Upcoming adult programs offered by the Phoenixville Public Library:
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation from the University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology on Monday, July 26, at 7:00 PM. The Penn Museum’s Kevin Schott will present a Penn Museum Virtual Gallery Tour: Destination Africa!. Join the crew of the University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology for a digital journey around the continent of Africa. Explore a kingdom so rich they used gold dust for money, and discover the central role African civilizations have always played in world history. Your fellow voyagers will help you explore along the way! This virtual tour is highly interactive, with built-in polls and quizzes to keep you guessing till the very end. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/destination-africa or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
Books on Tap, Phoenixville Public Library’s book discussion group for adults in their 20s and 30s, will meet in person on Tuesday, July 27, at 7:30 PM at The Foodery, 325 Bridge Street, Phoenixville. The group will discuss Sarah Penner’s New York Times Bestseller, "The Lost Apothecary." A forgotten history. A secret network of women. A legacy of poison and revenge. Hidden in the depths of 18th century London, a secret apothecary shop caters to an unusual clientele. Women across the city whisper of a mysterious figure named Nella who sells well-disguised poisons to use against the oppressive men in their lives. Jeopardy enters as a precocious 12-year-old who makes a fatal mistake, sparking a string of consequences that echo through the centuries. Meanwhile, in present-day London, aspiring historian Caroline Parcewell spends her 10th wedding anniversary alone, running from her own demons. When she stumbles on a clue to the unsolved apothecary murders that haunted London long ago, her life collides with the apothecary's in a stunning twist of fate. A book or audiobook copy can be reserved at www.ccls.org. An eBook or eAudiobook copy can be reserved at chester.overdrive.com. This event is free and open to the public. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Email Christine Shaffer at shaffer.m.christine@gmail.com for more information.
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation from Philadelphia’s Mütter Museum on Thursday, July 29, at 7:00 PM. Marcy Engleman, Senior Museum Educator, will present “Civil War Medicine”. Philadelphia's museum of medical history brings us this closer look at the role and practice of medicine during the United States Civil War. Hear about the unprecedented medical and surgical advancements of the Civil War, from mobile hospitals and ambulances, to the establishment of medical specialties, and learn about the impact on modern medicine. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/civil-war-medicine or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
If you’ve left a job recently, no matter the cause, you probably have a lot of questions. Phoenixville Public Library will host a free, two-day, virtual “Job Transition Class” on Monday and Tuesday, August 2 and 3, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM each day. Jason Bishop from the Center for Financial Wellbeing will be the presenter. What happens to your benefits? How do you access sources of money? How does vesting work? What should you do next? How do the next steps work? If these questions sound familiar, join us for this class on everything you need to know when transitioning between jobs. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://financialguide.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0sc-qpqjoiE9WWtFhPruNHm607hajx6mlN. For more information, visit https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/job-transition or email mpinto@ccls.org
Phoenixville Public Library will host a virtual tour of Philadelphia’s Eastern State Penitentiary, with the theme, “Organized Crime: Prohibition Era”, on Tuesday, August 3, at 10:00 AM. Embark on an in-depth virtual exploration of vice, scandal and the struggles Eastern State faced in the early 20th century. This guided program includes a brief overview of Eastern State’s founding principles, highlights organized crime figures who spent time at Eastern State, including “Scarface” Al Capone, and ends with group discussion. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/eastern-state. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation, “Pieces and Patterns: Quilt History and Chester County”, on Thursday, August 5, at 7:00 PM. Ellen Endslow, Curator, Chester County History Center, will be the presenter. How are 19th century quilts made in Chester County similar to or different from quilts made elsewhere or at different times in history? This illustrated slide lecture explores materials, construction and styles of Chester County quilts and their place in the history of quilted handiwork. It also describes a 2003-2004 county-wide quilt documentation initiative. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/pieces-and-patterns or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.