Upcoming online programs offered by the Phoenixville Public Library:
Phoenixville Public Library celebrates the start of Black History Month by hosting a free virtual presentation, “The History of African Americans in Phoenixville,” on Monday, Feb. 1, at 7:00 PM. Local historian Ryan Conroy will be the speaker. Find out how African Americans have played such an intricate role in Phoenixville’s history, starting in the 1830s with the arrival of some of the first families and continuing into the population growth of the 1950s. Learn about individual members of the community and their amazing stories, including athletes, community leaders and those involved in the Underground Railroad. Please join us to discuss this history while viewing rarely seen photographs. This talk will be dedicated to the memory of Donald Coppedge. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/African-Americans-Phoenixville or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library shines its Community Services Spotlight on Health Care Access of Phoenixville in a free virtual presentation on Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 10:00 AM. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn — and ask questions — about the dental, vision, prescription, mammogram, and immigration programs of Phoenixville's Health Care Access available to residents of the Phoenixville area. Since 1999, Health Care Access has been connecting uninsured and underinsured residents of the Greater Phoenixville area with specialized health care services. Their clients receive treatment from a network of providers for dental and vision care, mammograms, and help with prescription medications. Their Immigration Services Program assists with immigration applications and petitions that will be filed with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/health-care-access or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation, “7 Action Steps to Reduce Low-Back Pain” on Thursday, Feb. 4, at 7:00 PM. Dr. Jeff Snyder of Snyder Family Chiropractic will be the speaker. According to the New England Journal of Medicine, over 31 million people suffer from low-back pain each year. In fact, low back pain is one of the most common reasons for missed work. With the current epidemic of the use of opioid medication to treat pain, we need to consider more conservative approaches. Join Dr. Snyder as he shares these seven steps that will help you avoid unnecessary pain medication or risky surgery and move you toward a greater quality of life using self-care strategies. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/low-back-pain or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
If you are a writer with an interest in self-publishing, Phoenixville Public Library has a group for you. The first meeting of the Self-Publishing Group will take place virtually on Saturday, Feb. 6, at 9:00 AM. Janice O’Brien is the group facilitator. Self-published authors and those looking to be are invited to discuss everything related to self-publishing — platforms, book design, marketing and more. We hope to share experiences, tips and information about the self-publishing process. Whether you're a beginning writer or have several books under your belt, join us for inspiration, motivation and support along the way. This group is free and open to the public and will take place online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/self-publishing-group or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail janiceinpa@gmail.com for more information.
***
The Phoenix Book Club, Phoenixville Public Library's book discussion group for adults of all ages, will meet virtually on Monday, Feb. 8, at 7:00 PM. The group will discuss "Rebecca," the classic psychological thriller by Daphne Du Maurier. The reader is ushered into an isolated gray stone mansion on the windswept Cornish coast. The second Mrs. Maxim de Winter recalls the chilling events that transpired as her new life unfolded as the young bride of the husband she barely knew. The past is devotedly preserved by the housekeeper, Mrs. Danvers, as the second Mrs. De Winter tries to uncover the dark and shattering truth about Maxim’s first wife — the late and hauntingly beautiful Rebecca. A physical copy of the book may be reserved at https://www.ccls.org. An e-book or e-audiobook copy may be reserved at https://chester.overdrive.com. This event is free and open to the public, and will take place online/by phone via Zoom. If you are not already on the Book Club's e-mail list, registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/rebecca or by calling 610-933-3013 x132 to receive an invitation to this event. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library's Cookbook Club on Zoom will meet virtually on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 5:30 PM. February is the month of love. Get ready to indulge your sweetheart — two-legged or 4-legged — with a special treat! Does a special person or furry friend in your life have a favorite dessert? Are you ready to try making or baking something decadent or fancy or just plain delicious, including maybe a cat or dog treat? Bring it to our virtual get-together and we will all vicariously enjoy your creation! Email your recipe to Cathy Stout at the Library at cstout@ccls.org to share with those who attend. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/cookbook-club or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail cstout@ccls.org for more information.
***
Movies on Tap: Zoom Edition, Phoenixville Public Library's film discussion group for adults in their 20s and 30s, will meet virtually on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 7:30 PM. The group will discuss "Dick Johnson is Dead" (2020, PG-13). Michael Hilow, Ana Hoffman, and Dick Johnson star in this docudrama about a daughter helping her father prepare for the end of his life. Please watch the film independently prior to the discussion. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Please e-mail Faith Donaher at fdonaher@gmail.com to receive an invitation to the meeting and for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free, virtual, nutrition presentation, “Personalize Your Plate,” on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 10:00 AM. As we get ready for National Nutrition Month, Meredith McGrath RD, LDN, will give you tips how to achieve your personal nutrition goals while not sacrificing the foods you love! She will help you fine-tune your traditional recipes, provide alternative cooking methods and offer other healthful advice for incorporating family-favorite foods into everyday meals. Meredith is the Registered Dietician for Redner’s Warehouse Markets. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/personalize-your-plate or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library will host a Local Author Book Talk with Nancy Schwartz, author of "Up, Not Down Syndrome: Uplifting Lessons Learned from Raising a Son with Trisomy 21." This virtual presentation will be held Thursday, Feb. 11, at 7:00 PM. "Up, Not Down Syndrome" is a love letter and a map. Experience how it feels to think your life is over after having an unlovable baby. At first the loss seems impossible to overcome. Alex becomes Nancy's greatest teacher. Love is stronger than fear. Everyone has gifts. The book consists of three parts: the story, the lessons Alex taught Nancy, and Alex's perspective. "Up, Not Down Syndrome" is a promise to stay positive, no matter what: up, not down. Nancy's journey gets to the core of what it is to be human. Nancy M. Schwartz has taught in Pennsylvania for 26 years. She holds certificates as an ESL program specialist, reading specialist, and elementary and early education teacher. Nancy's undergraduate degree came from Temple University, and she attended graduate school at Saint Joseph's University. Nancy spent several summers studying at the Teachers College Columbia University, Reading and Writing Project. She enjoys ballet, reading, writing, art, fashion, animals, music, and, most of all, motherhood. This is her first book. More info on the book at https://upnotdownbook.com. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/up-not-down or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
***
Phoenixville Public Library now offers free remote tech help by phone and internet via Zoom. One-on-one assistance with your laptop, tablet or smartphone is available from Library volunteers during selected hours on Thursday afternoons and Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. To schedule a one-hour appointment, or for more information, call 610-933-3013 x132 or e-mail mpinto@ccls.org.