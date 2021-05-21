Upcoming adult programs offered by the Phoenixville Public Library:
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation, “Sleep More and Be Healthier”, on Monday, May 24, at 7:00 PM. Dr. Bill Keenan and Dr. Karen McCormick of McCormick Chiropractic, Limerick, will be the presenters. In this presentation, attendees will learn: what proper sleep is and why it is so vital to our health; what happens when we do and do not get proper sleep; the common roadblocks to proper sleep; and how one can develop the "good habits" of proper sleep. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/sleep or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
Books on Tap, Phoenixville Public Library’s book discussion group for adults in their 20s and 30s, will meet virtually on Tuesday, May 25, at 7:30 PM. The group will discuss Fingersmith by Sarah Waters. The novel is a spellbinding, twisting tale of a great swindle, of fortunes and hearts won and lost, set in Victorian London among a family of thieves. Sue Tinder is an orphan, left as an infant in the care of Mrs. Sucksby, a "baby farmer," who raises her with unusual tendersness. The household also hosts a transient family of petty thieves — fingersmiths. One day, the most beloved thief of all arrives —Gentleman, a somewhat elegant conman, who has an enticing proposition for Sue. No one and nothing is as it seems to be in this Dickensian novel of thrills and surprises. A copy of the book may be reserved at https://catalog.ccls.org. An eBook copy may be reserved at https://chester.overdrive.com. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Email Christine Shaffer at shaffer.m.christine@gmail.com to receive an invitation to this event and for more information.
Phoenixville Public Library presents local performers Paul Wentworth and Holly B. in a live virtual concert on Thursday, May 27, at 7:00 PM. The music of Paul & Holly ranges from the serious to the sublime and sometimes to the silly, covering jazz, blues, classic rock, modern rock and folk. Holly Beebee and Paul Wentworth met in the Phoenixville Acoustic Jam Group in 2015 and started singing together as “Mr. Paul and Holly Bee” in 2018. They are known for their unique vocal blend and are lively performers such that they have been invited to perform and various venues around Chester, Delaware and Bucks Countries, including Brandywine Distillery, Steel City Coffeehouse, a Chubb conference, the Wayne train station and a host of senior living facilities. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/paul-holly or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
The next program in Phoenixville Public Library’s “Community Gardening around the Village” series will be an outdoor “Wild Plant Walk along the Schuylkill Trail” on Friday, May 28, at 7:00 PM. Martha Napolitan Cownap, herb gardener at Camphill Village Kimberton Hills, will lead the walk. Come take a walk along the Schuylkill Trail in Phoenixville and learn about some of the common plants growing there. We will talk about how to identify the plants and some of the traditional uses for them. Bring a mask and your powers of observation. We are sure to see something beautiful. Meeting spot is under the Gay Street Bridge at the site of the farmer’s market. This event is free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/wild-plant-walk or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
Phoenixville Public Library hosts the next virtual presentation in its Community Services Spotlight series on Wednesday, June 2, at 10:00 AM. In the spotlight will be Wings for Success. Wings for Success is a Chester County-based nonprofit organization providing apparel, advice, and advocacy to women in the community since 1997. Their trained volunteer stylists will help you put together appropriate outfits for an interview or for other employment needs. And a phone or video conference call with an experienced volunteer can help you enhance and develop the tools, skills, and confidence you need to be successful in today’s job market. All their services are offered free of charge. Learn more in this free presentation. Jill Laufenberg, Executive Director of Wings for Success, will be the speaker. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/wings-for-success or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation, “The Cuban Missile Crisis”, on Thursday, June 3, at 7:00 PM. Local historian Roger Arthur will be the presenter. The Cuban Missile Crisis was the most important thirteen days of the Cold War. America, having failed to invade Cuba at the "Bay of Pigs” in April 1961, began planning a full scale invasion of Cuba (Operation Mongoose) to take it back from the communists. In the summer of 1962 the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR - Soviet Union - the Russians) began shipping and installing medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles in Cuba. These weapons had a strike capability ranging from 1,000 to 2,000 miles. They could strike Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York or the Panama Canal. What to do? Invasion or bombing both risked nuclear war. This is the story of what happened, how and why. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/cuban-missile-crisis or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
Learn Microsoft Word software in two virtual classes hosted by Phoenixville Public Library. A basic level class will be held Saturday, June 5 and an intermediate class on Saturday, June 12, 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM both days. Paul Celentano is the instructor. The classes are free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Class descriptions and required registration are available at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/word-basic for the basic class and https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/word-intermediate for the intermediate class, or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.