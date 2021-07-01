Upcoming adult programs offered by the Phoenixville Public Library:
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free online presentation, “The Road to Independence”, on Monday, July 5, at 7:00 PM. Local historian Jim Segrave-Daly will be the presenter. American independence was never a foregone conclusion. There were numerous obstacles along the way. To celebrate the 245th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, join us for an interactive discussion of the events and individuals that led to its creation and recognition as one of the world's great historical documents. Jim Segrave-Daly is a resident of Haverford Township with a B.A. in History from Penn State. He's been a volunteer history teacher for Haverford Township Adult School since 2013 and is the founder and creator of "History for Shut-ins" on Facebook and YouTube. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/road-to-independence or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
Movies on Tap, Phoenixville Public Library’s film discussion group for adults in their 20s and 30s, will meet in person on Tuesday, July 6, at 7:30 PM at The Foodery, 325 Bridge Street, Phoenixville. The group will discuss two award-winning Japanese animated films, "Grave of the Fireflies" (1988, not rated) and "My Neighbor Totoro" (1988, rated G). In "Grave of the Fireflies," a young boy and his little sister struggle to survive in Japan during World War II. When two girls move to the country to be near their ailing mother, in "My Neighbor Totoro," they have adventures with the wondrous forest spirits who live nearby. Please watch the films on your own prior to the discussion. This event is free and open to the public. No registration required. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For more information, e-mail Faith Donaher at fdonaher@gmail.com.
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free online seminar, “Reverse Mortgages: What Can You Expect?”, on Thursday, July 8, at 7:00 PM. George Dillman, Consumer Outreach Specialist with the PA Department of Banking and Securities, will be the presenter. Topics in this presentation include: what a reverse mortgage is, what I need to qualify, what the procedures are for obtaining and retaining a reverse mortgage, financial requirements to obtain, alternative options to consider (such as a home equity line of credit), what to avoid, drawbacks, your obligations, and how you can repay the debt. The overall consideration – is it right for me? This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/reverse-mortgages or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
The Phoenix Book Club, Phoenixville Public Library’s book discussion group for adults of all ages, will meet virtually on Monday, July 12, at 7:00 PM. The group will discuss Marie Benedict’s bestselling novel, The Only Woman in the Room. She possessed a stunning beauty. And also a stunning mind. Her beauty almost certainly saved her from the rising Nazi party and led to marriage with an Austrian arms dealer. Underestimated on everything else, she overheard the Third Reich’s plans while with her husband, understanding more than anyone would guess. Her whirlwind escape landed her in Hollywood as Hedy Lamarr, screen star. But she kept a secret more shocking that her heritage or marriage—she was a scientist who knew a few secrets about the enemy. And her idea—if anyone would listen—might help the country fight the Nazis. A physical copy of this book may be reserved at https://www.ccls.org. An e-book copy may be reserved at https://chester.overdrive.com. The public is invited to attend. If you are not already on the Book Club's e-mail list, registration is required to receive an invitation to this event at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/only-woman-in-the-room or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free seminar, “Just the Facts: How to Spot Phony News”, on Thursday, July 15, at 7:00 PM. Mark Pinto, the Library’s Adult Services Director, will be the presenter. A healthy dose of skepticism is needed these days when encountering information, especially online. In this presentation, you will learn methods for spotting false or misleading news and discover several online tools for fact checking and determining bias. We'll finish with an informal quiz to see if you can tell the difference between false/misleading and credible social media posts. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/phony-news or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.