Here's a roundup of upcoming online programs offered by the Phoenixvlle Public Library:
Are you missing baseball? With a professional baseball season still uncertain, Phoenixville Public Library gives you the opportunity to talk baseball online with two local baseball figures on Monday, June 29, at 7:00 PM. Julian McCracken and Lou Beccaria’s presentation is entitled, “To Be or Not to Be: Who Should/Shouldn’t Be in the Baseball Hall of Fame.” They'll lead a discussion of who should or should not be members of the exclusive Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, and throw out some baseball trivia questions. Attendees are also encouraged to "show off" treasured pieces of their baseball memorabilia. Phoenixville's Julian McCracken is a former General Manager of the Reading Phillies and member of the Reading Baseball Hall of Fame who later worked for ProCards in Pottstown and Fleer Trading Cards in Mt. Laurel, NJ. Phoenixville resident Lou Beccaria is the former President and CEO of the Phoenixville Community Health Foundation and has played semi-pro baseball in Philadelphia, coached youth baseball, and written about baseball. This event is free and open to the public, and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Reservations are required on the Adult Events Calendar at www.phoenixvillelibrary.org or by calling 610-933-3013 x132.
***
Due to the local power outages in early June, Phoenixville Public Library is offering another online presentation of "Major David McKelvy Peterson: World War One Ace" on Tuesday, June 30, at 7:00 PM. Learn about this World War I fighter pilot and hero from Pennsylvania from the Library's own Walter Hook. David McKelvy Peterson was born in Honesdale, Pennsylvania on July 2, 1894. After a stint in the French Foreign Legion in 1916, David was repatriated to the United States Army Air Service, eventually commanding the 95th Aero Squadron. He shot down five planes, making him an “ace.” For his heroics during World War I, he received two Distinguished Service Crosses and the Croix de Guerre. Later he became Officer in Charge of Gunnery (an early "Top Gun") at Carlstrom Field, in Arcadia, Florida. On March 16, 1919, his plane crashed and he was killed at Daytona Beach. His death made front page news on national newspapers. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Reservations are required on the Adult Events Calendar at www.phoenixvillelibrary.org or by calling 610-933-3013 x132.
***
Books on Tap, Phoenixville Public Library's book discussion group for adults in their 20s and 30s, will meet online Tuesday, June 30, at 7:00 PM. The group will discuss Outlander (Book 1) by Diana Gabaldon, a #1 New York Times bestseller and one of the best-loved novels in America. The novel is set in the Scottish Highlands, 1945. Claire Randall, a former British combat nurse, is just back from the war and reunited with her husband on a second honeymoon when she walks through a standing stone in one of the ancient circles that dot the British Isles. Suddenly she is a Sassenach — an “outlander” — in a Scotland torn by war and raiding clans in the year of Our Lord . . . 1743. Claire is catapulted into the intrigues of a world that threatens her life, and may shatter her heart. Marooned amid danger, passion, and violence, Claire learns her only chance of safety lies in Jamie Fraser, a gallant young Scots warrior. What begins in compulsion becomes urgent need, and Claire finds herself torn between two very different men, in two irreconcilable lives. A copy of the book may be reserved at https://www.ccls.org. An eBook copy may be reserved at https://chester.overdrive.com. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. E-mail Christine Shaffer at shaffer.m.christine@gmail.com to receive an invitation and for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free, online Local Author Book Talk with Kathleen McKee on Thursday, July 2, at 11:00 AM. McKee’s latest novel is "The Garden Shop Mystery." Sue’s plan to use the historic log cabin on her property as a garden shop has locals excited. Unfortunately, mischief and vandalism escalate in her first week of business. Sue’s husband, police chief Alan Jaworski, is convinced that the incidents are childish pranks until he finds her unconscious in the shop. Sue believes that someone is trying to force her to close Butterflies and Blooms. But why? If you enjoy a cozy mystery, small town charm, a touch of history, and a woman sleuth who has an uncanny ability to make connections, you’ll love Kathleen McKee’s second book in her Aspen Notch Mystery Series. Phoenixville author Kathleen McKee is also an educator and a registered dietitian. During her professional career, she taught and mentored students of all ages, through grade school, high school, and college. She also served as a university administrator at three colleges. Kathleen’s writing genre of women’s fiction is meant to be uplifting, with a focus on women of all ages who are strong, generous, compassionate, and capable. Her characters and settings are drawn from memories of people she has met and places she has experienced. This event is free and open to the public, and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Reservations are required on the Adult Events Calendar at www.phoenixvillelibrary.org or by calling 610-933-3013 x132.
***
The Phoenix Book Club, Phoenixville Public Library's book discussion group for adults of all ages, will meet online Monday, July 6 at 7:00 PM. The group will discuss "Run" by Ann Patchett. Since their mother's death, Tip and Teddy Doyle have been raised by their loving possessive and ambitions father. As the former mayor of Boston, Bernard Doyle wants to see is sons in politics, a dream the boys have never shared. But when an argument in a blinding New England snowstorm inadvertently causes an accident that involves a stranger and her child, all Bernard Doyle cares about is his ability to keep his children — all his children — safe. Set over a period of 24 hours, "Run" takes us from the Museum of Comparative Zoology at Harvard to a home for retired Catholic priests in downtown Boston. It shows us how worlds of privilege and poverty can coexist only blocks apart from each other, and how family can include people you've never even met. As in her bestselling novel, "Bel Canto," Ann Patchett illustrates the humanity that connects disparate lives, weaving several stories into one surprising and endlessly moving narrative. Suspenseful and stunningly executed, "Run" is ultimately a novel about secrets, duty, responsibility, and the lengths we will go to protect our children. An eBook copy of this title is available at https://chester.overdrive.com. A physical copy may be reserved at https://www.ccls.org. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online via Zoom. Reservations are required on the Adult Events Calendar at www.phoenixvillelibrary.org to receive an invitation, which will be e-mailed a few days before the event. For more information, e-mail mpinto@ccls.org or call 610-933-3013 x132.
***
Have you been missing Movie Nights at Phoenixville Public Library? During the month of July, they’re back and online each Thursday night at 7:00 PM. The Library’s Classic Comedy Film Series Watch Parties will take place on the Library’s Facebook page. The schedule of these public-domain film screenings is as follows: July 2: double feature: “The Dentist” (1932) and “The Flying Deuces” (1939); July 9: “The Private Life of Henry VIII” (1933); July 16: “The Inspector General” (1949); July 23: “My Favorite Brunette” (1947); and July 30: “My Man Godfrey” (1936). Mark Pinto, the Library’s Adult Services Director, will introduce the films, and attendees will be able to chat in real time during the screenings. BYOP (Bring Your Own Popcorn). These events are free and open to the public, and will be held online via the Phoenixville Public Library Facebook page. No registration required. More information is available on the Adult Events Calendar at www.phoenixvillelibrary.org, by e-mail at mpinto@ccls.org or by calling 610-933-3013 x132.
***
Phoenixville Public Library now offers free remote tech help by phone and internet via Zoom. One-on-one assistance with your laptop, tablet or smartphone is available from Library volunteers during selected hours on Thursday afternoons and Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. To schedule a one-hour appointment, or for more information, call 610-933-3013 x132 or e-mail mpinto@ccls.org.
***
Imagine Your Story! is the Phoenixville Public Library Summer Reading theme for 2020 with a focus on fairy tales, folk tales, fables, & mythology. There are three levels: Early Literacy, School-Aged, & Young Adult covering ages Birth through High School. The program is now open and will continue through August 15. Please join us for your summer reading and to complete school summer reading assignments. Visit http://phoenixvillepubliclibrary.readsquared.com where you can find more details and register for the clubs.