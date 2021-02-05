Upcoming online programs offered by the Phoenixville Public Library:
The Phoenix Book Club, Phoenixville Public Library's book discussion group for adults of all ages, will meet virtually on Monday, Feb. 8, at 7:00 PM. The group will discuss "Rebecca," the classic psychological thriller by Daphne Du Maurier. The reader is ushered into an isolated gray stone mansion on the windswept Cornish coast. The second Mrs. Maxim de Winter recalls the chilling events that transpired as her new life unfolded as the young bride of the husband she barely knew. The past is devotedly preserved by the housekeeper, Mrs. Danvers, as the second Mrs. De Winter tries to uncover the dark and shattering truth about Maxim’s first wife — the late and hauntingly beautiful Rebecca. A physical copy of the book may be reserved at https://www.ccls.org. An e-book or e-audiobook copy may be reserved at https://chester.overdrive.com. This event is free and open to the public, and will take place online/by phone via Zoom. If you are not already on the Book Club's e-mail list, registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/rebecca or by calling 610-933-3013 x132 to receive an invitation to this event. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library's Cookbook Club on Zoom will meet virtually on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 5:30 PM. February is the month of love. Get ready to indulge your sweetheart — two-legged or 4-legged — with a special treat! Does a special person or furry friend in your life have a favorite dessert? Are you ready to try making or baking something decadent or fancy or just plain delicious, including maybe a cat or dog treat? Bring it to our virtual get-together and we will all vicariously enjoy your creation! Email your recipe to Cathy Stout at the Library at cstout@ccls.org to share with those who attend. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/cookbook-club or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail cstout@ccls.org for more information.
***
Movies on Tap: Zoom Edition, Phoenixville Public Library's film discussion group for adults in their 20s and 30s, will meet virtually on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 7:30 PM. The group will discuss "Dick Johnson is Dead" (2020, PG-13). Michael Hilow, Ana Hoffman, and Dick Johnson star in this docudrama about a daughter helping her father prepare for the end of his life. Please watch the film independently prior to the discussion. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Please e-mail Faith Donaher at fdonaher@gmail.com to receive an invitation to the meeting and for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free, virtual, nutrition presentation, “Personalize Your Plate,” on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 10:00 AM. As we get ready for National Nutrition Month, Meredith McGrath RD, LDN, will give you tips how to achieve your personal nutrition goals while not sacrificing the foods you love! She will help you fine-tune your traditional recipes, provide alternative cooking methods and offer other healthful advice for incorporating family-favorite foods into everyday meals. Meredith is the Registered Dietician for Redner’s Warehouse Markets. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/personalize-your-plate or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a Local Author Book Talk with Nancy Schwartz, author of "Up, Not Down Syndrome: Uplifting Lessons Learned from Raising a Son with Trisomy 21." This virtual presentation will be held Thursday, Feb. 11, at 7:00 PM. "Up, Not Down Syndrome" is a love letter and a map. Experience how it feels to think your life is over after having an unlovable baby. At first the loss seems impossible to overcome. Alex becomes Nancy's greatest teacher. Love is stronger than fear. Everyone has gifts. The book consists of three parts: the story, the lessons Alex taught Nancy, and Alex's perspective. "Up, Not Down Syndrome" is a promise to stay positive, no matter what: up, not down. Nancy's journey gets to the core of what it is to be human. Nancy M. Schwartz has taught in Pennsylvania for 26 years. She holds certificates as an ESL program specialist, reading specialist, and elementary and early education teacher. Nancy's undergraduate degree came from Temple University, and she attended graduate school at Saint Joseph's University. Nancy spent several summers studying at the Teachers College Columbia University, Reading and Writing Project. She enjoys ballet, reading, writing, art, fashion, animals, music, and, most of all, motherhood. This is her first book. More info on the book at https://upnotdownbook.com. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/up-not-down or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Jobseekers are invited to learn — and ask questions — about the programs and services of Chester County’s CareerLink in a free virtual presentation hosted by Phoenixville Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 10:00 AM. Janet Spaulding, Community Outreach Coordinator for EDSI Solutions/Chester County CareerLink, will be the speaker. CareerLink is a state-sponsored, not-for-profit, free service that helps with resumes, job searches, training, and interview skills. Their aim is to connect the people of Chester County with the resources they may need personally, professionally and by location. They help connect people in all stages of life with job-seeking support. They also connect or clients with financial support, as well as offering access to computers, printers, and even interview appropriate clothes! Their youth employment program is particularly effective for at-risk or disadvantaged youth. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/careerlink or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host the next virtual presentation in the “Community Gardening around the Village” series. “Backyard Medicine Making: Meals and Medicine from the Landscape” will be presented Thursday, Feb. 18, at 7:00 PM. Environmental scientist and educator Charlene Briggs will be the speaker. Landscape “weeds” are food and medicine for us and others. Charlene will discuss the plant traditions of some common southeastern Pennsylvania “weeds” and demonstrate how to discover tonic plants that support immune function and make preparations from them. She will identify staples of the pantry and medicine chest that are growing for free in the natural landscape. Charlene Briggs teaches Sustainable Community Design at Temple University and facilitates the development of outdoor classrooms through Earth Visions Consulting. Botanical Energetics is her therapy practice where she works with flower essences to help people through anxiety, depression and trauma. Charlene has been studying herbalism for three decades under the tutelage of many elder herbalists and has a certificate in herbal foraging from the Chestnut School of Herbal Medicine. Charlene is launching an initiative, PXV CommuniTEA, with Phoenixville Area Transition Living Landscape’s work group. The signature project is establishing a community medical herb garden with traditional and wild plants from which herbal teabags will be made for the underserved populations in the Phoenixville area. Charlene is also the author of Letters to Lida; WWII Told through the Eyes, Heart and Words of a B-29 Tailgunner, her father’s WWII memoir. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/meals-and-medicine or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Free dental care for uninsured children and adults; free eye care and glasses for eligible individuals; emergency assistance with prescription medications; free mammogram screenings for the uninsured; and low-cost immigration assistance. All of these programs are available to area residents through Phoenixville's Health Care Access. Learn more in a free, virtual presentation hosted by Phoenixville Public Library on Friday, Feb. 19, at 10:00 AM. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/health-care-access or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library now offers free remote tech help by phone and internet via Zoom. One-on-one assistance with your laptop, tablet or smartphone is available from Library volunteers during selected hours on Thursday afternoons and Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. To schedule a one-hour appointment, or for more information, call 610-933-3013 x132 or e-mail mpinto@ccls.org.