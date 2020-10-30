Here's a roundup of upcoming online programs offered by the Phoenixville Public Library:
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual seminar, “Solving the Social Security Puzzle”, on Monday, Nov. 2, at 7:00 PM. Ethan Quirin of Financial Dogma will be the presenter. Given the drastic market swings in recent years, doesn’t it make sense to maximize a source of retirement income that is not tied to the market? There are many options for individuals or married couples claiming Social Security retirement benefits. Making the best choices for your circumstances can make a significant difference in the amount of cumulative lifetime benefits you receive. Not optimizing your benefits may leave tens of thousands of dollars on the table. This presentation will provide basic Social Security planning information you need to consider as you think about your retirement. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/social-security-puzzle or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation on clinical trials on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 10:00 AM. Samantha Ferrante, Associate Director of the Main Line Health Clinical Research Center, will be the speaker. The bestselling book, "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks," shined a spotlight on clinical research and the people whose contributions to science, through their participation in clinical trials, drive the landscape of medical treatments. But you needn’t have read the book to join in this sure-to-be-enlightening talk, which will offer an overview of biomedical research centered around the contemporary topics of equality and justice. Also discussed will be: the protections and privacy measures put in place for participants in clinical studies; how clinical trials can help you gain access to tomorrow's breakthrough treatment options; how you can help pioneer health care advances for future patients; questions to ask your doctor about clinical trial participation; and more. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/clinical-trials or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host its 17th annual “Wine, Wit & Wisdom” fundraiser event virtually this year, on Thursday, Nov. 5, from 7:00 to 8:15 PM. The event features a silent auction and a live interview with New York Times bestselling author Brit Bennett (The Vanishing Half). Tickets are sold based on the size of your viewing party. Purchasers will receive a Gala Box that includes a signed copy of The Vanishing Half, chocolates from Bridge Street Chocolates, and a choice of wine. The contents of each Gala Box depends on the type of ticket purchased. Event proceeds will support Phoenixville Public Library's work to consistently provide opportunities to read, learn, create, connect, and support individual well-being for thousands of patrons in our shared community. Tickets may be purchased at https://phoenixvillelibrary.org/wine-wit-wisdom. For more information, contact Chris Porcelli at cporcelli@ccls.org.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host free, online, basic and intermediate classes for learning Microsoft Word on Saturdays, Nov. 7, (basic) and Nov. 14, (intermediate), from 10:00 AM to noon each day. Paul Celentano is the instructor. Class descriptions and required registration for each class are available at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/word-basic and https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/word-intermediate or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
The Phoenix Book Club, Phoenixville Public Library’s book discussion group for adults of all ages, will meet virtually on Monday, Nov. 9, at 7:00 PM. The group will discuss A Keeper by Graham Norton. Norton, award-winning Irish television host and author of the "charming debut novel" (New York Journal of Books) Holding, writes a masterly and haunting tale of secrets and ill-fated love, following a young woman who returns to Ireland after her mother's death and unravels the identity of her father. A physical copy of this book may be reserved at https://www.ccls.org. An e-book copy may be reserved at https://chester.overdrive.com. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online/by phone via Zoom. If you are not already on the Book Club's e-mail list, registration is required to receive an invitation to this event. Register at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/keeper or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free, virtual “Internet Safety and Cyber-Bullying” presentation on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 10:00 AM. Joe Myers, Prevention and Education Supervisor for the Crime Victims’ Center of Chester County, will be the speaker. This is a program designed for parents and other adults to ensure the safety of children and their well-being in the cyber world. CVC will incorporate current statistics, best practices for child safety and discussions on current popular Internet applications. Instagram, Musically, Snapchat, and text messaging may be used by children to emotionally and physically harm their peers. Adult offenders are also using these applications, typically used by teens and young adults, to pose as children. This program discusses what children and perpetrators are doing on these sites and how individuals can be safe on the Internet. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/internet-safety or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Get the most out of the pictures you take with your phone or camera. Phoenixville Public Library will launch a free, virtual, multi-week class, “Working with Your Digital Pictures”, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 7:00 PM. Glenn Musser, group facilitator of the Library’s Phoenix Tech Group, will be the presenter. Google Photos is free on iPhone and Android and has no storage limits. It automatically backs up all your smartphone images with the free Photos app, and with Backup and Sync, it will do the same on your computer as well. When you're ready to share, Google gives you a link to download, and you pass it on via an email. It automatically categorizes your pictures into people, places, and things, making it easy to find the photo you want in your library. Glenn will follow up this initial gathering with several online meetings to get you set up using Google Photos. There will be three sessions to cover all aspects of Google Photos. This event is free and open to the public, and will take place on Google Meet. Join the Phoenixville Tech Group e-mail list to receive an invitation to join this special online meeting. Go to www.phoenixvilletg.com and click on "Subscribe to Our Mailing List". We'll never spam your inbox or share your email with anyone. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org or call 610-933-3013 x132 for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library’s Cookbook Club will meet virtually on Zoom on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 6:00 PM. The Library’s Cathy Stout is the group’s facilitator. It's pumpkin time! For the upcoming winter holidays, we often incorporate pumpkin or other squash family into our recipes. Do you have a traditional pie or side dish you prepare? Do you want to try something new? Prepare and share your pumpkin or squash dish virtually. Use any recipe you wish-- from a cookbook, magazine, family recipe file, etc. Email Cathy your recipe to share with participants: cstout@ccls.org. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/cookbook-club or at 610-933-3013 x132 to receive an invitation to the event.
***
Movies on Tap: Zoom Edition, Phoenixville Public Library’s film discussion group for adults in their 20s and 30s, will meet virtually on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 8:00 PM. The group will discuss Memento (2000, Rated R), starring Guy Pearce and Carrie-Anne Moss, the award-winning thriller about a man with short-term memory loss who attempts to track down his wife’s murderer. Please watch the movie independently before the meeting. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. E-mail Faith Donaher at fdonaher@gmail.com for more information and to receive an invitation to the meeting.
***
Learn how to end child sexual abuse! Phoenixville Public Library will host a free, two-hour virtual class, “Stewards of Children®: Child Sexual Abuse Prevention Training”, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 10:00 AM to noon. Deni Tobin from the Crime Victims’ Center of Chester County will lead the class. Stewards of Children® is the only nationally distributed, evidence-informed program proven to increase knowledge, improve attitudes, and change child protective behaviors. Child sexual abuse is one of the most prevalent health problems children face with the most serious array of consequences. Survivors are more likely to experience PTSD, anxiety, depression, substance abuse, teen pregnancy, delinquency, suicide, self-harm, eating disorders and other severe, life-altering impacts. Together, we can learn how to prevent it from happening. Stewards of Children® teaches adults how to prevent, recognize, and react responsibly to child sexual abuse. This program is designed for parents, mandated reporters, organizations that serve youth, and individuals concerned about the safety of children. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via GoToWebinar. Registration is required at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/892503685477003792. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org or call 610-933-3013 x132 for more information.
***
Homeowners and community gardeners are invited to learn about sustainable composting practices in the next program in the “Community Gardening around the Village” series, hosted by Phoenixville Public Library. On Thursday, Nov. 12, at 7:00 PM, Tom DiMauro, a trained Master Composter and middle and high school science teacher, will present, “Backyard Composting 101: Purpose, Process and Problem Solving”. During his talk, he will: describe yard waste and food scraps you can and cannot compost in a backyard; help you understand some of the basic science of how a compost pile works; compare pros and cons of different compost set-ups (like tumblers, closed bins, 3-bin systems made of wooden pallets, open piles, etc.); lay out the correct steps for maintaining a healthy and productive compost pile; identify different ways we can use compost; provide solutions to common problems with compost piles; and help you appreciate the importance of different bacteria and fungi in our compost. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/compost-101 or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library now offers free remote tech help by phone and internet via Zoom. One-on-one assistance with your laptop, tablet or smartphone is available from Library volunteers during selected hours on Thursday afternoons and Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. To schedule a one-hour appointment, or for more information, call 610-933-3013 x132 or e-mail mpinto@ccls.org.