Upcoming adult programs offered by the Phoenixville Public Library:
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation, “Math at Warp Speed: Learn Vedic Math”, on Monday, August 23, at 7:00 PM. Michael McTiernan will be the presenter. Learn to teach yourself 800-year-old Vedic math from India and impress job interviewers, university admissions officers, and others. Multiply 3 or 4 digit numbers in your head faster than on your calculator. Vedic math takes place at the speed of thought. It uses no mental power, only your remembering skills. Once understood, you can predict the answers to addition problems before you know the numeric questions. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/vedic-math or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual talk by Scott Mazzella, co-author of Great Storms of the Jersey Shore, on Thursday, August 26, at 7:00 PM. Great Storms of the Jersey Shore is a dramatic history of the major coastal storms that have hit the Jersey Shore throughout recorded history. This presentation is adapted from the new 2019 edition of the book, which is illustrated with over 200 photographs, engravings, and maps. Superstorm Sandy in 2012 signaled a new era of storm history, and this large-format book, “one of the best documented compendiums ever published of what it meant to be there,” as The New York Times put it, has not just updates, but a major new section, written by Scott Mazzella, author of Surviving Sandy. This presentation is an opportunity to appreciate the horror and beauty of nature at its most powerful. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/great-storms or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free, virtual presentation for parents of schoolchildren, “Bullying: What Parents Can Do”, on Monday, August 30, at 7:00 PM. Joe Myers of the Crime Victims’ Center of Chester County will be the presenter. Most of the time bullying happens when adults aren’t around. This program will give parents tools they can use to teach their kids to understand what bullying is, how to be a bystander, how to repair harm (apologizing), and sustain healthy relationships in their community. Join us in community and conversation around ways we can raise healthier, safer kids. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/bullying or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
Books on Tap, Phoenixville Public Library’s book discussion group for adults in their 20s and 30s, will meet in person on Tuesday, August 31, 7:30 PM, at Molly Maguire’s Irish Restaurant & Pub, 197 Bridge Street, Phoenixville. The group will discuss Oscar Wilde’s classic novel, The Picture of Dorian Gray. An exquisitely beautiful young man in Victorian England retains his youthful and innocent appearance over the years. While his portrait reflects both his age and evil soul, he pursues a life of decadence and corruption. Book and audiobook copies may be reserved at www.ccls.org. An eBook copy may be reserved at https://chester.overdrive.com. This event is free and open to the public. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Email Christine Shaffer at shaffer.m.christine@gmail.com for more information.
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation, “Downsizing: How to Reduce Your Stress and Get Started!”, on Thursday, September 2, at 7:00 PM. John Hall, President of Caring Transitions of Chester County, will be the speaker. This presentation will help you answer the following questions: How do I get in the right mindset? What's holding me back? What do I do with my excess stuff? How much is my stuff worth? Who can help me? How long will it take? Why not stay where I am? This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/downsizing or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.