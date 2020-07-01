Here's a roundup of upcoming online programs offered by the Phoenixvlle Public Library:
***
Have you been missing Movie Nights at Phoenixville Public Library? During the month of July, they’re back and online each Thursday night at 7:00 PM. The Library’s Classic Comedy Film Series Watch Parties will take place on the Library’s Facebook page. The schedule of these public-domain film screenings is as follows: July 2: double feature: “The Dentist” (1932) and “The Flying Deuces” (1939); July 9: “The Private Life of Henry VIII” (1933); July 16: “The Inspector General” (1949); July 23: “My Favorite Brunette” (1947); and July 30: “My Man Godfrey” (1936). Mark Pinto, the Library’s Adult Services Director, will introduce the films, and attendees will be able to chat in real time during the screenings. BYOP (Bring Your Own Popcorn). These events are free and open to the public, and will be held online via the Phoenixville Public Library Facebook page. No registration required. More information is available on the Adult Events Calendar at www.phoenixvillelibrary.org, by e-mail at mpinto@ccls.org or by calling 610-933-3013 x132.
***
The Phoenix Book Club, Phoenixville Public Library's book discussion group for adults of all ages, will meet online Monday, July 6, at 7:00 PM. The group will discuss "Run" by Ann Patchett. Since their mother's death, Tip and Teddy Doyle have been raised by their loving possessive and ambitions father. As the former mayor of Boston, Bernard Doyle wants to see is sons in politics, a dream the boys have never shared. But when an argument in a blinding New England snowstorm inadvertently causes an accident that involves a stranger and her child, all Bernard Doyle cares about is his ability to keep his children — all his children — safe. Set over a period of 24 hours, "Run" takes us from the Museum of Comparative Zoology at Harvard to a home for retired Catholic priests in downtown Boston. It shows us how worlds of privilege and poverty can coexist only blocks apart from each other, and how family can include people you've never even met. As in her bestselling novel, "Bel Canto," Ann Patchett illustrates the humanity that connects disparate lives, weaving several stories into one surprising and endlessly moving narrative. Suspenseful and stunningly executed, "Run" is ultimately a novel about secrets, duty, responsibility, and the lengths we will go to protect our children. An eBook copy of this title is available at https://chester.overdrive.com. A physical copy may be reserved at https://www.ccls.org. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online via Zoom. Reservations are required on the Adult Events Calendar at www.phoenixvillelibrary.org to receive an invitation, which will be e-mailed a few days before the event. For more information, e-mail mpinto@ccls.org or call 610-933-3013 x132.
***
Phoenixville Public Library now offers free remote tech help by phone and internet via Zoom. One-on-one assistance with your laptop, tablet or smartphone is available from Library volunteers during selected hours on Thursday afternoons and Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. To schedule a one-hour appointment, or for more information, call 610-933-3013 x132 or e-mail mpinto@ccls.org.
***
Imagine Your Story! is the Phoenixville Public Library Summer Reading theme for 2020 with a focus on fairy tales, folk tales, fables, & mythology. There are three levels: Early Literacy, School-Aged, & Young Adult covering ages Birth through High School. The program is now open and will continue through August 15. Please join us for your summer reading and to complete school summer reading assignments. Visit http://phoenixvillepubliclibrary.readsquared.com where you can find more details and register for the clubs.