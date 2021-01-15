Upcoming online programs offered by the Phoenixville Public Library:
It’s Soup-er time! Hearty soup is the theme for this month’s virtual meeting of Phoenixville Public Library’s Cookbook Club, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 5:30 PM (please note new start time). What’s your go-to comfort soup that warms you through and through? Ready to try a new hot, hearty and delicious soup for the season? Cook up a pot and join us virtually to share your soup stories and recipes. E-mail a copy of your recipe to Cookbook Club moderator Cathy Stout at cstout@ccls.org to share with the group. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/cookbook-club or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail cstout@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual seminar for high school students and their parents, “Challenging College Admissions Trends Today," on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 7:00 PM. Kevin Bukatman of College Planning Service America will be the presenter. In the challenging world we live in, getting into your top choice college is getting harder all the time. In this workshop for both students and parents, find out what the latest admissions trends are and the steps you can take to make the difference between getting accepted and being denied. Concepts covered include college lists, essays, the different applications used, and what to include and leave out to give colleges the best version of yourself for their consideration. Learning how to market yourself will be the difference between acceptance and rejection. This event is free and open to the public, and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/college-admissions or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will shine its Community Services Spotlight on Phoenixville’s Orion Communities in a free virtual presentation on Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 10:00 AM. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn, and ask questions, about the case management services, technology and reading skills programs, motivational group for single mothers, and other services of Phoenixville's Orion Communities available to Phoenixville area residents. Orion offers hope for individuals and families experiencing hardships due to poverty, disability or illness by building bridges that lead to self-reliance. Orion believes that every person deserves shelter, food, clothing, transportation, access to healthcare and respectful human interaction. Orion listens at the street level and responds to the unmet needs of their most vulnerable neighbors with creativity, compassion, and collaboration. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/orion or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free, virtual presentation on medical clinical trials on Thursday, Jan. 21, at 7:00 PM. Samantha Ferrante, Associate Director of the Main Line Health Clinical Research Center, will be the speaker. The bestselling book, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, shined a spotlight on clinical research and the people whose contributions to science, through their participation in clinical trials, drive the landscape of medical treatments. But you needn’t have read the book to join in this sure-to-be-enlightening talk, which will offer an overview of biomedical research centered around the contemporary topics of equality and justice. Samantha also will discuss: the protections and privacy measures put in place for participants in clinical studies; how clinical trials can help you gain access to tomorrow's breakthrough treatment options; how you can help pioneer health care advances for future patients; questions to ask your doctor about clinical trial participation, and more. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/clinical-trials or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library now offers free remote tech help by phone and internet via Zoom. One-on-one assistance with your laptop, tablet or smartphone is available from Library volunteers during selected hours on Thursday afternoons and Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. To schedule a one-hour appointment, or for more information, call 610-933-3013 x132 or e-mail mpinto@ccls.org.
***
Phoenixville Public Library presents the next virtual program in the “Community Gardening around the Village” series, “Bounty from the Harvest”, on Monday, Jan. 25, at 7:00 PM. Naomi Malo is the presenter. Growing up in Hawaii, Naomi Malo has been influenced in her cooking by the wonderful cultural diversity of the people and the beautiful tropical flavors that meet and meld there. Her program will focus on making a versatile foundational broth, and she will demonstrate how this can be used to create a wide range of delicious soups. The recipes will be easy, economical, filling, and healthy -- comforting soups to warm and nourish your body and soul! Naomi has been a community volunteer and educator with the Penn State Extension Chester County Master Gardener program and the Chester County Food Bank's Seed to Supper program. She has been able to bring her love of gardening, cooking, and teaching together through these two organizations and feels blessed to share them with others in the community. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/harvest-bounty or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information. “Community Gardening around the Village” is co-sponsored by Phoenixville Public Library, Penn State Extension, Phoenixville CTC, Phoenixville Recreation, Camphill Kimberton Hills, Phoenixville Hospital, Phoenixville Area Transition Living Landscapes, PAPA, and SteelTown Village.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will present a free virtual seminar, “Estate Planning after the Death of Your Spouse”, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 10:00 AM. James J. Ruggiero, Jr. Esq., AEP, EPLS of Ruggiero Law Offices LLC will be the speaker. The Covid pandemic has bought many changes to everyday life. These changes might lead you to contemplate, “What if something happens to me or my spouse?" This class will help you determine the proper planning steps for adjusting your financial life and estate planning documents in the event of the death of your spouse. The session will focus on what types of changes are necessary in your documents; the importance of creating a new budget, and methods to pass on your legacy to your heirs in the most tax-efficient manner. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/estate-planning or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Books on Tap, Phoenixville Public Library’s book discussion group for adults in their 20s and 30s, will meet virtually on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 7:00 PM. The group will discuss "House of Salt and Sorrows" by Erin A. Craig. In a manor by the sea, twelve sisters seem to be cursed. Four of the sisters' lives were cut short, each death more tragic than the last -- the plague, a fall, a drowning, a slippery plunge. Disturbed by a series of ghostly visions, Annaleigh becomes increasingly suspicious that her sisters' deaths were no accidents. They are sneaking out nightly to attend glittering balls -- but who, or what, are they really dancing with? Annaleigh's own involvement with a mysterious stranger intensifies the darkness and danger. A New York Times Bestseller. A copy of the book may be reserved at www.ccls.org. An eBook and an eAudiobook copy may be reserved at https://chester.overdrive.com. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. E-mail Christine Shaffer at shaffer.m.christine@gmail.com to receive an invitation to this event. Call 610-933-3013 x132 for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free presentation on “Special Needs Planning” on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 7:00 PM. Certified Elder Law Attorney Rebecca A. Hobbs of O’Donnell, Weiss & Mattei is the speaker. Her presentation will address the following questions: Should I set up an ABLE Account for my child? What is a Special Needs Trust or a Supplemental Needs Trust? Do I need a Guardianship? What is the difference between a Guardianship and a Power of Attorney? This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/special-needs or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.