Upcoming adult programs offered by the Phoenixville Public Library:
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free, virtual presentation for parents of schoolchildren, “Bullying: What Parents Can Do,” on Monday, August 30, at 7:00 PM. Joe Myers of the Crime Victims’ Center of Chester County will be the presenter. Most of the time bullying happens when adults aren’t around. This program will give parents tools they can use to teach their kids to understand what bullying is, how to be a bystander, how to repair harm (apologizing), and sustain healthy relationships in their community. Join us in community and conversation around ways we can raise healthier, safer kids. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/bullying or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Books on Tap, Phoenixville Public Library’s book discussion group for adults in their 20s and 30s, will meet in person on Tuesday, August 31, 7:30 PM, at Molly Maguire’s Irish Restaurant & Pub, 197 Bridge Street, Phoenixville. The group will discuss Oscar Wilde’s classic novel, "The Picture of Dorian Gray." An exquisitely beautiful young man in Victorian England retains his youthful and innocent appearance over the years. While his portrait reflects both his age and evil soul, he pursues a life of decadence and corruption. Book and audiobook copies may be reserved at www.ccls.org. An eBook copy may be reserved at https://chester.overdrive.com. This event is free and open to the public. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Email Christine Shaffer at shaffer.m.christine@gmail.com for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation, “Downsizing: How to Reduce Your Stress and Get Started!” on Thursday, September 2, at 7:00 PM. John Hall, President of Caring Transitions of Chester County, will be the speaker. This presentation will help you answer the following questions: How do I get in the right mindset? What's holding me back? What do I do with my excess stuff? How much is my stuff worth? Who can help me? How long will it take? Why not stay where I am? This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/downsizing or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free, virtual presentation, “Optimizing Your Social Security Benefits”, on Thursday, September 9, at 7:00 PM. John Crowley, MBA, of Stonehenge Advisor Group LLC will be the speaker. This 90-minute course offers real world strategies and methods designed for those age 60 and older who are preparing for retirement and want to know more about the Social Security retirement system. Whether you’re single, married, divorced or widowed, there may be ways to optimize the amount of lifetime, after-tax benefits you and your family receive from Social Security. Attendees will learn: when you are first eligible to collect benefits and how the age at which you apply will affect the monthly amount you receive; how current employment will impact your ability to collect benefits; how to coordinate Social Security benefits with pension and IRA assets on a tax-efficient basis; how savvy retirees have increased their annual benefits by as much as 110%; how cost-of-living adjustments impact benefits; how spousal, survivor and divorced spouse benefits work; how to amend your current benefits election if you make a mistake; and much more. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/social-security or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.