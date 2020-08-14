Here's a roundup of upcoming online programs offered by the Phoenixvlle Public Library:
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation on Roth IRA conversions on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 7:00 PM. Jim Ruggiero of Ruggiero Law Offices LLC will be the presenter. With the passing of the SECURE Act, the ability to stretch your IRA and gift to your grandchildren has been changed. Jim Ruggiero will discuss how Roth conversions are a solution to spread distributions over many years to pass on your legacy. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required on the Adult Events Calendar at www.phoenixvillelibrary.org or by calling 610-933-3013 x132.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free, virtual living-history presentation, "Dora Lewis: Winning the Vote" on Thursday, Aug. 20, at 7 PM. Carol Spacht is the presenter. The year is 1920. One more state is needed to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. "Conquer or Submit." Dora Lewis will not submit. Women must win the vote! Women began their long journey to achieving the power of the ballot when a determined group of activists gathered in 1848 for the first Woman’s Rights Convention at Seneca Falls, NY. Across the nation, suffrage societies undertook the difficult battle to convince a democratic government driven solely by men that “We the People of the United States” included women. For decades, the primary strategy to win the vote for women focused on passing laws state-by-state. The suffragist movement gained momentum when Alice Paul, a young Quaker intellectual, formed the National Woman’s Party, pushing for a federal amendment to the United States Constitution. Dora Lewis, a Philadelphia reformer and suffragist, became Alice Paul’s closest confidant and indefatigable supporter. Twenty-three years older than Miss Paul, Dora Lewis dedicated her efforts and social position to political action, pressuring the government to pass the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution. Women finally achieved the right to vote in 1920. One hundred years later, we have almost forgotten the struggle and sacrifice involved in the battle for a privilege that is too often taken for granted today. You are invited to meet Dora Lewis, National Woman’s Party Ratification Chair, to learn more about this important moment in women’s history. Carol Spacht has entertained and educated students and adults of all ages with her interpretations of women from history. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required on the Adult Events Calendar at www.phoenixvillelibrary.org or by calling 610-933-3013 x132.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host an online screening of the award-winning documentary, "Guardian," by independent filmmaker Courtney Quirin on Monday, Aug. 24, at 7:00 PM. The film follows stewards of British Columbia's Great Bear Rainforest, who live full-time on boats in the depths of the wilderness to monitor salmon, the backbone of the ecosystem, economy and culture along the BC coast. But, in an age of science censorship and soaring natural resource development, Guardians — and the wildlife they have dedicated their lives to protect — are now disappearing. The film tackles the consequences of the erosion of science and environmental management. Courtney will be on hand to introduce her film and take questions afterwards. The 2018 documentary is 76 minutes and is not rated. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online via Zoom. A PC with a wired connection to the Internet is recommended for viewing the film. Registration is required on the Adult Events Calendar at www.phoenixvillelibrary.org or by calling 610-933-3013 x132.
***
Books on Tap, Phoenixville Public Library's book discussion group for adults in their 20s and 30s, will meet online on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 7:00 PM. The group will discuss "Where the Crawdads Sing," the #1 New York Times-bestselling novel by Delia Owens. For years, rumors of the "Marsh Girl" have haunted Barkley Cove, a quiet town on the North Carolina coast. So in late 1969, when handsome Chase Andrews is found dead, the locals immediately suspect Kya Clark, the so-called Marsh Girl. But Kya is not what they say. Sensitive and intelligent, she has survived for years alone in the marsh that she calls home, finding friends in the gulls and lessons in the sand. Then the time comes when she yearns to be touched and loved. When two young men from town become intrigued by her wild beauty, Kya opens herself to a new life — until the unthinkable happens. Where the Crawdads Sing is at once an exquisite ode to the natural world, a heartbreaking coming-of-age story, and a surprising tale of possible murder. Owens reminds us that we are forever shaped by the children we once were, and that we are all subject to the beautiful and violent secrets that nature keeps. A copy of the book may be reserved at https://catalog.ccls.org. An eBook and an eAudiobook copy may be reserved at https://chester.overdrive.com. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. E-mail Christine Shaffer at shaffer.m.christine@gmail.com for more information and to receive an invitation to this event.
***
The deadline to complete the 2020 U.S. Census is fast approaching. Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation on the Census on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 7:00 PM. Joy Dvornicich of the Philadelphia Regional Census Center will be the speaker. The U.S. Census is the basis for distribution of federal and state funding, political representation, and community decision-making. According to the Governor’s 2020 Complete Count Committee, allocations from 16 large federal assistance programs (including Medicaid, SNAP, housing vouchers, and education grants) are derived from the census count. In fiscal year 2015, the state received $26.79 billion dollars in federal grants from these 16 programs alone. Estimates show that for every uncounted person in the 2020 Census, Pennsylvania communities stand to lose $2,093 in federal funding annually. An accurate census will ensure that communities receive fair share of federal funding. The 2020 Census is safe, easy, and important. It can be completed online or by phone, paper copy, or census taker. Census takers begin visiting nonresponding households across the nation in mid-August. Responding now minimizes the need for census takers to visit homes to collect responses in person. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required on the Adult Events Calendar at www.phoenixvillelibrary.org or by calling 610-933-3013 x132.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual book talk by author Eric Otis Simmons on Thursday, Aug. 27, at 7:00 PM. The Georgia resident and Arkansas native will discuss his memoir, Not Far from the Tree. How does a child raised by a single parent African American Mother go on to graduate in the Top 10 percent of his college class, walk on and play college basketball, become President of his IBM sales training class, close sales of a one half million, 1 million, and 25 million dollars in Paris, Brussels, and Hong Kong and self publish a Best Seller book, you ask? Fueled by his Mom's mantra that he could do anything if he put his mind to it, Eric Otis Simmons went on to accomplish all of the above and more. In "Not Far From The Tree", Simmons' memoir, he shares his life story through a series of smaller stories that range from shocking to calamitous to sorrowful to triumphing. Eric and his wife have three adult children and reside in metro Atlanta, Georgia. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required on the Adult Events Calendar at www.phoenixvillelibrary.org or by calling 610-933-3013 x132.
***
Phoenixville Public Library now offers free remote tech help by phone and internet via Zoom. One-on-one assistance with your laptop, tablet or smartphone is available from Library volunteers during selected hours on Thursday afternoons and Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. To schedule a one-hour appointment, or for more information, call 610-933-3013 x132 or e-mail mpinto@ccls.org.
***
Imagine Your Story! is the Phoenixville Public Library Summer Reading theme for 2020 with a focus on fairy tales, folk tales, fables, & mythology. There are three levels: Early Literacy, School-Aged, & Young Adult covering ages Birth through High School. The program is now open and will continue through Aug. 15. Join us for your summer reading and to complete school summer reading assignments. Visit http://phoenixvillepubliclibrary.readsquared.com where you can find more details and register for the clubs.