Learn how to stay safe on the Internet and the basics of popular communication apps in a series of free virtual classes taught by students of Teens Teach Technology, Saturdays in March from 10-11 AM, hosted by Phoenixville Public Library. The schedule of classes is as follows: "Scam Emails" (March 13); "Scam Calls" (March 20); and "Family Communications: Learn FaceTime, Skype and Tapestry" (March 27). Teens Teach Technology is a national organization of high school students dedicated to teaching seniors and other adults the basics of technology. Registration and descriptions for these Zoom classes are available on the Library's Events Calendar at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
The Phoenix Book Club, Phoenixville Public Library’s book discussion group for adults of all ages, will meet virtually on Monday, March 8, at 7:00 PM. The group will discuss "Last Bus to Wisdom" by Ivan Doig. The final book in Ivan Doig’s career as a great western writer begins with a journey east. 11-year old Donal Cameron, orphaned, must leave Montana and his beloved Gram before she undergoes surgery. Donal rides a Greyhound bus to Wisconsin, experiencing a memorable trip. He arrives to live with his Aunt Kate but all does not go well. Threatened with an orphanage, Donal boards another Greyhound but gains a companion — his aunt’s beleaguered husband. Heading west, they encounter their own adventures. Remember autograph books? Donal’s fills up along the way, and each signature adds a little more wisdom. A physical copy of this book may be reserved at https://www.ccls.org. An e-book copy may be reserved at https://chester.overdrive.com. The public is invited to attend. If you are not already on the Book Club's email list, registration is required to receive an invitation to this Zoom event at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/last-bus-to-wisdom or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
The next virtual meeting of Phoenixville Public Library’s Cookbook Club will take place on Tuesday, March 9, at 6:00 PM. The Library’s Cathy Stout is the group facilitator. St. Patrick's Day is coming up and the "wearin' o' the green”. It's still wintry weather, so how about "cookin' the greens”? Perhaps you have a favorite winter green you enjoy — spinach, chard, cabbage, kale, bok choy, broccoli, Brussels sprouts? Cooked, fresh, frozen — share your delicious and healthy side or main dish as we gather this month. Email Cathy Stout your recipe at cstout@ccls.org and she will share with those who attend. Slainte! This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/cookbook-club or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email cstout@ccls.org for more information.
Movies on Tap, Phoenixville Public Library’s film discussion group for adults in their 20s and 30s, will meet virtually on Tuesday, March 9, at 7:30 PM. The group will discuss "La Reine Margot (Queen Margot)" (1994, Rated R). Isabelle Adjani, Daniel Auteuil, and Jean-Hugues Anglade star in this biographical drama. Young Queen Margot finds herself trapped in an arranged marriage amidst a religious war between Catholics and Protestants. She hopes to escape with a new lover, but finds herself imprisoned by her powerful and ruthless family. Please watch the film independently prior to the discussion. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Email fdonaher@gmail.com to receive an invitation to the meeting and for more information.
March is National Nutrition Month. Spend a healthy lunch hour with Phoenixville Public Library on Thursday, March 11, at 12 PM to learn about general behavior changes that promote weight loss. Shreya Patel, MA, RD, LDN, will be the presenter for this virtual event. Shreya will also discuss the macronutrients of protein, fats, and carbohydrates and their healthy sources, as well as the current nutrition recommendations for sodium, sugar, fiber, fluids and physical activity. Shreya Patel MA, RD, LDN is a registered dietitian. She has her Masters in Nutrition Education from Immaculata University and is a licensed dietitian in the state of Pennsylvania. She has been a practicing dietitian for about 20 years at Pottstown Hospital Tower health. She has varied experience with in-patient nutrition care and rehab patients, and also practiced as a Bariatric Dietitian for several years. She is very interested in disease prevention and wellness and has been a CDC Diabetes Prevention Lifestyle Coach for the past three years, helping people with pre-diabetes lose weight and improve their blood sugar numbers. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/eating-right or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
Phoenixville Public Library hosts a free virtual presentation, “From the Old World to the New: An Immigrant’s Story”, on Thursday, March 11, at 7 PM. Immerse yourself in the early 20th century as costumed history interpreter Jaan Troltenier enacts Rosie Ginzburg, a Jewish immigrant to America from Eastern Europe. Rosie will delight and educate you with her stories and pictures and maybe even teach you a song. She is brought to life through extensive research in European immigration, Eastern European music and customs, and Yiddish. Many of our forebears immigrated to the New World from the Old, so come experience what that was like. You may be reliving the history of your own family. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/rosie-ginzburg or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation, “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia”, on Monday, March 15, at 7 PM. Brad Trout from the Delaware Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will be the presenter. Alzheimer’s is not normal aging. It’s a disease of the brain that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior. Join us to learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, Alzheimer’s disease stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available to address some symptoms, and Alzheimer’s Association resources. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://action.alz.org/mtg/73185672 or by calling 800-272-3900. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
Phoenixville Public Library shines its Community Services Spotlight on the Maternal & Child Health Consortium of Chester County (MCHC) in a free virtual presentation on Wednesday, March 17, at 10 AM. Arianna Denison, MCHC’s Community and Parents Mentor Coordinator, will be the speaker. MCHC’s mission is to empower families to build a healthier and brighter future for their children by overcoming the social and environmental barriers that lead to poor health conditions in our communities. Their programs are focused on making sure that mothers in Chester County have the support, knowledge, and resources they need for their young child’s success. Learn about MCHS's core Healthy Start, Family Center, and Family Benefits programs, and more, in this presentation. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/mchc or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
Phoenixville Public Library will host “Contemporary Art Activism: An Interactive Lecture”, a free virtual event, on Thursday, March 18, at 7 PM. Ellen O. Nelson, Senior Master of the Arts at The Hill School, will be the presenter. Art Activism occurs when an artist uses his or her art to shed light on social or political issues of our time. From this unique vantage point, an artist can confront, shock or shed light on injustices and inequality. Art activism is often imbedded in the act of "doing" and can engage the viewer to actively participate in the act of artmaking. This lecture will guide the participants to a better understanding of Art Activism by looking at and describing the work of five artists: Banksy, Keith Haring, the Guerrilla Girls, Ai Weiwei and Kara Walker. During the lecture, participants will be encouraged to engage in a dialogue to further their appreciation of this subject. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/art-activism or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.