculiarly misshapen beaks of chickadees, ornithologist Caroline Van Hemert began to feel stifled in the isolated, sterile environment of the lab. Worried that she was losing her passion for the scientific research she once loved, she was compelled to experience wildness again, to be guided by the sounds of birds and to follow the trails of animals. In March of 2012, she and her husband set off on a 4,000-mile wilderness journey from the Pacific rainforest to the Alaskan Arctic, traveling by rowboat, ski, foot, raft, and canoe. Together, they survived harrowing dangers while also experiencing incredible moments of joy and grace — migrating birds silhouetted against the moon, the steamy breath of caribou, and the bond that comes from sharing such experiences. A unique blend of science, adventure, and personal narrative, The Sun is a Compass explores the bounds of the physical body and the tenuousness of life in the company of the creatures who make their homes in the wildest places left in North America. Inspiring and beautifully written, this love letter to nature is a lyrical testament to the resilience of the human spirit. An eBook copy of this title is available at https://chester.overdrive.com. A physical copy may be reserved at www.ccls.org. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online/by phone via Zoom. Reservations are required on the Adult Events Calendar at www.phoenixvillelibrary.org or by calling 610-933-3013 x132, in order to receive an invitation to join this event.
Phoenixville Public Library now offers free remote tech help by phone and internet via Zoom. One-on-one assistance with your laptop, tablet or smartphone is available from Library volunteers during selected hours on Thursday afternoons and Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. To schedule a one-hour appointment, or for more information, call 610-933-3013 x132 or e-mail mpinto@ccls.org.
Imagine Your Story! is the Phoenixville Public Library Summer Reading theme for 2020 with a focus on fairy tales, folk tales, fables, & mythology. There are three levels: Early Literacy, School-Aged, & Young Adult covering ages Birth through High School. The program is now open and will continue through Aug. 15. Join us for your summer reading and to complete school summer reading assignments. Visit http://phoenixvillepubliclibrary.readsquared.com where you can find more details and register for the clubs.