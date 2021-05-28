Upcoming adult programs offered by the Phoenixville Public Library:
Phoenixville Public Library hosts the next virtual presentation in its Community Services Spotlight series on Wednesday, June 2, at 10:00 AM. In the spotlight will be Wings for Success. Wings for Success is a Chester County-based nonprofit organization providing apparel, advice, and advocacy to women in the community since 1997. Their trained volunteer stylists will help you put together appropriate outfits for an interview or for other employment needs. And a phone or video conference call with an experienced volunteer can help you enhance and develop the tools, skills, and confidence you need to be successful in today’s job market. All their services are offered free of charge. Learn more in this free presentation. Jill Laufenberg, Executive Director of Wings for Success, will be the speaker. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/wings-for-success or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation, “The Cuban Missile Crisis”, on Thursday, June 3, at 7:00 PM. Local historian Roger Arthur will be the presenter. The Cuban Missile Crisis was the most important thirteen days of the Cold War. America, having failed to invade Cuba at the "Bay of Pigs” in April 1961, began planning a full scale invasion of Cuba (Operation Mongoose) to take it back from the communists. In the summer of 1962 the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR - Soviet Union - the Russians) began shipping and installing medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles in Cuba. These weapons had a strike capability ranging from 1,000 to 2,000 miles. They could strike Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York or the Panama Canal. What to do? Invasion or bombing both risked nuclear war. This is the story of what happened, how and why. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/cuban-missile-crisis or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Learn Microsoft Word software in two virtual classes hosted by Phoenixville Public Library. A basic level class will be held Saturday, June 5, and an intermediate class on Saturday, June 12, 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM both days. Paul Celentano is the instructor. The classes are free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Class descriptions and required registration are available at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/word-basic for the basic class and https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/word-intermediate for the intermediate class, or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free, two-day, virtual “Job Transition Class” on Monday and Tuesday, June 7 and 8, from 10:00 AM to noon both days. The class is presented by Jason Bishop of the Center for Financial Wellbeing. If you’ve left a job recently, no matter the cause, you probably have a lot of questions. What happens to your benefits? How do you access sources of money? What should you do next? How do the next steps work? The questions are seemingly endless. If this sounds familiar, join us for this 2-day class on everything you need to know when transitioning between jobs. Topics covered include: cash flow management, access to funds, tax implications, flex spending accounts, Health Savings Accounts, separation from employment, sources of Income, eligibility for Unemployment Compensation, health insurance & COBRA, benefit portability, retirement account vesting, pension vesting, Social Security, beneficiary designation, retirement accounts, retirement account loans, distributions, and account rollover Information. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration details at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/job-transition or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual program, “What is Juneteenth?” on Monday, June 7, at 7:00 PM. Juneteenth is a holiday celebrating the emancipation of slaves in the United States. Members of Phoenixville’s Diversity in Action, Black Light Projects, and Orion Communities will present the significance of Juneteenth historically and currently. Join us for a video presentation followed by live conversation about the virtual events celebrating Juneteenth that are happening from June 13-19 here in Phoenixville. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/juneteenth or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Movies on Tap, Phoenixville Public Library’s film discussion group for adults in their 20s and 30s, will meet virtually on Tuesday, June 8, at 7:30 PM. The group will discuss Amadeus (1984, Rated R). F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hulce, Elizabeth Berridge star in Milos Forman's multi-Oscar-winning adaptation of Peter Shaffer's play about the life, success and troubles of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, as told by Antonio Salieri, the contemporaneous composer who was insanely jealous of Mozart's talent and claimed to have murdered him. Please watch the film independently prior to the discussion. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online via Zoom. Please e-mail Faith Donaher at fdonaher@gmail.com to receive an invitation to the meeting and for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual program, “Why Did I Come in This Room? A Memory Overview”, on Thursday, June 10, at 7:00 PM. Speech-language pathologist Emily Overbaugh will be the presenter. Her talk will address: the “steps” of making a memory; types of memory; factors that affect memory; caring for your brain and memory; internal and external memory strategies and tools; and when to seek help/the role of the speech-language pathologist. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/memory or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.