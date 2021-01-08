Upcoming online programs offered by the Phoenixville Public Library:
The Phoenix Book Club, Phoenixville Public Library's book discussion group for adults of all ages, will meet virtually on Monday, Jan. 11, at 7:00 PM. The group will discuss News of the World by Paulette Jiles. In the post-Civil War West, Capt. Jefferson Kyle is an itinerant war-weary widower who reads the news to paying customers. Along the way he is given a $50 gold piece to transport a kidnapped girl back to what's left of her family. She was spared at age 6 from the fate of her parents and sister who were murdered by members of a Kiowa tribe. Raised by them for the past four years, and the only family she knows, she is "rescued" and begins her reluctant journey. Jiles pains a story about trust, home and family. A physical copy of this book may be reserved at https://www.ccls.org. An e-book or e-audiobook copy may be reserved at https://chester.overdrive.com. The public is invited to attend. If you are not already on the Book Club's e-mail list, registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/news-of-the-world to receive an invitation to this Zoom event. Call 610-933-3013 x132 or e-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Movies on Tap: Zoom Edition, Phoenixville Public Library's movie discussion group for adults in their 20s and 30s, will meet virtually on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 8:00 PM. The group will discuss "The Caine Mutiny" (1954, not rated). Humphrey Bogart, José Ferrer, and Van Johnson star in this World War II drama. When a U.S. Naval captain shows signs of mental instability that jeopardizes the ship, the first officer relieves him of command and faces court martial for mutiny. Participants should watch the movie independently before the meeting. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Please e-mail Faith Donaher at fdonaher@gmail.com to receive an invitation to the meeting and for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host the first presentation in its "Community Services Spotlight" series on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 10:00 AM. The series will highlight the programs and services offered to residents of the Phoenixville area by a variety of nonprofit and human service organizations. On January 13, learn about the housing, transportation, and financial management programs and services of Open Hearth Inc. of Spring City. Open Hearth was originally formed in 1989 as a local grassroots committee to assure equal housing opportunities for people who are traditionally isolated and systematically denied opportunities due to mental, emotional or physical disabilities. Over the years, the organization has grown and evolved to serve members of the community who are the most vulnerable, including single parents, displaced families, those dealing with drug and alcohol dependency, and all income-eligible populations, who come from diverse racial, cultural and geographic backgrounds. Services include asset building, financial education and counseling, transportation solutions and direct case management. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/open-hearth or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host an exclusive live concert by pianist Joe Kenney on Thursday, Jan. 14, at 7:00 PM on the Library's Facebook page. Joe will perform a variety of piano music, including original works and cover arrangements from his discography, plus jazz standards and classical works by Chopin, Bach, and Haydn. A Phoenixville area resident, Joe Kenney is a recording artist, songwriter, and pianist. His eclectic writing blends classical music theory, jazz fusion, rock, soul, and hip-hop idioms. Joe has received national recognition and praise for both his original works and cover arrangements. His latest album, "Forth", which features collaborations with six decorated vocalists from the Philadelphia area, was released in October to great reviews, and has been aired on over 70 radio stations in North America. This event is free and open to the public and will take place on Phoenixville Public Library's Facebook page. No registration is required. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library now offers free remote tech help by phone and internet via Zoom. One-on-one assistance with your laptop, tablet or smartphone is available from Library volunteers during selected hours on Thursday afternoons and Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. To schedule a one-hour appointment, or for more information, call 610-933-3013 x132 or e-mail mpinto@ccls.org.
***
It’s Soup-er time! Hearty soup is the theme for this month’s virtual meeting of Phoenixville Public Library’s Cookbook Club, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 5:30 PM (please note new start time). What’s your go-to comfort soup that warms you through and through? Ready to try a new hot, hearty and delicious soup for the season? Cook up a pot and join us virtually to share your soup stories and recipes. E-mail a copy of your recipe to Cookbook Club moderator Cathy Stout at cstout@ccls.org to share with the group. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/cookbook-club or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail cstout@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual seminar for high school students and their parents, “Challenging College Admissions Trends Today”, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 7:00 PM. Kevin Bukatman of College Planning Service America will be the presenter. In the challenging world we live in, getting into your top choice college is getting harder all the time. In this workshop for both students and parents, find out what the latest admissions trends are and the steps you can take to make the difference between getting accepted and being denied. Concepts covered include college lists, essays, the different applications used, and what to include and leave out to give colleges the best version of yourself for their consideration. Learning how to market yourself will be the difference between acceptance and rejection. This event is free and open to the public, and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/college-admissions or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will shine its Community Services Spotlight on Phoenixville’s Orion Communities in a free virtual presentation on Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 10:00 AM. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn, and ask questions, about the case management services, technology and reading skills programs, motivational group for single mothers, and other services of Phoenixville's Orion Communities available to Phoenixville area residents. Orion offers hope for individuals and families experiencing hardships due to poverty, disability or illness by building bridges that lead to self-reliance. Orion believes that every person deserves shelter, food, clothing, transportation, access to healthcare and respectful human interaction. Orion listens at the street level and responds to the unmet needs of their most vulnerable neighbors with creativity, compassion, and collaboration. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/orion or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free, virtual presentation on medical clinical trials on Thursday, Jan. 21, at 7:00 PM. Samantha Ferrante, Associate Director of the Main Line Health Clinical Research Center, will be the speaker. The bestselling book, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, shined a spotlight on clinical research and the people whose contributions to science, through their participation in clinical trials, drive the landscape of medical treatments. But you needn’t have read the book to join in this sure-to-be-enlightening talk, which will offer an overview of biomedical research centered around the contemporary topics of equality and justice. Samantha also will discuss: the protections and privacy measures put in place for participants in clinical studies; how clinical trials can help you gain access to tomorrow's breakthrough treatment options; how you can help pioneer health care advances for future patients; questions to ask your doctor about clinical trial participation, and more. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/clinical-trials or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.