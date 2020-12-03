Here's a roundup of upcoming online programs offered by the Phoenixville Public Library:
Phoenixville Public Library now offers free remote tech help by phone and internet via Zoom. One-on-one assistance with your laptop, tablet or smartphone is available from Library volunteers during selected hours on Thursday afternoons and Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. To schedule a one-hour appointment, or for more information, call 610-933-3013 x132 or e-mail mpinto@ccls.org.
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual seminar, “Retiring after the Coronavirus,” on Monday, Dec. 7, from 7:00 to 8:30 PM. Mark Lange of the Society for Financial Awareness (SOFA) will be the speaker. In this free retirement planning seminar, you will learn: the important new questions that have arisen as a result of Covid-19; key areas that are being affected and the impacts on planning for the future; retirement income sources and types of income philosophies and strategies; how the sequence of return risk and the high risk corridor can destroy your retirement; the big questions moving forward; and other things to consider. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online/by phone via Zoom. Registrations are required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/retiring-after-coronavirus or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
Phoenixville Public Library will host its next virtual Cookbook Club gathering on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 6:00 PM. The Library’s Cathy Stout is the facilitator. This month's theme is “Favorite Holiday Cookies”. Start your baking engines now and share your recipes with the participants. Maybe you have a long-time family favorite or want to try a new cookie recipe? Bake up a batch to show us and we will share our creations online. E-mail your recipe to cstout@ccls.org to share with the others. Happy baking! This event is free and open to the public and will take place online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/cookbook-club or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail cstout@ccls.org for more information.
Movies on Tap: Zoom Edition, Phoenixville Public Library’s film discussion group for adults in their 20s and 30s, will meet virtually on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 8:00 PM. The group will discuss "The Muppet Christmas Carol" (1992, rated G), starring Michael Caine and the Muppet characters who tell their version of the classic tale of an old and bitter miser's redemption on Christmas Eve. Please watch the movie independently before the meeting. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online via Zoom. E-mail Faith Donaher at fdonaher@gmail.com for more information and to receive an invitation to the meeting.
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual program, “Strategies for Coping with Grief and Loss During the Holidays in This Year of Covid”, on Thursday, Dec. 10, at 7:00 PM. Cecelia Harkness, President of Compassionate Senior Companions, will be the presenter. This is an evening for each of us who has been touched by loss during this most difficult time of the year. Many have struggled with loss, exacerbated by Covid and isolation. Families have lost loved ones, businesses, homes, and are overwhelmed with feelings of loss and isolation. This program will provide the opportunity to discuss each person's grief/loss and provide support to help them survive the holiday season, and to help all attendees to develop coping skills for the holidays and beyond. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/holiday-grief or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.