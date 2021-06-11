Upcoming adult programs offered by the Phoenixville Public Library:
***
The Phoenix Book Club, Phoenixville Public Library’s book discussion group for adults of all ages, will meet online Monday, June 14, at 7:00 PM. The group will discuss Rules of Civility by Amor Towles. On the last night of 1937, 25-year-old Katey Kontent is in a second-rate Greenwich Village jazz bar when Tinker Gray, a handsome banker, sits down at a neighboring table. A chance encounter and its startling consequences propel Katey on a year-long journey into the upper echelons of New York society—where she has little to rely on other than her bracing wit and cool nerve. A New York Times Bestseller. A physical book or audiobook copy may be reserved at https://www.ccls.org. An e-book or e-audiobook copy may be reserved at https://chester.overdrive.com. The public is invited to attend this free Zoom event. If you are not already on the Book Club's e-mail list, registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/rules-of-civility or by calling 610-933-3013 to receive an invitation. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will shine its Community Services Spotlight on Rover Community Transportation in a free virtual presentation on Wednesday, June 16, at 12:00 PM. Jim Oughton, Contract Manager for Rover, will be the speaker. Rover provides transportation to any destination within Chester County: church, the mall, club meetings, the train station or to visit a friend. For medical needs they also provide travel to Philadelphia and neighboring counties. Everyone – all ages, ambulatory or in need of an accessible vehicle – is welcome to ride Rover. Learn about Rover’s transportation services provided to Chester County residents in this free presentation. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/rover or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation, “Alzheimer’s Disease: Effective Communication Strategies”, on Thursday, June 17, at 7:00 PM. Brad Trout, a community educator for the Alzheimer’s Association, Delaware Valley Chapter, will be the speaker. This session teaches caregivers to decode verbal and behavioral communication by someone with dementia. Participants will leave with strategies for meaningful connection with people in early, middle and late stage dementia. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/alzheimers-communication or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library presents the next virtual presentation in its “Community Gardening around the Village” series, “The Buzz about Bees”, on Monday, June 21, at 7:00 PM. Learn all about honey bees with local beekeeper Melissa Jaarsma. Get a look inside a hive during a walkthrough of a honey bee hive inspection. Melissa will also tell you what pollinator-friendly plants to include in your gardens to help not just honey bees but our native pollinators as well. Prepare all of your bee and pollinator questions for live Q&A time at the end. Melissa Jaarsma has been a beekeeper since 2015 and is going into her 7th season of beekeeping in Phoenixville. Her hobby grew into a business in 2019 selling local, raw honey at area farmers markets. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/bees or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation, “Phoenixville’s Etruscan Majolica Pottery”, on Thursday, June 24, at 7:00 PM. Jack Ertell of the Historical Society of the Phoenixville Area will be the presenter. In the 1880s, Griffen, Smith & Hill of Phoenixville gained a national reputation for the outstanding quality of majolica pottery it produced. Jack will discuss the company, its workers and the pottery that was produced here in Phoenixville. Pieces from the Historical Society's extensive collection will be shown during the presentation. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/majolica or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.