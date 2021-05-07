Upcoming adult programs offered by the Phoenixville Public Library:
The Phoenix Book Club, Phoenixville Public Library's book discussion group for adults of all ages, will meet virtually on Monday, May 10, at 7:00 PM. The group will discuss Lisa Jewell's bestselling novel, The Family Upstairs. At 25, Libby Jones receives the letter she’s waited for all her life. She learns of her real identity and that she is the sole inheritor of her family’s abandoned mansion on the banks of the Thames in London’s fashionable Chelsea district. But others have been waiting, too, and Libby finds herself on a collision course to meet them and the sordid secrets of the past. Physical and audiobook copies of the book can be reserved at https://catalog.ccls.org. Ebook and eAudiobook copies can be reserved at https://chester.overdrive.com. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. If you are not already on the Book Club's e-mail list, registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/the-family-upstairs or by calling 610-933-3013 x132 to receive an invitation to this event. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Movies on Tap, Phoenixville Public Library's film discussion group for adults in their 20s and 30s, will meet virtually on Tuesday, May 11, at 7:30 PM. The group will discuss Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000, PG-13). Chow Yun-Fat, Michelle Yeoh, and Ziyi Zhang in director Ang Lee's Oscar-winning action/adventure/fantasy about a young Chinese warrior who steals a sword from a famed swordsman and then escapes into a world of romantic adventure with a mysterious man in the frontier of the nation. Please watch the film independently prior to the discussion. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Please e-mail Faith Donaher at fdonaher@gmail.com to receive an invitation to the meeting and for more information.
***
Nonprofit leaders are invited to a free virtual book talk by Louis J. Beccaria and Constance Carter, authors of Nonprofit Excellence: Strategies for a Challenging World: A Handbook for Grantmaking and Nonprofit Leadership Skills. This Zoom event will be held Wednesday, May 12, at 10:00 AM. The book offers: practical advice about recognizing and managing the challenges faced by nonprofit organizations; best practice tips on leadership, mergers, grantmaking, and strategic planning; advice for grantseekers about foundations and working with grantmakers; guidance about how to build and maintain effective boards of directors and committees; tips for thoughtful and effective grantmaking; and a toolkit of essential policies, documents, and planning aids for today's nonprofits. Louis J. Beccaria has enjoyed a professional career of 50 years spanning criminal justice, health and human services, , and higher education, with 30 of those years involved in philanthropy at three different foundations: The Pew Charitable Trusts; the Stewart Huston Charitable Trust, and the Phoenixville Community Health Foundation. He spent almost 40 years teaching graduate level courses and consulting in nonprofit management and grantmaking. Lou has written many articles, book chapters, and -- in the last four years -- two books, including My Journey in Philanthropy: Memoir, Reflective Essays, and True Stories. Lou has received many honors and awards for community service during the course of his career. Constance Carter, CFRE is a principal at Sylvia & Carter & Associates, a consulting firm based in Philadelphia and West Chester, PA that provides consulting services in philanthropy, strategic planning, organizational development and fund raising to help nonprofit organizations flourish and grow. Sylvia & Carter & Associates helps nonprofits to create cultures of abundance, thus fostering creativity and the conditions for success. Connie Carter has a passion for helping nonprofit organizations to build their fundraising capacity and effectiveness. Her experience includes 35 years in campaign management, fundraising, strategic planning, and program and organizational development. She has also provided merger consultation assistance for several Chester County organizations, helping to build stronger, more efficient nonprofits. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/nonprofit-excellence or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual seminar, "Selling Your Home: Pro Tips to Leverage the Current Seller's Market", on Thursday, May 13, at 7:00 PM. Paloma Vila, Realtor, Keller Williams Real Estate, will be the speaker. You may have heard we're currently experiencing a seller's market, resulting in homes selling quickly and for great prices. While that may be true, Paloma Vila of Keller Williams Real Estate explains how you can either be a passive or active participant when selling your home in this market, and the difference it can make for your bottom line. In this engaging webinar, Paloma Vila will share tips to help homeowners leverage the current market conditions to maximize the results. Don't chase the market, learn how to make the market chase you! Please submit any questions in advance to Paloma at palomalucia@kw.com. Paloma is treating all webinar participants to a free treat at Paloma's market on Bridge Street in Phoenixville when they leave their feedback at https://pages.kw.com/paloma-vila/602169/libraryevent.html. Paloma Vila is a Realtor with Keller Williams Real Estate and a Schuylkill Township resident. Paloma is proud to live in this community and give back by supporting local businesses, organizing community events, and donating a portion of every closed sale commission to charitable organizations. Follow #PalomaPaysitForward and @palomalucia_realtor on social media to stay up to date on current giving initiatives. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/selling-your-home or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free, two-day, virtual “Job Transition Class” on Monday and Tuesday, May 17 and 18, from 10:00 AM to noon both days. The class is presented by Jason Bishop of the Center for Financial Wellbeing. If you’ve left a job recently, no matter the cause, you probably have a lot of questions. What happens to your benefits? How do you access sources of money? What should you do next? How do the next steps work? The questions are seemingly endless. If this sounds familiar, join us for this 2-day class on everything you need to know when transitioning between jobs. Topics covered include: cash flow management, access to funds, tax implications, flex spending accounts, Health Savings Accounts, separation from employment, sources of Income, eligibility for Unemployment Compensation, health insurance & COBRA, benefit portability, retirement account vesting, pension vesting, Social Security, beneficiary designation, retirement accounts, retirement account loans, distributions, and account rollover Information. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration link is available at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/job-transition or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org<mailto:mpinto@ccls.org> for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free "Medicare 101" virtual seminar on Monday, May 17 at 7:00 PM. Tom Wand, an APPRISE Insurance Counselor, will be the presenter. APPRISE is Pennsylvania's free, unbiased health insurance counseling program. If you will be joining the ranks of Medicare soon, are already in the Medicare system and have questions, are helping a friend or relative obtain Medicare coverage, or just want to understand what Medicare is all about, this session is for you. Learn about Medicare A, B & C; the drug benefit (Part D); the types of health care insurance available in Chester County; benefits available to low income beneficiaries; and things to consider when selecting your medical coverage. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/medicare101 or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library hosts the next virtual presentation in its "Community Services Spotlight" series on Wednesday, May 19 at 12:00 PM. The Library shines a spotlight on Family Service of Chester County. Tyler Changaris, Family Service's Director of Development, will be the speaker. Family Service is a nonprofit counseling and human service agency that has been rooted in Chester County since 1947. Their mission is to promote the well being of individuals and families and advocate for change. They provide professional counseling to people of all income levels and operate programs to address some of the community’s most pressing issues, including: family support and child abuse prevention; mental health (counseling, divorce, etc); financial self-sufficiency; HIV/AIDS; access to transportation; and homelessness and housing insecurity. They also provide their services at a low rate — and in many cases, for free — to any Chester County resident in financial need. Learn more in this virtual presentation. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/family-service or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free, virtual seminar, "Home Buying: Getting Started and Navigating the Current Market", on Thursday, May 20 at 7:00 PM. Realtor Paloma Vila of Keller Williams Real Estate will be the presenter. In this free seminar, you'll learn about: financing; wants & needs review; finding a home; understanding value; competing with multiple offers; negotiations; and selling & buying at the same time. Please submit any questions in advance to Paloma at palomalucia@kw.com. Paloma is treating all webinar participants to a free treat at Paloma's market on Bridge Street in Phoenixville when they leave their feedback at https://pages.kw.com/paloma-vila/602169/libraryevent.html. Paloma Vila is a Realtor with Keller Williams Real Estate and a Schuylkill Township resident. Paloma is proud to live in this community and give back by supporting local businesses, organizing community events, and donating a portion of every closed sale commission to charitable organizations. Follow #PalomaPaysitForward and @palomalucia_realtor on social media to stay up to date on current giving initiatives. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/home-buying or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.