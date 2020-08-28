Here's a roundup of upcoming online programs offered by the Phoenixvlle Public Library:
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation on the basics of homeownership law on Monday, Aug. 31, at 7:00 PM. Annie Neamand, Regional Housing Unit Staff Attorney with Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania, will be the speaker. Topics covered include: important homeownership statutes, mortgage and tax foreclosure processes, reverse mortgages, ways to defend/prevent various foreclosures, the process of ejectment, and the impact of COVID-19 on residential housing. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required on the Adult Events Calendar at www.phoenixvillelibrary.org or by calling 610-933-3013 x132.
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual “Employee Rights Workshop” on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 10:00 AM. Deborah Steeves, Staff Attorney with Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania, will be the speaker. She will discuss laws around the rights of employees and jobseekers and answer your questions. Topics discussed include salary level and health care rights, health and safety requirements, high risk employees, child care issues, and refusing work/getting fired and still collecting unemployment. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required on the Adult Events Calendar at www.phoenixvillelibrary.org or by calling 610-933-3013 x132.
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation, “Coal Boats to Rondout: A Brief History of the Delaware and Hudson Canal,” on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 7:00 PM. The Library’s own Walter Hook will be the speaker for this lecture on Pennsylvania’s “other” canal. The Wurts brothers of Philadelphia, in 1814, planned to sell coal from their land in North East Pennsylvania to markets in Philadelphia. However, New York City provided better opportunities. They formed the Delaware and Hudson Canal Company, and through the assistance of their friends Philip Hone, Washington Irving, and engineer John Roebling, created an “artificial river.” Coal was transported to the canal in Honesdale by a gravity railroad because the use the Stourbridge Lion steam locomotive was not feasible. The canal remained in operation from 1828 to 1898. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required on the Adult Events Calendar at www.phoenixvillelibrary.org or by calling 610-933-3013 x132.
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free online presentation, “The Red Cross and YOU!”, on Tuesday, September 8 at 7:00 PM. Lynn Cohen of the American Red Cross, Southeastern PA Region, will be the speaker. The American Red Cross has a network of generous donors, volunteers and employees who share a mission of preventing and relieving suffering, here at home and around the world. Each day, thousands of people provide compassionate care to those in need.
Since their founding by Clara Barton in 1881, the American Red Cross has been a consistent lifeline for people when they need them the most. The depth and breadth of their services — whenever and wherever they're called for — is unmatched by any organization, charity or non-profit in the world. Join us for this interactive presentation to learn about their history, programs and services, emergency preparedness tips, and personal stories from current volunteers helping their communities through the American Red Cross. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online via Microsoft Teams. Reservations are required on the Adult Events Calendar at www.phoenixvillelibrary.org or by calling 610-933-3013 x132.
Phoenixville Public Library will be host a free virtual presentation for parents, “Schooling from Home: Tips and Strategies from a Therapist,” on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 10:00 AM. A therapist from Child Guidance Resource Center will be the speaker. None of us could have predicted the twists of 2020, and most parents were not planning on adding "at-home teacher" to their list of roles! It's hard, but Child Guidance Resource Center is here to help. Hear from a school-based therapist to learn ways to support your child's (and your family's!) mental health, and support learning from home for however long you'll be doing it. This event is free and open to the public, and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Reservations are required on the Adult Events Calendar at www.phoenixvillelibrary.org or by calling 610-933-3013 x132.
Phoenixville Public Library will offer, “Healing Tones: A Music Sharing Experience” online on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 7:00 PM. Music has the ability to heal, soothe, inspire, and empower. Is there a song, piece of music, or artist you have turned to in these uncertain and turbulent times for encouragement or inspiration or to help you get through? We invite you share your special music with other Library patrons online via Zoom. Each participant will have up to 10 minutes to introduce and share music from their laptop or PC. Listeners-only are also welcome. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Space is limited. Reservations are required on the Adult Events Calendar at www.phoenixvillelibrary.org or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. When registering, please indicate if you are sharing or listening and if you will require assistance to share your music.
Phoenixville Public Library will offer a series of free basic, intermediate, and advanced live, online classes for learning Microsoft Excel on selected Saturdays in September. The schedule is as follows: September 12 (basic); September 19 (intermediate); September 26 (advanced). Class time is 10:00 AM to noon each day. Paul Celentano is the instructor. Basic computing and computer file management skills are required. Paul Celentano has created from scratch Excel spreadsheets for documentation, data sorting, and contract document specifications, as well as calculators for time sheets, electrical loads, batting averages, and trigonometric functions. He finds them particularly useful for personal purposes when making side-by-side comparisons for shopping or the cost analysis of repair projects. The classes are free and open to the public, and will be held online via Zoom. Reservations are required on the Adult Events Calendar at www.phoenixvillelibrary.org or by calling 610-933-3013 x132.
Phoenixville Public Library now offers free remote tech help by phone and internet via Zoom. One-on-one assistance with your laptop, tablet or smartphone is available from Library volunteers during selected hours on Thursday afternoons and Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. To schedule a one-hour appointment, or for more information, call 610-933-3013 x132 or e-mail mpinto@ccls.org.