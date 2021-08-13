Upcoming adult programs offered by the Phoenixville Public Library:
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation, “Henry Chapman Mercer: A Legacy Built in Concrete”, on Monday, August 16, at 7:00 PM. The program is a presentation of Doylestown’s Mercer Museum & Fonthill Castle. Located in Doylestown, Bucks County, the Mercer Museum & Fonthill Castle are two historic castles that celebrate the life and legacy of Henry Chapman Mercer (1856-1930), American archaeologist, anthropologist, ceramicist and scholar. In this hour-long virtual multimedia program featuring film clips, historic archives and modern-day images, Mercer Museum & Fonthill Castle educators bring the stories of Henry Mercer and his concrete castles to life for a new generation of history lovers. The Mercer Museum, one of Bucks County’s premier cultural attractions and a Smithsonian affiliate, features both local and national seasonal exhibits as well as a core museum collection of over 50,000 pre-Industrial tools. This permanent collection offers visitors a unique window into pre-Industrial America and is one of the world’s most comprehensive portraits of American material culture. Fonthill Castle was home to Henry Chapman Mercer and served as a showplace for his collection of tiles and prints. Fonthill Castle features Mercer’s renowned, handcrafted ceramic tiles designed at the height of the Arts and Crafts movement. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/mercer or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
Learn how to end child sexual abuse in a free, two-hour, virtual workshop hosted by Phoenixville Public Library and facilitated by the Crime Victims’ Center of Chester County on Thursday, August 19, at 7:00 PM. Deni Tobin of the Crime Victims’ Center is the presenter for the workshop, “Stewards of Children: Child Sexual Abuse Prevention Training”. Child sexual abuse is one of the most prevalent health problems children face with the most serious array of consequences. Survivors are more likely to experience PTSD, anxiety, depression, substance abuse, teen pregnancy, delinquency, suicide, self-harm, eating disorders and other severe, life-altering impacts. Together, we can learn how to prevent it from happening. Stewards of Children® teaches adults how to prevent, recognize, and react responsibly to child sexual abuse. This program is designed for parents, mandated reporters, organizations that serve youth, and individuals concerned about the safety of children. It is the only nationally distributed, evidence-informed program proven to increase knowledge, improve attitudes, and change child protective behaviors. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online via GoToWebinar. Registration is required at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3429730126148133392. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation, “Math at Warp Speed: Learn Vedic Math”, on Monday, August 23, at 7:00 PM. Michael McTiernan will be the presenter. Learn to teach yourself 800-year-old Vedic math from India and impress job interviewers, university admissions officers, and others. Multiply 3 or 4 digit numbers in your head faster than on your calculator. Vedic math takes place at the speed of thought. It uses no mental power, only your remembering skills. Once understood, you can predict the answers to addition problems before you know the numeric questions. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/vedic-math or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual talk by Scott Mazzella, co-author of Great Storms of the Jersey Shore, on Thursday, August 26, at 7:00 PM. Great Storms of the Jersey Shore is a dramatic history of the major coastal storms that have hit the Jersey Shore throughout recorded history. This presentation is adapted from the new 2019 edition of the book, which is illustrated with over 200 photographs, engravings, and maps. Superstorm Sandy in 2012 signaled a new era of storm history, and this large-format book, “one of the best documented compendiums ever published of what it meant to be there,” as The New York Times put it, has not just updates, but a major new section, written by Scott Mazzella, author of Surviving Sandy. This presentation is an opportunity to appreciate the horror and beauty of nature at its most powerful. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/great-storms or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.