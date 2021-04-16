Upcoming adult programs offered by the Phoenixville Public Library:
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation by respected local physician, Dr. Ana Negrón, "Boost Your Immunity... in a Hurry!" on Monday, April 19, at 7:00 PM. Join Dr. Negrón to learn: the connection between food and chronic inflammation, how to feed your friendly microbiome to boost your immunity, and recipes to develop into a routine. Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Ana M. Negrón, a board certified family physician in Pennsylvania for over three decades, has made cooking with patients integral to her practice. She assists patients in transitioning to a whole food plant-based diet in order to reduce inflammation, to alleviate the need for many medications, and to help prevent or treat a wide variety of chronic medical conditions. She is the senior faculty member at the Crozer Family Practice Residency in Springfield, PA, and has served as Faculty Preceptor since 1996. Dr. Negrón is a member of the National Advisory Board for Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine. She has since 1999 also volunteered in practicing at clinics for the uninsured and underserved, and has long served on the board of directors of the Phoenixville Clinic. Her book, Nourishing the Body and Recovering Health: The Positive Science of Food, published by Sunstone Press, emphasizes alternatives to society’s reliance on pharmaceuticals in attempting to address health problems. Dr. Negrón has received a Champion of the Community Award, a Community Betterment Award and a Phoenixville Chamber of Commerce Leadership Award. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/boost-your-immunity or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library hosts the next virtual presentation in its "Community Services Spotlight" series on Wednesday, April 21, at 10:00 AM. Lew Osterhoudt, Executive Director of The Clinic (Phoenixville), will be the speaker. The Clinic offers comprehensive, quality medical care and wellness counseling to the uninsured and underserved. The Clinic's services include diagnosis, treatment, medications, laboratory tests and follow-up care. They provide all of the types of care that a private family physician’s office would offer. Learn more about available services in this free presentation. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/the-clinic or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library celebrates Earth Day with a special virtual presentation in its "Community Gardening around the Village Series," Thursday, April 22, at 7:00 PM. David Ryle, Senior Programs Director of Phoenixville's Trellis for Tomorrow, will present: "The Earth Day Pledge: Bite-Sized Commitments You Can Make to Our Planet that Will Make a Big Difference." Come join us to learn how changes you make in your daily life, especially around food, can have tremendous implications for the world we all share. David will present on the opportunities to improve our relationships with food, our own bodies, our community, and the living systems that support us. Trellis for Tomorrow is a nonprofit focused on supporting the development of sustainable communities. Using parks, preserves and gardens as living classrooms, Trellis works to cultivate resilience and compassion in themselves and others while promoting sustainability, environmental stewardship, and food justice. David Ryle is an organic farmer, food justice advocate, and the leader behind Trellis for Tomorrow's highly impactful youth and community programs. With a background in ministry and social justice, for the last 15 years David has been working together with others to support a healthier world and a thriving planet. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/earth-day-pledge or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Learn Microsoft Excel in a series of free virtual classes hosted by Phoenixville Public Library. The classes will be held Saturdays, April 24 (basic), May 1 (intermediate), and May 8 (advanced), from 10:00 AM to noon. Paul Celentano is the instructor. The classes are free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required. Class descriptions and registration are available on the Library’s online events calendar at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free presentation, “The Paradox of Plastic”, on Tuesday, April 27 at 7:00 PM. Patty Lynn, Recycling Resources Manager of the Chester County Solid Waste Authority will be the speaker. Plastic is complicated. We can enjoy its usefulness and hate it at the same time. How should we handle that? Join us for this discussion of plastics recycling. Patti Lynn is a Certified Recycling Professional in PA and NJ and has a Master of Arts in Teaching and a BS in Human Ecology. She was a classroom teacher for 15 years, and she has managed recycling programs on local and county levels for 16 years. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/paradox-of-plastic. Patti would appreciate receiving any questions prior to her program. You may type your question(s) in the "notes/questions" box on the registration form. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Books on Tap, Phoenixville Public Library’s book discussion group for adults in their 20s and 30s, will meet virtually on Tuesday, April 27 at 7:30 PM. The group will discuss Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline. The story that began in Ready Player One continues. Days after winning control of OASIS, the immersive virtual reality environment where most of humanity chooses to live, Wade Watts discovers a world-changing technological advancement and draws the attention of a merciless new rival. A #1 New York Times Bestseller and named one of the “Best Books of the Year” by the Washington Post. A physical copy of the book and a book-on-CD may be reserved at www.ccls.org. An eBook and an eAudiobook copy may be reserved at https://chester.overdrive.com. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Email Christine Shaffer at shaffer.m.christine@gmail.com to receive an invitation to this event and for more information.
***
Join Phoenixville Public Library and Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania for “The Basics of Landlord/Tenant Law and Eviction Defense”, a free virtual presentation on Wednesday, April 28 at 10:00 AM. Christina Drzal, Supervising Attorney for Legal Aid’s Regional Housing Unit, will be the speaker. Learn the basics of landlord/tenant law in Pennsylvania. The presentation will review important landlord/tenant statutes, explain the eviction process, explore viable eviction defenses, discuss the impact of COVID-19 on eviction proceedings, and more. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/eviction or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation, “Cryptocurrency 101”, on Thursday, April 29 at 7:00 PM. Frederick E. Hubler, Jr., President & Chief Wealth Strategist, Creative Capital Wealth Management Group, will be the speaker. Digital currency, also known as cryptocurrency, has appeared in the news of late thanks to BitCoin, just one of the many cryptocurrency companies in the world. Join us and learn what cryptocurrency is, how it works, and how it can affect everyone. Discover the pros and cons while learning about ways to spot cryptocurrency. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/cryptocurrency or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.