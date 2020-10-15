Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the last interview I had the opportunity to do face-to-face was in March. In upcoming weeks, one of the 126 weekly interviews that were previously published will be shared with readers. This article was originally published on Aug. 19, 2018.
When first meeting Henrik Stubbe Teglbjaerg I felt like I met the wind. A wind can be gentle and calming or a force to be reckoned with.
In 1988 Henrik traveled from his homeland of Denmark to the United States for a one-year visit, aways looking to broaden his horizons and wanting to experience what the states had to offer. He went back to Denmark after his visa ran out only to return back to the U.S. to live.
The Earth and the universe seem to be a part of him. He considers himself to be a “farmer” — For the last 28-years, he has worked as an estate gardener along with all his other undertakings.
Henrik does not have a television or cell phone but recently purchased a tablet to keep connected. He is a cat person — currently, he is only caring for the stray cat in his neighborhood.
Henrik and the Phoenixville Firebird Festival are synonymous. Fourteen years ago, in 2004, a committee was formed to come up with event ideas to support the arts and cultural life of Phoenixville. This led to the burning of the Firebird (the Phoenix Rising) and a festival to go along with it.
The first event attracted 150 people in a lot in the downtown. Over the years, as the festival grew in popularity, it moved to the Friendship Field on the northside of the town. Last year, over 20,000 attended. To accommodate the growth, this year it will be housed at Veteran’s Field. The field is somewhat isolated and faces many more challenges to be worked out.
After 2011, the original committee was abandoned and Henrik decided to go it alone. But, he states that the venture is a town-wide coming together — A combination of creativity and hard work, especially with fundraising. Last year’s budget was over $16,000 with close to $5,800 for borough permits alone.
The cost of building the actual Firebird is minimal — all the wood pallets are donated and additional building materials cost about $300.
The first Firebird was 10 feet tall and grew to 30 feet. Last year, the borough limited the height to 25 feet and this year it will be 20 feet. Each weekend in September volunteers and Henrik will start to build the structure.
In 2014, vandals set the structure on fire in the early morning of the festival. This only bought the community to rally and after the word went out, a new Firebird was built in 3½ hours. You can access all the details and to volunteer by going to “firebird festival.com/the-firebird story.”
The event is all-consuming from the actual burning of the Firebird to organization of the festival itself and contributing events. There are musicians, sound, insurance, shuttle buses and yes porta-potties. The borough requires that there be 21 porta-potties for this event.
Henrik plans on a trip back to Denmark this winter (after the festival I imagine on Dec. 8) to see his two sisters, their four children and six grandchildren. It is the first time that he will see three of the grandchildren.
He lives on the northside of town where he has a garden. He does not cook as much as he combines foods to his taste, especially those he grows.
A favorite dish discovered many years ago in the Moosewood Cook Book ...
Butternut Squash Dish
Bake one butternut squash, and take off its skin when cool down. Sautee a chopped onion, and add 1 chopped red pepper and garlic, that is only short time on the hot skillet.
Mash up the butternut squash, mix it with yogurt, 3 eggs, thyme, crumbled feta cheese and the onions/pepper mixture and put into a baking pan. Sprinkle the top generously with salted sunflower seeds, and bake in the oven at 375 degrees for ½ hour.
ENJOY!
UPDATE: Due to the pandemic, Henrik has been lying low. A major change impacting his life is how this year’s Firebird Festival and the burning of the Firebird will occur — it won’t happen. Henrik is not building another majestic bird which must be giving him a lot of extra time. Building usually starts in September while the weather is still somewhat warm before the December burning. This year Henrik and his partner the Phoenixville Jaycees has come up with a unique way to celebrate the town. The partnership took the festival under the Jaycees non-profit wing. You are encouraged to make a one-minute video on YouTube or Vimeo of what you would like to share about what you like/love about the community. Send a link to the Firebird Festival by Dec. 12. After editing on Saturday, Dec. 19, there will be a virtual event on YouTube live steaming for all to view. Dec. 19 would have been the actual date of the 2020 Firebird Festival and the burning. Whether planned of not this will give a much-needed break for Henrik and all the volunteers.
Contact columnist Bette Banjack at banjack303.verizon.net. Search YouTube – with BetteBanjack as well as phoenixvillenews.com (search bar Banjack). She can also be found on Facebook.