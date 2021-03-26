The Children’s Library at Phoenixville Public Library is offering virtual programs for kids of all ages.
Story Times
Mighty Preschoolers Story Times on Mondays, 11:15 AM, Weekly, Ages 3-6 years. Musical Adventures on Tuesdays, 10:00 AM, Weekly, Ages PreK & Up. Toddler Story Times on Wednesdays, 9:45 AM, Weekly, Ages 12-36 Months. Let’s Celebrate: Features A Different Author each month, Third Thursday, Monthly, Ages 2-5 years. Details and registration available at https://tinyurl.com/phxlibrarykidscalendar
Teen Activities
Young Adult Book Reads: Listen to a book chapter, 1:00 PM, Fourth Tuesday, Monthly, Grades 6-12. Young Adult Movie Trivia: March is Men in Black via Google Forms, Other Times/Dates Vary, Grades 5/6 & Up. Details and registration available at https://tinyurl.com/phxlibrarykidscalendar. Obtain books & other items from the library by visiting our website at https://phoenixvillelibrary.org. Click on Explore Tab, then Find A Book to search the catalog. You can pick them up with our Pickup Process. Information: call 610-933-3013 x 124.
Adult Programs
Upcoming adult programs offered by the Phoenixville Public Library:
Learn how to stay safe on the Internet and the basics of popular communication apps in a series of free virtual classes taught by students of Teens Teach Technology, Saturdays in March from 10-11 AM, hosted by Phoenixville Public Library. The schedule of classes is as follows: "Family Communications: Learn FaceTime, Skype and Tapestry" (March 27). Teens Teach Technology is a national organization of high school students dedicated to teaching seniors and other adults the basics of technology. Registration and descriptions for these Zoom classes are available on the Library's Events Calendar at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
Phoenixville Public Library will host an evening with local author, Kathleen McKee, on Monday, March 29, at 7:00 PM. Join us as Mark Pinto, the Library’s Adult Services, Director, engages Kathleen in conversation about her latest novel, Below the Landscape. A tragic accident, an unknown artist, and a discovery below the landscape. Can Sue connect the random details before her granddaughter becomes another victim? If you enjoy a cozy mystery, small town charm, a touch of romance, and a woman sleuth who has an uncanny ability to make connections, you’ll love Kathleen McKee’s fourth book of the “Aspen Notch Mystery Series”. Join Sue for her latest adventure in Below the Landscape. Kathleen McKee enjoys crafting stories that are uplifting and moving. Regardless of genre, she likes to include a touch of romance, mystery, and history, with narratives that bring the characters to life. Kathleen’s heart-warming stories and their settings are often inspired by experiences of people she has met or places she has lived. Although Aspen Notch is a fictional town in northeast PA, it is based on her memories of the locale when she taught in Scranton, PA. Kathleen currently lives in southeast PA with her springer spaniel, Maggie. You’ll find her there, working on her next novel. Visit her website at: https://kathleen-mckee.com. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/kathleen-mckee or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
Books on Tap, Phoenixville Public Library’s book discussion group for adults in their 20s and 30s, will meet virtually on Tuesday, March 30, at 7:30 PM. The group will discuss Sophie’s World: A Novel about the History of Philosophy by Jostein Gaarder, translated by Paulette Moller. Four-year-old Sophie Amundsen arrives home to find two notes in her mailbox--each with one question: "Who are you?' and "Where does the world come from?' Through those letters, she enrolls in a kind of correspondence course, covering Socrates to Sartre, with a mysterious philosopher, while receiving letters addressed to another girl. Who is HIlde? Why is her mail turning up? Unraveling this riddle, Sophie uses the philosophy she learns and finds the truth unimaginably complicated. A physical copy of the book can be reserved at https://catalog.ccls.org. This event is free and open to the public. and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Email Christine Shaffer at shaffer.m.christine@gmail.com for more information or to receive an invitation to this event.
Phoenixville Public Library will host a book talk by local author Lisa Kohn, author of to the moon and back: a childhood under the influence, on Thursday, April 1, at 7:00 PM. Lisa’s early years in 1970s New York City were a mixture of encounter groups, macrobiotic diets, communes, Indian ashrams, and watching naked actors on off-Broadway stages in the musical HAIR. By the time her older brother was ten, Lisa’s father had him smoking pot. By the time Lisa was ten, Lisa’s mother had them pledging their lives to the Unification Church (the “Moonies”). As a child Lisa knew the ecstatic comfort of inclusion in a cult and as a teenager the torment of rebelling against it. As an adult, Lisa struggled to break free from the hold of abuse and the scars in her heart, mind, and psyche — battling her own addictions and inner demons and searching her soul for a sense of self-worth. Told in spirited candor, to the moon and back reveals how one can leave behind absurdity and horror and create a life of intention and joy. Award-winning author Lisa Kohn is also the author of The Power of Thoughtful Leadership. Today she is a leadership consultant and executive coach and a keynote speaker who works with C-suite leaders in Fortune 50 organizations and not-for-profits, helping them become more thoughtful — more present, intentional, and authentic — in their leadership and their lives. (www.chatsworthconsulting.com) Lisa brings to her clients the tools, mind-shifts, and practices she’s found — and created — that have helped her heal and thrive, as well as the hope and forgiveness she’s been blessed to let into her life. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/to-the-moon-and-back or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation, “The Lives of Honeybees and How You Can Help Them,” on Monday, April 5, at 7:00 PM. Jack McMichael from the Chester County Beekeepers Association will be the presenter. Join us for this overview of how honeybees differ from the 4,000 species of bees native to North America, how that makes them so important in nature and agriculture, and what each of us can do to help reduce the decline of the honeybee and other pollinators. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/honeybees or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
Phoenixville Public Library will host the next virtual presentation in its “Community Services Spotlight” series on Wednesday, April 7, at 10:00 AM. Wendy McKeon, Executive Director of Mom’s House of Phoenixville, will be the speaker. Mom’s House provides a unique family support system, including free state-licensed childcare, for low income, single parents while they are pursuing their full-time education and becoming independent members of society. Learn more about their program in this free virtual presentation. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/moms-house or by calling 610-933-3013 x 132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
Phoenixville Public Library will host a book talk with author Shawn Shillingford on Thursday, April 8, at 7:00 PM. Have you ever wondered to yourself: What's it all about? Why am I here? Why does life seem so hard at times? These are existential questions humans have wondered about since the beginning of time. "Finding Perfection in Life's Imperfections: It's All a Matter of Perspective" attempts to put these very human thoughts and feelings into a straightforward, conversational and very human perspective that perhaps raises more questions than answers. It is OK to question. It is OK to not have all of the answers. No one person has all of the answers to life's mysteries. Therefore, sit back, relax, and realize that you are a piece of the puzzle that collectively forms humanity. Author Shawn Shillingford will discuss how the idea for the book was born, provide a bit of personal background and experience, read a few select passage passages and quotes from the book, and entertain questions from the audience to personalize the book's concepts for each individual and demonstrate why it is universally accessible. Shawn Shillingford is an author, actor and educator from the Philadelphia, PA area. Finding Perfection in Life’s Imperfections: It’s All a Matter of Perspective is Shawn’s second book, after his debut novel, You Never Know... in 2015. Shawn hopes that the stories he shares with the world help, inspire and uplift his audiences. Please feel free to connect with Shawn on social media. He can be found on Instagram @shawn_shillingford, Twitter @Officialsshill, and Facebook: Shawn Shillingford. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/imperfections or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
The next virtual meeting of Phoenixville Public Library’s Self-Publishing Group will take place on Saturday, April 10, at 9:00 AM. If you're a writer with an interest in self-publishing, this group is for you. We invite self-published authors and those looking to be to discuss everything related to self-publishing -- platforms, book design, marketing and more. We hope to share experiences, tips and information about the self-publishing process. Whether you're a beginning writer or have several books under your belt, join us for inspiration, motivation and support along the way. The group is free and open to the public and will meet online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/self-publishing-group or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Janice O'Brien is the group facilitator. E-mail her at janiceinpa@gmail.com for more information.