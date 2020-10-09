Here's a roundup of upcoming online programs offered by the Phoenixvlle Public Library:
The Phoenix Book Club, Phoenixville Public Library’s book discussion group for adults of all ages, will meet virtually on Monday, Oct. 12, at 7:00 PM. The group will discuss "Where the Crawdads Sing," the New York Times Bestseller by Delia Owens. Perfect for fans of Barbara Kingsolver and Karen Russell, "Where the Crawdads Sing" is at once an exquisite ode to the natural world, a heartbreaking coming-of-age story, and a surprising tale of possible murder. A physical copy of this book may be reserved at https://www.ccls.org. An e-book copy may be reserved at https://chester.overdrive.com. The public is invited to attend. If you are not already on the Book Club's e-mail list, registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/crawdads or by calling 610-933-3013 x132 to receive an invitation to this event. For more information, e-mail mpinto@ccls.org.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will hold its next Cookbook Club meeting online via Zoom on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 6:00 PM. October's theme will be apple recipes! We will meet virtually to share a new or favorite recipe featuring Fall's bounty of apples. Find your recipe in any book or magazine or file or website you like. We just want to see your results and share the recipes with each other. Nothing like imagining how good they all taste! Please email a copy of your recipe to Cathy Stout at cstout@ccls.org and she will share them with those who participate. This event is free and open to the public, and will take place online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/cookbook-club or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail cstout@ccls.org for more information.
***
A healthy dose of skepticism is needed these days when encountering information. But phony news is actually nothing new. Learn about false or misleading news, its history, and methods for uncovering it in a free virtual presentation, “Just the Facts: How to Spot Phony News,” on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 10 AM, hosted by Phoenixville Public Library. Mark Pinto, the Library’s Adult Services Director, will be the presenter. Discover several online tools for fact checking and determining bias. This event is free and open to the public, and will take place online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/phony-news or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation, “Everyday Art: The Functional Sculpture of Wharton Esherick,” on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 7:00 PM. Maria Franey, Visitor Engagement Manager with the Wharton Esherick Museum, will be the presenter. Wharton Esherick (1887-1970) was a sculptor who worked primarily in wood, extending his unique forms to furniture, furnishings, utensils, interiors, buildings, and more. Esherick began his artistic journey as a painter in Philadelphia but left his legacy in Chester County where he built the handcrafted home and studio now recognized as a National Historic Landmark for Architecture. A leader of the Studio Furniture Movement, Esherick's work continues to inspire artists and craftspeople working today. This program will introduce you to Esherick’s life, his hilltop studio, and his renowned functional art. This event is free and open to the public, and will take place online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/esherick or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation, "Navigating the Senior Healthcare System and the "Safer at Home" Mercy LIFE Model," on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 10:00 AM. Regina Floria, Community Liaison with Mercy LIFE, will be the speaker. Navigating the healthcare system can be daunting, but it doesn't have to be. More often than not, an individual is seeking care services due to a recent triggering event (i.e. fall, hospitalization, new diagnosis, etc.). Join us for this high-level overview of entrance into senior healthcare, what options are accessible, and the "how to's" of the process. Also learn about the Mercy LIFE "Safer at Home" program, a free state and federally funded health care program for seniors age 55 and older who meet medical and financial requirements. As administered by Mercy LIFE, the services are intended to keep seniors living in their homes and communities. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Required registration is available at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/safer-at-home or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation, “Building Respectful Relationships”, on Monday, Oct. 19, at 7:00 PM. Joe Myers, Prevention and Education Supervisor for the Crime Victims’ Center of Chester County, will be the presenter. Learn to recognize the healthy qualities in your relationships so that you can identify unhealthy behaviors before they become abusive. Understand how unhealthy relationships can become abusive and what that abuse might look like. And learn how to help a friend in an unhealthy or abusive relationship. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/respectful-relationships or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual seminar, “Improving the Home Workstation in a COVID World”, on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 10:00 AM. Dr. Jeff Snyder of Snyder Family Chiropractic will be the presenter. Dr. Snyder will provide simple fixes for the home office worker to help reduce stress on the neck and back while remote working. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/remote-working or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual “Clean Slate and Expungement Workshop” on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 10:00 AM. Deborah Steeves of Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania will be the presenter. Pennsylvania's new Clean Slate law permits certain criminal cases to be sealed (taken out of public view) so they cannot be used as barriers to employment, housing, etc. In this workshop, you will learn if you are eligible to have your criminal record sealed or expunged. Find out how Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania attorneys will help you screen your PA record for free. Learn how to access help to complete the necessary forms if you are eligible. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/clean-slate or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual event, “Melissa’s Halloween Stories and Library Ghost Tour”, on Thursday, Oct. 22, at 7:00 PM. Join the Library’s own Melissa Tapley as she shares short, spooky stories and petrifying poetry to celebrate the Halloween season. She will also explore the Library with ghost hunting gadgets to see if any spectral residents wish to make themselves known. Melissa is a "Fright Night" and "Cult Cinema" host at The Colonial Theatre and was crowned "Miss Blobfest Universe" during the virtual "Blobfest 2020" broadcast. As a Halloween and horror enthusiast, she enjoys sharing her love of the creepy and macabre with others. This event is free and open to the public, and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/stories-and-ghosts or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library now offers free remote tech help by phone and internet via Zoom. One-on-one assistance with your laptop, tablet or smartphone is available from Library volunteers during selected hours on Thursday afternoons and Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. To schedule a one-hour appointment, or for more information, call 610-933-3013 x132 or e-mail mpinto@ccls.org.