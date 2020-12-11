Here's a roundup of upcoming online programs offered by the Phoenixville Public Library:
The Phoenix Book Club, Phoenixville Public Library’s book discussion group for adults of all ages, will meet virtually on Monday, December 14, at 7:00 PM. The group will discuss Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover. A #1 New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Boston Globe Bestsellers and one of the most acclaimed books of our time, Educated is an unforgettable memoir about a young girl who, kept out of school, leaves her survivalist family and goes on to earn a PhD from Cambridge University. Physical and audiobook copies of the book may be reserved at https://www.ccls.org. An e-book and an e-audiobook copy may be reserved at https://chester.overdrive.com. The public is invited to attend this free event. If you are not already on the Book Club's e-mail list, registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/educated or by calling 610-933-3013 x132 to receive an invitation to this event. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free presentation, “Exploring the Immortally-Beloved Beethoven”, on Tuesday, December 15, at 7:00 PM. Jason C. Tramm, noted conductor and professor, will be the speaker. Tramm will explore Beethoven’s enduring legacy. Major compositions will be explored alongside life events in an attempt to view the man behind the music. As we celebrate the 250th year of Beethoven’s birth, join us as we explore one of the most important and fascinating composers. Jason C. Tramm has been hailed as a "conductor to watch" by Symphony Magazine and "filled with Italianate passion" by the Huffington Post. Maestro Tramm's work in the operatic, symphonic and choral realms has received critical acclaim throughout the United States and abroad. He currently serves as the Director of Choral Activities at Seton Hall University (where he was named the 2017 University Faculty Teacher of the Year), Director of Music Ministries at the Ocean Grove Great Auditorium, Artistic Director of MidAtlantic Artistic Productions, and Principal Guest Conductor of the Long Island Concert Orchestra. Pre-Covid he was highly in demand as a guest conductor, with important orchestral/opera debuts cancelled last summer in Prague, Vienna and Italy. He is the host of "Music Matters with Jason Tramm", a podcast that explores artistic innovation under extreme circumstances, as seen through the eyes of distinguished artists. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/Beethoven250 or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will present a free virtual event, “The Gift of Christmas: A Story and Sing-Along”, on Thursday, December 17, at 7:00 PM. Savor and spread some Christmas cheer with the Library's Mark Pinto as he reads O. Henry's classic short story, "The Gift of the Magi", then leads a sing-along of traditional secular and religious Christmas songs and carols, accompanied by his wife, Donna, on piano. Song lyrics will be e-mailed to registrants. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/gift-of-christmas or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library now offers free remote tech help by phone and internet via Zoom. One-on-one assistance with your laptop, tablet or smartphone is available from Library volunteers during selected hours on Thursday afternoons and Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. To schedule a one-hour appointment, or for more information, call 610-933-3013 x132 or e-mail mpinto@ccls.org.