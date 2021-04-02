The Children’s Library at Phoenixville Public Library is offering virtual programs for kids of all ages.
Story Times
Mighty Preschoolers Story Times on Mondays, 11:15 AM, Weekly, Ages 3-6 years. Musical Adventures on Tuesdays, 10:00 AM, Weekly, Ages PreK & Up. Toddler Story Times on Wednesdays, 9:45 AM, Weekly, Ages 12-36 Months. Let’s Celebrate: Features A Different Author each month, Third Thursday, Monthly, Ages 2-5 years. Details and registration available at https://tinyurl.com/phxlibrarykidscalendar
Teen Activities
Young Adult Book Reads: Listen to a book chapter, 1:00 PM, Fourth Tuesday, Monthly, Grades 6-12. Young Adult Movie Trivia: March is Men in Black via Google Forms, Other Times/Dates Vary, Grades 5/6 & Up. Details and registration available at https://tinyurl.com/phxlibrarykidscalendar. Obtain books & other items from the library by visiting our website at https://phoenixvillelibrary.org. Click on Explore Tab, then Find A Book to search the catalog. You can pick them up with our Pickup Process. Information: call 610-933-3013 x 124.
Adult Programs
Upcoming adult programs offered by the Phoenixville Public Library:
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation, “The Lives of Honeybees and How You Can Help Them,” on Monday, April 5, at 7:00 PM. Jack McMichael from the Chester County Beekeepers Association will be the presenter. Join us for this overview of how honeybees differ from the 4,000 species of bees native to North America, how that makes them so important in nature and agriculture, and what each of us can do to help reduce the decline of the honeybee and other pollinators. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/honeybees or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
Phoenixville Public Library will host the next virtual presentation in its “Community Services Spotlight” series on Wednesday, April 7, at 10:00 AM. Wendy McKeon, Executive Director of Mom’s House of Phoenixville, will be the speaker. Mom’s House provides a unique family support system, including free state-licensed childcare, for low-income, single parents while they are pursuing their full-time education and becoming independent members of society. Learn more about their program in this free virtual presentation. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/moms-house or by calling 610-933-3013 x 132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
Phoenixville Public Library will host a book talk with author Shawn Shillingford on Thursday, April 8, at 7:00 PM. Have you ever wondered to yourself: What's it all about? Why am I here? Why does life seem so hard at times? These are existential questions humans have wondered about since the beginning of time. "Finding Perfection in Life's Imperfections: It's All a Matter of Perspective" attempts to put these very human thoughts and feelings into a straightforward, conversational and very human perspective that perhaps raises more questions than answers. It is OK to question. It is OK to not have all of the answers. No one person has all of the answers to life's mysteries. Therefore, sit back, relax, and realize that you are a piece of the puzzle that collectively forms humanity. Author Shawn Shillingford will discuss how the idea for the book was born, provide a bit of personal background and experience, read a few select passage passages and quotes from the book, and entertain questions from the audience to personalize the book's concepts for each individual and demonstrate why it is universally accessible. Shawn Shillingford is an author, actor and educator from the Philadelphia, PA area. Finding Perfection in Life’s Imperfections: It’s All a Matter of Perspective is Shawn’s second book, after his debut novel, You Never Know... in 2015. Shawn hopes that the stories he shares with the world help, inspire and uplift his audiences. Please feel free to connect with Shawn on social media. He can be found on Instagram @shawn_shillingford, Twitter @Officialsshill, and Facebook: Shawn Shillingford. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/imperfections or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
The next virtual meeting of Phoenixville Public Library’s Self-Publishing Group will take place on Saturday, April 10, at 9:00 AM. If you're a writer with an interest in self-publishing, this group is for you. We invite self-published authors and those looking to be to discuss everything related to self-publishing — platforms, book design, marketing and more. We hope to share experiences, tips and information about the self-publishing process. Whether you're a beginning writer or have several books under your belt, join us for inspiration, motivation and support along the way. The group is free and open to the public and will meet online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/self-publishing-group or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Janice O'Brien is the group facilitator. E-mail her at janiceinpa@gmail.com for more information.
The Phoenix Book Club, Phoenixville Public Library's book discussion group for adults of all ages, will meet virtually on Monday, April 12, at 7:00 PM. The group will discuss "The Woman's Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote" by Elaine Weiss. American women are so close to winning the right to vote — all they need is one more state. Nashville becomes a bitter battleground for both sides — the suffragists led by Carrie Catt, Sue White and Alice Paul, and the Antis, the women who don’t want women to have the right to vote. It’s really a battle over the role of women in society. A physical copy of the book may be reserved at https://catalog.ccls.org. An eBook copy may be reserved at https://chester.overdrive.com. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. If you are not already on the Book Club's e-mail list, registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/womans-hour or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
Movies on Tap, Phoenixville Public Library's film discussion group for adults in their 20s and 30s, will meet virtually on Tuesday, April 13, at 7:30 PM. The group will discuss "Another Round" (2020, not rated). Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, and Magnus Millang star in this award-winning Danish comedy/drama about four friends, all high school teachers, who test a theory that they will improve their lives by maintaining a constant level of alcohol in their blood. Please watch the film independently prior to the discussion. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Please e-mail Faith Donaher at fdonaher@gmail.com for more information or to receive an invitation to the meeting.
Are you a poet, an author, a blogger, or someone who just writes for enjoyment? Would you like to spend an enjoyable evening with local writers as they read from their work? Phoenixville Public Library invites local authors to share their work online with other local writers and Library patrons at our upcoming virtual Open Mic Night for Writers on Thursday, April 15, at 7:00 PM. Readers will be limited to five minutes or four pages, whichever comes first. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Readers may register at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/open-mic-readers. Separate registration for listeners only is available at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/open-mic-listeners or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.