Upcoming adult programs offered by the Phoenixville Public Library:
Phoenixville Public Library presents the next virtual presentation in its “Community Gardening around the Village” series, “The Buzz about Bees”, on Monday, June 21, at 7:00 PM. Learn all about honey bees with local beekeeper Melissa Jaarsma. Get a look inside a hive during a walkthrough of a honey bee hive inspection. Melissa will also tell you what pollinator-friendly plants to include in your gardens to help not just honey bees but our native pollinators as well. Prepare all of your bee and pollinator questions for live Q&A time at the end. Melissa Jaarsma has been a beekeeper since 2015 and is going into her 7th season of beekeeping in Phoenixville. Her hobby grew into a business in 2019 selling local, raw honey at area farmers markets. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/bees or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation, “Phoenixville’s Etruscan Majolica Pottery”, on Thursday, June 24, at 7:00 PM. Jack Ertell of the Historical Society of the Phoenixville Area will be the presenter. In the 1880s, Griffen, Smith & Hill of Phoenixville gained a national reputation for the outstanding quality of majolica pottery it produced. Jack will discuss the company, its workers and the pottery that was produced here in Phoenixville. Pieces from the Historical Society's extensive collection will be shown during the presentation. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/majolica or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Calling all Phillies and baseball fans! We’re almost halfway through the 2021 Major League Baseball season. What are your thoughts? Phoenixville Public Library hosts “Talkin’ Baseball with Julian & Lou”, a free, virtual event, on Tuesday, June 29, at 7:00 PM. Join Phoenixville’s Julian McCracken and Lou Beccaria to discuss: the Phillies’ chances of making the playoffs; which Phillies deserve to be named to the All-Star Game; whether the All-Star Game still has the same meaning it used to have; the recent controversy about pitchers using sticky material to doctor the baseballs; and the existence of an ethical problem in baseball and whether it is THE reason for the high number of strikeouts, low-scoring games and low batting averages. Phoenixville's Julian McCracken is a former General Manager of the Reading Phillies and member of the Reading Baseball Hall of Fame who later worked for ProCards in Pottstown and Fleer Trading Cards in Mt. Laurel, NJ. Phoenixville resident Lou Beccaria is the former President and CEO of the Phoenixville Community Health Foundation and has played semi-pro baseball in Philadelphia, coached youth baseball, and written about baseball. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/talkin-baseball or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Books on Tap, Phoenixville Public Library’s book discussion group for adults in their 20s and 30s, will meet in person on Tuesday, June 29, 7:30 PM, at The Foodery, 325 Bridge Street, Phoenixville. The group will discuss Amy Tan’s bestselling novel, The Joy Luck Club. In 1949, four Chinese women--drawn together by the shadow of their past--begin meeting in San Francisco to play mah jong, invest in stocks and "say" stories. They call their gathering the Joy Luck Club, and forge a relationship that binds them for more than three decades. A copy of the book may be reserved at www.ccls.org.. An eBook copy may be reserved at chester.overdrive.com. This event is free and open to the public. Email Christine Shaffer at shaffer.m.christine@gmail.com for more information.