Here's a roundup of upcoming online programs offered by the Phoenixville Public Library:
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation, “Building Respectful Relationships”, on Monday, Oct. 19, at 7:00 PM. Joe Myers, Prevention and Education Supervisor for the Crime Victims’ Center of Chester County, will be the presenter. Learn to recognize the healthy qualities in your relationships so that you can identify unhealthy behaviors before they become abusive. Understand how unhealthy relationships can become abusive and what that abuse might look like. And learn how to help a friend in an unhealthy or abusive relationship. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/respectful-relationships or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual seminar, “Improving the Home Workstation in a COVID World”, on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 10:00 AM. Dr. Jeff Snyder of Snyder Family Chiropractic will be the presenter. Dr. Snyder will provide simple fixes for the home office worker to help reduce stress on the neck and back while remote working. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/remote-working or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual “Clean Slate and Expungement Workshop” on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 10:00 AM. Deborah Steeves of Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania will be the presenter. Pennsylvania's new Clean Slate law permits certain criminal cases to be sealed (taken out of public view) so they cannot be used as barriers to employment, housing, etc. In this workshop, you will learn if you are eligible to have your criminal record sealed or expunged. Find out how Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania attorneys will help you screen your PA record for free. Learn how to access help to complete the necessary forms if you are eligible. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/clean-slate or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual event, “Melissa’s Halloween Stories and Library Ghost Tour”, on Thursday, Oct. 22, at 7:00 PM. Join the Library’s own Melissa Tapley as she shares short, spooky stories and petrifying poetry to celebrate the Halloween season. She will also explore the Library with ghost hunting gadgets to see if any spectral residents wish to make themselves known. Melissa is a "Fright Night" and "Cult Cinema" host at The Colonial Theatre and was crowned "Miss Blobfest Universe" during the virtual "Blobfest 2020" broadcast. As a Halloween and horror enthusiast, she enjoys sharing her love of the creepy and macabre with others. This event is free and open to the public, and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/stories-and-ghosts or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
Phoenixville Public Library now offers free remote tech help by phone and internet via Zoom. One-on-one assistance with your laptop, tablet or smartphone is available from Library volunteers during selected hours on Thursday afternoons and Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. To schedule a one-hour appointment, or for more information, call 610-933-3013 x132 or e-mail mpinto@ccls.org.
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free, virtual Medicare seminar, “Updating Your Medicare for 2021”, on Monday, October 26 at 7:00 PM. Thomas Wand, a counselor with APPRISE, Pennsylvania’s health insurance counseling program, will be the presenter. Medicare is making a number of changes for 2021. Open Enrollment, your chance to examine and modify your coverage for next year, continues through December 7. Find out about next year’s changes and learn more about how Medicare can work better for you in this free seminar. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/updating-Medicare or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
Books on Tap, Phoenixville Public Library’s book discussion group for adults in their 20s and 30s, will meet virtually on Tuesday, October 27 at 7:00 PM. The group will discuss The Sculptress by Minette Walters. In prison, they call her the Sculptress for the strange figurines she carves--symbols of the day she hacked her mother and sister to pieces and reassembled them in a blood-drenched jigsaw puzzle. Sullen and menacing, Olive Martin is burned-out journalist Rosalind Leigh's only hope of getting a new book published. As she interviews Olive in her cell, Roz finds flaws in the Sculptress's confession. Is she really guilty--as she insists? Nothing can stop Roz's pursuit of the chilling convoluted truth--not even the thought of what might happen if Olive were to go free. A copy of the book may be reserved at https://catalog.ccls.org. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online/by phone via Zoom. Email Christine Shaffer at shaffer.m.christine@gmail.com for more information and to receive an invitation to this event.
Have you ever thought of writing your memoir, but didn’t know how to get started? Phoenixville Public Library will host a free, virtual workshop, “Writing Your Memoir”, on Wednesday, October 28 at 10:00 AM. Local author Elizabeth Doan is the presenter. Would you like to be able to leave a narrative of your experiences for your family and friends? Would you like to tell them what it was like to live in the world when you were a child, or how important events in your life unfolded, or the meaning and wisdom you have acquired from the life you have lived so far? This one-hour presentation will explain what a memoir is and how to get started writing one. There is an established link between writing about stressful experiences and improved health. According to the latest research, writing about personal experiences may even help patients heal from surgery faster, can reduce anxiety and lower stress hormones, and allows individuals to put events into perspective and create a sense of mental order and calm. Elizabeth Doan is the Lead Link Coordinator for the PA Link. She is the author of six children's books under the name Lisa Doan, as well as 22 historical romances written under a variety of pen names. She is currently engaged in a six book series for Dragonblade Publishing and is the Vice President of the Brandywine Valley Writer's Group. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online via Zoom. Registration is required via the link available at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/writing-your-memoir. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free, virtual book discussion celebrating the centennial of women obtaining the right to vote in the U.S. on Thursday, October 29 at 7:00 PM. Nancy Paist-Riches of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will lead a discussion of Why They Marched: Untold Stories of the Women Who Fought for the Right to Vote by Susan Ware. A physical copy of the book may be reserved at https://catalog.ccls.org. eBook and eAudiobook copies may be reserved at https://chester.overdrive.com. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/why-they-marched or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.