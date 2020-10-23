Here's a roundup of upcoming online programs offered by the Phoenixville Public Library:
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual event, “Melissa’s Halloween Stories and Library Ghost Tour”, on Thursday, Oct. 22, at 7:00 PM. Join the Library’s own Melissa Tapley as she shares short, spooky stories and petrifying poetry to celebrate the Halloween season. She will also explore the Library with ghost hunting gadgets to see if any spectral residents wish to make themselves known. Melissa is a "Fright Night" and "Cult Cinema" host at The Colonial Theatre and was crowned "Miss Blobfest Universe" during the virtual "Blobfest 2020" broadcast. As a Halloween and horror enthusiast, she enjoys sharing her love of the creepy and macabre with others. This event is free and open to the public, and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/stories-and-ghosts or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free, virtual Medicare seminar, “Updating Your Medicare for 2021”, on Monday, Oct. 26 ,at 7:00 PM. Thomas Wand, a counselor with APPRISE, Pennsylvania’s health insurance counseling program, will be the presenter. Medicare is making a number of changes for 2021. Open Enrollment, your chance to examine and modify your coverage for next year, continues through December 7. Find out about next year’s changes and learn more about how Medicare can work better for you in this free seminar. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/updating-Medicare or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Books on Tap, Phoenixville Public Library’s book discussion group for adults in their 20s and 30s, will meet virtually on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 7:00 PM. The group will discuss "The Sculptress" by Minette Walters. In prison, they call her the Sculptress for the strange figurines she carves — symbols of the day she hacked her mother and sister to pieces and reassembled them in a blood-drenched jigsaw puzzle. Sullen and menacing, Olive Martin is burned-out journalist Rosalind Leigh's only hope of getting a new book published. As she interviews Olive in her cell, Roz finds flaws in the Sculptress's confession. Is she really guilty — as she insists? Nothing can stop Roz's pursuit of the chilling convoluted truth — not even the thought of what might happen if Olive were to go free. A copy of the book may be reserved at https://catalog.ccls.org. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online/by phone via Zoom. Email Christine Shaffer at shaffer.m.christine@gmail.com for more information and to receive an invitation to this event.
***
Have you ever thought of writing your memoir, but didn’t know how to get started? Phoenixville Public Library will host a free, virtual workshop, “Writing Your Memoir”, on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 10:00 AM. Local author Elizabeth Doan is the presenter. Would you like to be able to leave a narrative of your experiences for your family and friends? Would you like to tell them what it was like to live in the world when you were a child, or how important events in your life unfolded, or the meaning and wisdom you have acquired from the life you have lived so far? This one-hour presentation will explain what a memoir is and how to get started writing one. There is an established link between writing about stressful experiences and improved health. According to the latest research, writing about personal experiences may even help patients heal from surgery faster, can reduce anxiety and lower stress hormones, and allows individuals to put events into perspective and create a sense of mental order and calm. Elizabeth Doan is the Lead Link Coordinator for the PA Link. She is the author of six children's books under the name Lisa Doan, as well as 22 historical romances written under a variety of pen names. She is currently engaged in a six book series for Dragonblade Publishing and is the Vice President of the Brandywine Valley Writer's Group. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online via Zoom. Registration is required via the link available at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/writing-your-memoir. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free, virtual book discussion celebrating the centennial of women obtaining the right to vote in the U.S. on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 7:00 PM. Nancy Paist-Riches of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will lead a discussion of "Why They Marched: Untold Stories of the Women Who Fought for the Right to Vote" by Susan Ware. A physical copy of the book may be reserved at https://catalog.ccls.org. eBook and eAudiobook copies may be reserved at https://chester.overdrive.com. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/why-they-marched or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual seminar, “Solving the Social Security Puzzle”, on Monday, Nov. 2, at 7:00 PM. Ethan Quirin of Financial Dogma will be the presenter. Given the drastic market swings in recent years, doesn’t it make sense to maximize a source of retirement income that is not tied to the market? There are many options for individuals or married couples claiming Social Security retirement benefits. Making the best choices for your circumstances can make a significant difference in the amount of cumulative lifetime benefits you receive. Not optimizing your benefits may leave tens of thousands of dollars on the table. This presentation will provide basic Social Security planning information you need to consider as you think about your retirement. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/social-security-puzzle or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation on clinical trials on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 10:00 AM. Samantha Ferrante, Associate Director of the Main Line Health Clinical Research Center, will be the speaker. The bestselling book, "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks," shined a spotlight on clinical research and the people whose contributions to science, through their participation in clinical trials, drive the landscape of medical treatments. But you needn’t have read the book to join in this sure-to-be-enlightening talk, which will offer an overview of biomedical research centered around the contemporary topics of equality and justice. Also discussed will be: the protections and privacy measures put in place for participants in clinical studies; how clinical trials can help you gain access to tomorrow's breakthrough treatment options; how you can help pioneer health care advances for future patients; questions to ask your doctor about clinical trial participation; and more. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/clinical-trials or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host its 17th annual “Wine, Wit & Wisdom” fundraiser event virtually this year, on Thursday, Nov. 5, from 7:00 to 8:15 PM. The event features a silent auction and a live interview with New York Times bestselling author Brit Bennett (The Vanishing Half). Tickets are sold based on the size of your viewing party. Purchasers will receive a Gala Box that includes a signed copy of The Vanishing Half, chocolates from Bridge Street Chocolates, and a choice of wine. The contents of each Gala Box depends on the type of ticket purchased. Event proceeds will support Phoenixville Public Library's work to consistently provide opportunities to read, learn, create, connect, and support individual well-being for thousands of patrons in our shared community. Tickets may be purchased at https://phoenixvillelibrary.org/wine-wit-wisdom. For more information, contact Chris Porcelli at cporcelli@ccls.org.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host free, online, basic and intermediate classes for learning Microsoft Word on Saturdays, Nov. 7, (basic) and Nov. 14, (intermediate), from 10:00 AM to noon each day. Paul Celentano is the instructor. Class descriptions and required registration for each class are available at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/word-basic and https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/word-intermediate or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library now offers free remote tech help by phone and internet via Zoom. One-on-one assistance with your laptop, tablet or smartphone is available from Library volunteers during selected hours on Thursday afternoons and Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. To schedule a one-hour appointment, or for more information, call 610-933-3013 x132 or e-mail mpinto@ccls.org.