The Children’s Library at Phoenixville Public Library is offering virtual programs for kids of all ages.
Story Times
Mighty Preschoolers Story Times on Mondays, 11:15 AM, Weekly, Ages 3-6 years. Musical Adventures on Tuesdays, 10:00 AM, Weekly, Ages PreK & Up. Toddler Story Times on Wednesdays, 9:45 AM, Weekly, Ages 12-36 Months. Let’s Celebrate: Features A Different Author each month, Third Thursday, Monthly, Ages 2-5 years. Details and registration available at https://tinyurl.com/phxlibrarykidscalendar
Teen Activities
Young Adult Book Reads: Listen to a book chapter, 1:00 PM, Fourth Tuesday, Monthly, Grades 6-12. Young Adult Movie Trivia: March is Men in Black via Google Forms, Other Times/Dates Vary, Grades 5/6 & Up. Details and registration available at https://tinyurl.com/phxlibrarykidscalendar. Obtain books & other items from the library by visiting our website at https://phoenixvillelibrary.org. Click on Explore Tab, then Find A Book to search the catalog. You can pick them up with our Pickup Process. Information: call 610-933-3013 x 124.
Upcoming adult programs offered by the Phoenixville Public Library:
Learn how to stay safe on the Internet and the basics of popular communication apps in a series of free virtual classes taught by students of Teens Teach Technology, Saturdays in March from 10-11 AM, hosted by Phoenixville Public Library. The schedule of classes is as follows: "Scam Calls" (March 20); and "Family Communications: Learn FaceTime, Skype and Tapestry" (March 27). Teens Teach Technology is a national organization of high school students dedicated to teaching seniors and other adults the basics of technology. Registration and descriptions for these Zoom classes are available on the Library's Events Calendar at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. E-mail mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
Phoenixville Public Library will host a virtual book discussion of Longwood Gardens’ Community Read book, "The Home Place: Memoirs of a Colored Man’s Love Affair with Nature," by J. Drew Lanham, on Monday, March 22, at 7:00 PM. Mark Pinto, the Library’s Adult Services Director, will lead the discussion. Birds are a lifelong passion for Lanham, and in "The Home Place," he also examines his personal history and struggles. Readers follow his journey as a successful wildlife ecologist who along the way uncovers lessons about legacy and his own need to inject a deeper sense of human caring into his life and work. Join us for our virtual discussion of a book author Helen MacDonald has called "a ground-breaking work about race and the American landscape". More information on the Community Read at https://longwoodgardens.org/education/library-archives/community-read. Physical copies of the book may be reserved at https://catalog.ccls.org. eBook and eAudiobook copies are available at https://chester.overdrive.com. Attendees to the discussion will be automatically entered into a raffle drawing to receive a family pass to Longwood Gardens. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/home-place or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
Phoenixville Public Library will host a virtual tour of Philadelphia’s National Marian Anderson Museum on Tuesday, March 23, at 7:00 PM. Jillian Patricia Pirtle, CEO of the Museum, will be the presenter. The National Marian Anderson Museum tells the story of the renowned, Philadelphia-born, African American singer as an American artist and humanitarian. The virtual presentation includes a mini-documentary, audio recordings of Anderson from her career with RCA Victor, and a performance from the Marian Anderson Scholar Artist Program. A Q&A will follow the presentation. This event is free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to consider making a donation to the Museum at http://marianandersonhistoricalsociety.weebly.com/donate--sponsor.html. Registration for this Zoom event is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/marian-anderson or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
Scratch Coding Game Design, March 24, 25 & 26, from 4:00-5:30 PM online via Zoom for ages 7 & Up. Design & play games using Scratch. Each day features a new game: March 24, Day 1: Racing Game; March 25, Day 2: Soccer Game; March 26, Day 3: Snake Eating Apple Game. Register for any one or all of the sessions at https://tinyurl.com/phxlibrarykidscalendar. A free Scratch account needed before start of class. Enroll at https://scratch.mit.edu/ This event is sponsored by Phoenixville Public Library, Kids Connect, Penn State Extension, Phoenixville Communities That Care, Phoenixville Recreation Department, & Compass Mark.
Phoenixville Public Library will host the next virtual presentation in their “Community Gardening around the Village” series on Thursday, March 25, at 7:00 PM. Martha Napolitan Cownap, herb gardener at Camphill Village Kimberton Hills, will present “Backyard Gardening for the Complete Beginner.” Would you like to start growing some of your own vegetables and herbs this year but aren’t sure where to begin? Martha will talk about how to find a suitable site, what tools you will need, how to make garden beds, and whether to start plants from seeds or buy young plants. There will be time at the end for your questions. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/backyard-gardening or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
Phoenixville Public Library will host an evening with local author, Kathleen McKee, on Monday, March 29, at 7:00 PM. Join us as Mark Pinto, the Library’s Adult Services, Director, engages Kathleen in conversation about her latest novel, Below the Landscape. A tragic accident, an unknown artist, and a discovery below the landscape. Can Sue connect the random details before her granddaughter becomes another victim? If you enjoy a cozy mystery, small town charm, a touch of romance, and a woman sleuth who has an uncanny ability to make connections, you’ll love Kathleen McKee’s fourth book of the “Aspen Notch Mystery Series”. Join Sue for her latest adventure in Below the Landscape. Kathleen McKee enjoys crafting stories that are uplifting and moving. Regardless of genre, she likes to include a touch of romance, mystery, and history, with narratives that bring the characters to life. Kathleen’s heart-warming stories and their settings are often inspired by experiences of people she has met or places she has lived. Although Aspen Notch is a fictional town in northeast PA, it is based on her memories of the locale when she taught in Scranton, PA. Kathleen currently lives in southeast PA with her springer spaniel, Maggie. You’ll find her there, working on her next novel. Visit her website at: https://kathleen-mckee.com. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/kathleen-mckee or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
Books on Tap, Phoenixville Public Library’s book discussion group for adults in their 20s and 30s, will meet virtually on Tuesday, March 30, at 7:30 PM. The group will discuss Sophie’s World: A Novel about the History of Philosophy by Jostein Gaarder, translated by Paulette Moller. Four-year-old Sophie Amundsen arrives home to find two notes in her mailbox--each with one question: "Who are you?' and "Where does the world come from?' Through those letters, she enrolls in a kind of correspondence course, covering Socrates to Sartre, with a mysterious philosopher, while receiving letters addressed to another girl. Who is HIlde? Why is her mail turning up? Unraveling this riddle, Sophie uses the philosophy she learns and finds the truth unimaginably complicated. A physical copy of the book can be reserved at https://catalog.ccls.org. This event is free and open to the public. and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Email Christine Shaffer at shaffer.m.christine@gmail.com for more information or to receive an invitation to this event.
Phoenixville Public Library will host a book talk by local author Lisa Kohn, author of to the moon and back: a childhood under the influence, on Thursday, April 1, at 7:00 PM. Lisa’s early years in 1970s New York City were a mixture of encounter groups, macrobiotic diets, communes, Indian ashrams, and watching naked actors on off-Broadway stages in the musical HAIR. By the time her older brother was ten, Lisa’s father had him smoking pot. By the time Lisa was ten, Lisa’s mother had them pledging their lives to the Unification Church (the “Moonies”). As a child Lisa knew the ecstatic comfort of inclusion in a cult and as a teenager the torment of rebelling against it. As an adult, Lisa struggled to break free from the hold of abuse and the scars in her heart, mind, and psyche — battling her own addictions and inner demons and searching her soul for a sense of self-worth. Told in spirited candor, to the moon and back reveals how one can leave behind absurdity and horror and create a life of intention and joy. Award-winning author Lisa Kohn is also the author of The Power of Thoughtful Leadership. Today she is a leadership consultant and executive coach and a keynote speaker who works with C-suite leaders in Fortune 50 organizations and not-for-profits, helping them become more thoughtful — more present, intentional, and authentic — in their leadership and their lives. (www.chatsworthconsulting.com) Lisa brings to her clients the tools, mind-shifts, and practices she’s found — and created — that have helped her heal and thrive, as well as the hope and forgiveness she’s been blessed to let into her life. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online/by phone via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/to-the-moon-and-back or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.