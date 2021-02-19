Upcoming online programs offered by the Phoenixville Public Library:
The 2021 Major League Baseball season is just around the corner. Gear up with Phoenixville’s Julian McCracken and Lou Beccaria as they lead a two-part virtual discussion for Phoenixville Public Library on Monday, Feb. 22, at 7:00 PM. Part 1 is “If I Were the General Manager…” Play General Manager of the Phillies for a night. With the team budget for paying players (without going over budget and incurring the MLB luxury tax), what would you do to improve the team to make it a playoff contender in 2021? Part 2 is “Negro League Stats: Did You Know…?” For many years, Negro League players were denied entry into the Cooperstown Baseball Hall of Fame. Truth be told, many of the Negro League players had better stats than their White counterparts. Let’s discuss! Phoenixville's Julian McCracken is a former General Manager of the Reading Phillies and member of the Reading Baseball Hall of Fame who later worked for ProCards in Pottstown and Fleer Trading Cards in Mt. Laurel, NJ. Phoenixville resident Lou Beccaria is the former President and CEO of the Phoenixville Community Health Foundation and has played semi-pro baseball in Philadelphia, coached youth baseball, and written about baseball. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/talkin-baseball or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Books on Tap, Phoenixville Public Library’s book discussion group for adults in their 20s and 30s, will meet virtually on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 7:30 PM. The group will discuss "Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption" by Bryan Stevenson. The book is a true story about the potential for mercy to redeem us and a clarion call to end mass incarceration in America. Bryan Stevenson was a young lawyer when he founded the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit law office in Montgomery, AL, dedicated to defending the poor, the incarcerated, and the wrongly condemned. One of EJI's first clients was Walter McMillian, a young black man who was sentenced to die for the murder, he did not commit, of a young white woman. The case exemplifies how the death penalty in America is a direct descendent of lynching--a system that treats the rich and guilty better than the poor and innocent. A copy of the book may be reserved at www.ccls.org. An eBook and an eAudiobook copy may be reserved at chester.overdrive.com. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. E-mail Christine Shaffer at shaffer.m.christine@gmail.com to receive an invitation to this event and for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation, “Downsizing: How to Reduce Your Stress and Get Started!”, on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 10:00 AM. John Hall, President of Caring Transitions of Chester County, will be the presenter. This presentation will help you answer the following questions: How do I get in the right mindset? What's holding me back? What do I do with my excess stuff? How much is my stuff worth? Who can help me? How long will it take? Why not stay where I am? This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/downsizing or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free, virtual, Black History Month presentation, “Hinsonville’s Heroes: Recovering Our Shared American History”, on Thursday, Feb. 25, at 7:00 PM. Dr. Cheryl Renée Gooch, author of Hinsonville’s Heroes: Black Civil War Soldiers of Chester County, Pennsylvania (The History Press, February 2018), will discuss her book tracing the stories of residents of Hinsonville, a free black community in southeast Pennsylvania, who fought for the Union. The former 19th century village of Hinsonville attracted both free -- and determined to be free -- people who championed religious freedom, higher education, land ownership and equal rights. Residents organized a Black Protestant church, supported the founding of Ashmun Institute (now Lincoln University), vigilantly opposed slavery and, in some cases, emigrated to Liberia as part of the colonization movement. The community’s tradition of self-determination compelled 18 of its men to enlist to advance the freedom cause. Some of the men are buried at Hosanna Church Cemetery next to the entrance to Lincoln University’s campus. “These men and their families anticipated that history would overlook them and their role in transforming America, so they placed headstones, monuments to their lives, next to our country’s oldest degree-granting, historically Black University,” says Dr. Gooch. “By placing their personal monuments there, they placed themselves into historical memory. Yet, having fought to reunify our country, most of these veterans struggled to secure equitable pensions and lived in or near abject poverty.” Dr. Cheryl Renée Gooch is an academic leader, published scholar and active historical researcher. She served as historian and primary writer for the Delaware History Museum’s permanent exhibition, “Journey to Freedom”, chronicling the Black Delawarean experience from 1629 to the present. A life member of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), she is a member of the organization’s committees which advise the National Park Service on ways to ensure inclusive interpretive themes at battlefields, parks and historic sites. Dr. Gooch has been a featured author on PCN-TV's PA Books. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/hinsonville-heroes or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation, "The Historical St. Patrick" on Monday, March 1, at 7:00 PM. Historian and teacher Paul Walsh will be the speaker. Who really was Ireland’s patron saint? What was his world like and how did he come to be involved with Ireland or, as it was known then, Hibernia? Did Patrick introduce Christianity to Ireland or were followers of Christ there already? Was Patrick the only missionary who went to Ireland or were there others? Did Patrick succeed in converting all of Ireland in his lifetime? What then was his legacy? This presentation will explore what current scholarship can tell us about the enigmatic and controversial figure of St. Patrick and the world in which he pursued his historic mission. Paul V. Walsh earned his Master’s degree in history from Temple University in 1994, taught a variety of courses, including the history of Ireland, for nine years at Delaware County Community College, and has had numerous works published in a wide selection of periodicals, both commercial and academic, including articles about Medieval Ireland. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/historical-st-patrick or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library hosts the next presentation in its "Community Services Spotlight" series on Wednesday, March 3, at 10:00 AM. Phoenixville Area Community Services (PACS) aspires to be the lead resource for food insecurity in the Phoenixville community through food distribution and information/referral services that help get their clients back on their feet. Learn - and ask questions - about PACS' mission and services in this free virtual presentation. This event is open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/pacs or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library now offers free remote tech help by phone and internet via Zoom. One-on-one assistance with your laptop, tablet or smartphone is available from Library volunteers during selected hours on Thursday afternoons and Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. To schedule a one-hour appointment, or for more information, call 610-933-3013 x132 or e-mail mpinto@ccls.org.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation, "Understanding Cognition and Cognitive Health for Older Adults" on Thursday, March 4, at 7:00 PM. Speech-language pathologist Emily Overbaugh will be the speaker. In this presentation, attendees will learn: what cognition is, factors that can impact cognitive functioning, how older adults can take care of cognitive health, cognitive tips and tricks, and when to seek help for cognitive concerns. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/cognitive-health or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Learn how to stay safe on the Internet and the basics of popular communication apps in a series of free virtual classes taught by students of Teens Teach Technology, Saturdays in March from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, hosted by Phoenixville Public Library. The schedule of classes is as follows: "Avoid Viruses on the Internet" (March 6); "Scam Emails" (March 13); "Scam Calls" (March 20); and "Family Communications: Learn FaceTime, Skype and Tapestry" (March 27). Teens Teach Technology is a national organization of high school students dedicated to teaching seniors and other adults the basics of technology. Registration and descriptions for these Zoom classes are available on the Library's Events Calendar at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
The next virtual meeting of Phoenixville Public Library's newly formed self-publishing group will take place Saturday, March 6, from 4:30 to 5:30 PM. Janice O'Brien is the group facilitator. If you're a writer with an interest in self-publishing, this group is for you. We invite self-published authors and those looking to be to discuss everything related to self-publishing — platforms, book design, marketing and more. We hope to share experiences, tips and information about the self-publishing process. Whether you're a beginning writer or have several books under your belt, join us for inspiration, motivation and support along the way. Registration to receive an invitation to the meeting is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/self-publishing-group or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail janiceinpa@gmail.com for more information.