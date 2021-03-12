The Children’s Library, Phoenixville Public Library, is offering virtual programs for kids of all ages.
Story Times
Mighty Preschoolers Story Times on Mondays, 11:15 AM, Weekly, Ages 3-6 years. Musical Adventures on Tuesdays, 10:00 AM, Weekly, Ages PreK & Up. Toddler Story Times on Wednesdays, 9:45 AM, Weekly, Ages 12-36 Months. Let’s Celebrate: Features A Different Author each month, Third Thursday, Monthly, Ages 2-5 years. Details and registration available at https://tinyurl.com/phxlibrarykidscalendar
Teen Activities
Young Adult Book Reads: Listen to a book chapter, 1:00 PM, Fourth Tuesday, Monthly, Grades 6-12. Young Adult Movie Trivia: March is Men in Black via Google Forms, Other Times/Dates Vary, Grades 5/6 & Up. Details and registration available at https://tinyurl.com/phxlibrarykidscalendar. Obtain books & other items from the library by visiting our website at https://phoenixvillelibrary.org. Click on Explore Tab, then Find A Book to search the catalog. You can pick them up with our Pickup Process. Information: call 610-933-3013 x 124.
***
Learn how to stay safe on the Internet and the basics of popular communication apps in a series of free virtual classes taught by students of Teens Teach Technology, Saturdays in March from 10-11 AM, hosted by Phoenixville Public Library. The schedule of classes is as follows: "Scam Emails" (March 13); "Scam Calls" (March 20); and "Family Communications: Learn FaceTime, Skype and Tapestry" (March 27). Teens Teach Technology is a national organization of high school students dedicated to teaching seniors and other adults the basics of technology. Registration and descriptions for these Zoom classes are available on the Library's Events Calendar at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation, “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” on Monday, March 15, at 7 PM. Brad Trout from the Delaware Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will be the presenter. Alzheimer’s is not normal aging. It’s a disease of the brain that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior. Join us to learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, Alzheimer’s disease stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available to address some symptoms, and Alzheimer’s Association resources. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://action.alz.org/mtg/73185672 or by calling 800-272-3900. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library shines its Community Services Spotlight on the Maternal & Child Health Consortium of Chester County (MCHC) in a free virtual presentation on Wednesday, March 17, at 10 AM. Arianna Denison, MCHC’s Community and Parents Mentor Coordinator, will be the speaker. MCHC’s mission is to empower families to build a healthier and brighter future for their children by overcoming the social and environmental barriers that lead to poor health conditions in our communities. Their programs are focused on making sure that mothers in Chester County have the support, knowledge, and resources they need for their young child’s success. Learn about MCHS's core Healthy Start, Family Center, and Family Benefits programs, and more, in this presentation. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/mchc or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host “Contemporary Art Activism: An Interactive Lecture,” a free virtual event, on Thursday, March 18, at 7 PM. Ellen O. Nelson, Senior Master of the Arts at The Hill School, will be the presenter. Art Activism occurs when an artist uses his or her art to shed light on social or political issues of our time. From this unique vantage point, an artist can confront, shock or shed light on injustices and inequality. Art activism is often imbedded in the act of "doing" and can engage the viewer to actively participate in the act of artmaking. This lecture will guide the participants to a better understanding of Art Activism by looking at and describing the work of five artists: Banksy, Keith Haring, the Guerrilla Girls, Ai Weiwei and Kara Walker. During the lecture, participants will be encouraged to engage in a dialogue to further their appreciation of this subject. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/art-activism or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a virtual book discussion of Longwood Gardens’ Community Read book, "The Home Place: Memoirs of a Colored Man’s Love Affair with Nature," by J. Drew Lanham, on Monday, March 22, at 7:00 PM. Mark Pinto, the Library’s Adult Services Director, will lead the discussion. Birds are a lifelong passion for Lanham, and in "The Home Place," he also examines his personal history and struggles. Readers follow his journey as a successful wildlife ecologist who along the way uncovers lessons about legacy and his own need to inject a deeper sense of human caring into his life and work. Join us for our virtual discussion of a book author Helen MacDonald has called "a ground-breaking work about race and the American landscape". More information on the Community Read at https://longwoodgardens.org/education/library-archives/community-read. Physical copies of the book may be reserved at https://catalog.ccls.org. eBook and eAudiobook copies are available at https://chester.overdrive.com. Attendees to the discussion will be automatically entered into a raffle drawing to receive a family pass to Longwood Gardens. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/home-place or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a virtual tour of Philadelphia’s National Marian Anderson Museum on Tuesday, March 23, at 7:00 PM. Jillian Patricia Pirtle, CEO of the Museum, will be the presenter. The National Marian Anderson Museum tells the story of the renowned, Philadelphia-born, African American singer as an American artist and humanitarian. The virtual presentation includes a mini-documentary, audio recordings of Anderson from her career with RCA Victor, and a performance from the Marian Anderson Scholar Artist Program. A Q&A will follow the presentation. This event is free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to consider making a donation to the Museum at http://marianandersonhistoricalsociety.weebly.com/donate--sponsor.html. Registration for this Zoom event is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/marian-anderson or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Scratch Coding Game Design, March 24, 25 & 26, from 4:00-5:30 PM online via Zoom for ages 7 & Up. Design & play games using Scratch. Each day features a new game: March 24, Day 1: Racing Game; March 25, Day 2: Soccer Game; March 26, Day 3: Snake Eating Apple Game. Register for any one or all of the sessions at https://tinyurl.com/phxlibrarykidscalendar. A free Scratch account needed before start of class. Enroll at https://scratch.mit.edu/ This event is sponsored by Phoenixville Public Library, Kids Connect, Penn State Extension, Phoenixville Communities That Care, Phoenixville Recreation Department, & Compass Mark.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host the next virtual presentation in their “Community Gardening around the Village” series on Thursday, March 25, at 7:00 PM. Martha Napolitan Cownap, herb gardener at Camphill Village Kimberton Hills, will present “Backyard Gardening for the Complete Beginner.” Would you like to start growing some of your own vegetables and herbs this year but aren’t sure where to begin? Martha will talk about how to find a suitable site, what tools you will need, how to make garden beds, and whether to start plants from seeds or buy young plants. There will be time at the end for your questions. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/backyard-gardening or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.