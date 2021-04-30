Upcoming adult programs offered by the Phoenixville Public Library:
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free, two-day, virtual “Job Transition Class” on Monday and Tuesday, May 3 and 4, from 10:00 AM to noon both days. The class is presented by Jason Bishop of the Center for Financial Wellbeing. If you’ve left a job recently, no matter the cause, you probably have a lot of questions. What happens to your benefits? How do you access sources of money? What should you do next? How do the next steps work? The questions are seemingly endless. If this sounds familiar, join us for this 2-day class on everything you need to know when transitioning between jobs. Topics covered include: cash flow management, access to funds, tax implications, flex spending accounts, Health Savings Accounts, separation from employment, sources of Income, eligibility for Unemployment Compensation, health insurance & COBRA, benefit portability, retirement account vesting, pension vesting, Social Security, beneficiary designation, retirement accounts, retirement account loans, distributions, and account rollover Information. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/job-transition or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation, “Birds of Chester County”, on Monday, May 3, at 7:00 PM. Birder and photographer John Mercer will be the presenter. Chester County is home to nearly 180 species of birds. Learn about the common local species that can be found here for several months each year in this photo-illustrated lecture. Key facts, identifying features, and how to differentiate between similar species will be discussed. This event is being held in conjunction with Longwood Gardens' 2021 Community Read. This year's Community Read featured book for adults is The Home Place: Memoirs of a Colored Man’s Love Affair with Nature by J. Drew Lanham. Birds are a lifelong passion for Lanham, and in The Home Place, he also examines his personal history and struggles. Readers follow his journey as a successful wildlife ecologist who along the way uncovers lessons about legacy and his own need to inject a deeper sense of human caring into his life and work. More on Longwood's Community Read at https://longwoodgardens.org/education/library-archives/community-read. Each attendee to the presentation will automatically be entered into a free raffle drawing to receive a family pass to Longwood Gardens. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/birds-of-chester-county or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library hosts the next virtual presentation in its Community Services Spotlight series on Wednesday, May 5, at 12:00 PM. The Library will shine the spotlight on the Crime Victims’ Center of Chester County. Joe Myers, the Center’s Director of Prevention and Education, will be the speaker. The Crime Victims’ Center of Chester County, Inc. (CVC) is a nonprofit agency providing free, immediate, and confidential crisis response and compassionate support to children and adults impacted by sexual violence and all other crime. They provide assistance through counseling, advocacy, resources, and education. The Center fosters community awareness and understanding through its comprehensive outreach and prevention programs. Learn about all the services CVC provides in this free presentation. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/crime-victims-center or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library hosts the next presentation in its “Community Gardening around the Village” series on Thursday, May 6, at 7:00 PM. Sharon Richardson will present “Delightful Dahlias”. May is the perfect time to think about planting dahlias. When the rest of your garden has faded, dahlias will continue to bloom all the way through the first hard frost! With a collection of stunning photos, Master Gardener Sharon Richardson will introduce you to the wonderfully diverse family of dahlias, from adorable little pompoms to magnificent dinner-plate dahlias. Sharon Richardson volunteers as a Penn State Extension Master Gardener, a Pennsylvania Master Naturalist and as a Conservatory Docent and member of the Hort Information Team at Longwood Gardens. She is a member of the MidAtlantic Hardy Plant Society, the Philadelphia Unit of the Herb Society, GardenComm and the Dahlia Society. She also serves on the Board of GCFP (Garden Club Federation of PA) and her local Charlestown Twp EAC (Environmental Advisory Committee). This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/dahlias or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
The Phoenix Book Club, Phoenixville Public Library's book discussion group for adults of all ages, will meet virtually on Monday, May 10, at 7:00 PM. The group will discuss Lisa Jewell's bestselling novel, The Family Upstairs. At 25, Libby Jones receives the letter she’s waited for all her life. She learns of her real identity and that she is the sole inheritor of her family’s abandoned mansion on the banks of the Thames in London’s fashionable Chelsea district. But others have been waiting, too, and Libby finds herself on a collision course to meet them and the sordid secrets of the past. Physical and audiobook copies of the book can be reserved at https://catalog.ccls.org. Ebook and eAudiobook copies can be reserved at https://chester.overdrive.com. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. If you are not already on the Book Club's e-mail list, registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/the-family-upstairs or by calling 610-933-3013 x132 to receive an invitation to this event. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Movies on Tap, Phoenixville Public Library's film discussion group for adults in their 20s and 30s, will meet virtually on Tuesday, May 11, at 7:30 PM. The group will discuss Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000, PG-13). Chow Yun-Fat, Michelle Yeoh, and Ziyi Zhang in director Ang Lee's Oscar-winning action/adventure/fantasy about a young Chinese warrior who steals a sword from a famed swordsman and then escapes into a world of romantic adventure with a mysterious man in the frontier of the nation. Please watch the film independently prior to the discussion. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Please e-mail Faith Donaher at fdonaher@gmail.com to receive an invitation to the meeting and for more information.
***
Nonprofit leaders are invited to a free virtual book talk by Louis J. Beccaria and Constance Carter, authors of Nonprofit Excellence: Strategies for a Challenging World: A Handbook for Grantmaking and Nonprofit Leadership Skills. This Zoom event will be held Wednesday, May 12, at 10:00 AM. The book offers: practical advice about recognizing and managing the challenges faced by nonprofit organizations; best practice tips on leadership, mergers, grantmaking, and strategic planning; advice for grantseekers about foundations and working with grantmakers; guidance about how to build and maintain effective boards of directors and committees; tips for thoughtful and effective grantmaking; and a toolkit of essential policies, documents, and planning aids for today's nonprofits. Louis J. Beccaria has enjoyed a professional career of 50 years spanning criminal justice, health and human services, , and higher education, with 30 of those years involved in philanthropy at three different foundations: The Pew Charitable Trusts; the Stewart Huston Charitable Trust, and the Phoenixville Community Health Foundation. He spent almost 40 years teaching graduate level courses and consulting in nonprofit management and grantmaking. Lou has written many articles, book chapters, and -- in the last four years -- two books, including My Journey in Philanthropy: Memoir, Reflective Essays, and True Stories. Lou has received many honors and awards for community service during the course of his career. Constance Carter, CFRE is a principal at Sylvia & Carter & Associates, a consulting firm based in Philadelphia and West Chester, PA that provides consulting services in philanthropy, strategic planning, organizational development and fund raising to help nonprofit organizations flourish and grow. Sylvia & Carter & Associates helps nonprofits to create cultures of abundance, thus fostering creativity and the conditions for success. Connie Carter has a passion for helping nonprofit organizations to build their fundraising capacity and effectiveness. Her experience includes 35 years in campaign management, fundraising, strategic planning, and program and organizational development. She has also provided merger consultation assistance for several Chester County organizations, helping to build stronger, more efficient nonprofits. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/nonprofit-excellence or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual seminar, "Selling Your Home: Pro Tips to Leverage the Current Seller's Market", on Thursday, May 13, at 7:00 PM. Paloma Vila, Realtor, Keller Williams Real Estate, will be the speaker. You may have heard we're currently experiencing a seller's market, resulting in homes selling quickly and for great prices. While that may be true, Paloma Vila of Keller Williams Real Estate explains how you can either be a passive or active participant when selling your home in this market, and the difference it can make for your bottom line. In this engaging webinar, Paloma Vila will share tips to help homeowners leverage the current market conditions to maximize the results. Don't chase the market, learn how to make the market chase you! Please submit any questions in advance to Paloma at palomalucia@kw.com. Paloma is treating all webinar participants to a free treat at Paloma's market on Bridge Street in Phoenixville when they leave their feedback at https://pages.kw.com/paloma-vila/602169/libraryevent.html. Paloma Vila is a Realtor with Keller Williams Real Estate and a Schuylkill Township resident. Paloma is proud to live in this community and give back by supporting local businesses, organizing community events, and donating a portion of every closed sale commission to charitable organizations. Follow #PalomaPaysitForward and @palomalucia_realtor on social media to stay up to date on current giving initiatives. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/selling-your-home or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.