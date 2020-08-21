Chaddsford Winery, located in the Brandywine Valley, who is currently highlighting a number of different end-of-summer cocktails that are creatively unique and made with their local sweet and dry wines. Below are two of their most popular summer cocktails, including a recipe and images. If you’re working on anything where the cocktails or wines from Chaddsford Winery would be a good fit, we would be happy to send you any additional assets you need (images, more information, etc.).
Strawberry Lime Spritz
Made with Sunset Blush — a bright, sweet and fragrant rosé wine — this cocktail is bursting with summery notes of grapefruit, strawberry citrus.
Recipe:
Ingredients for strawberry puree:
1 pound of strawberries, hulled and halved
Zest of one lime
2 tablespoons of sugar
Ingredients for spritz:
1 oz. of strawberry puree
1 oz. of vodka
3 oz. of Sunset Blush
Make strawberry puree by combining strawberries, lime zest and sugar in a medium bowl and let set at room temperature for one hour. Puree strawberries in a blender and strain through a fine-mesh sieve. Discard the solids and refrigerate until ready to serve. Combine puree, vodka and Sunset Blush in a serving glass with ice and stir to combine. Top with club soda and garnish with a lime slice.
Basil Peach Sangria
This cocktail uses Chaddsford Winery’s delicious Niagara, one of the most popular sweet wines in their portfolio, which perfectly complements crisp basil and ripe peaches.
Recipe:
1 cup of water
¼ cup of granulated sugar
1 cup of loosely packed basil leaves
1 lemon, sliced thin
2 cups of peach juice / nectar
1 bottle of Chaddsford Winery Niagara
2-3 peaches, pitted and sliced
Combine water, sugar, basil and lemon in a small saucepan over medium heat. Lightly mash basil leaves and lemon slices with spoon and bring to a simmer, stirring until sugar is dissolved. Add peach juice/nectar and return to a simmer. Remove to the heat and let cool for 5 minutes. Strain mixture into a large pitcher, discarding basil leaves and lemon slices. Add Niagara and peach slices to pitcher and stir to combine. Cover and chill for several hours or overnight. Serve over ice.