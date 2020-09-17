Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the last interview I had the opportunity to do face-to-face was in March. In upcoming weeks, one of the 126 weekly interviews that were previously published will be shared with readers. This article was originally published on Dec. 3, 2017.
Finally found out how to pronounce Dave Gautreau’s last name — “Go-trow.”
Dave hails from the village of Kimbeton. He recalls playing ice hockey on Gotwal’s Pond. He is a real Flyers fan and on occasion still plays a game.
When he was in high school, he started to hang out at the Gateway Pharmacy on Nutt Road after school. When he was 16, he got a job there in the stock room and became part of the “stock room gang,” moving on to be general manager for a total of 25 years.
For the last 20 years he has been with A.C. Miller in Spring City, presently he is the sales manager.
Dave believes “giving back to be better.” His involvement in the Phoenixville community is vast. He has served on the school board, borough council, the firefighter’s community, the Dogwood Festival and Parade. He was Parade Marshall in 2015.
He ran for mayor in the 2017 Phoenixville mayoral Race. Dave gracelessly conceded the race to Peter Urscheler. He stated that he had the highest regard for all the candidates knowing they have the best interest of the town.
On the home front is his wife of 22 years, Cindi, and a son, Christopher. Along with Cody the dog and Caesar the cat. The family enjoys its hideaway at Jack Frost Ski Resort. Dave has one brother, Bob.
A favorite of his to have weekly lunches with his dad. The like to check-out new and old places and to spend time together.
Dave told me to celebrate his parents’, (Robert & Nellie Gautreau) 50th Anniversary in 2004. How they took two and one-half months to circle the United States by car. Enjoying all the sites and places visited.
Dave can cook – but – much prefers the cooking of Cindi. He states, “she is the best” in his book, no matter how busy her schedule. She manages to cook dinner most nights – if not every night. This recipe is a family favorite breakfast treat. Made the night before & ready to pop in the oven and ready to serve within a half-hour.
CINDI’S UPSIDE-DOWN FRENCH TOAST
2 Tbsp. corn syrup (light or dark)
½ cup butter
1 ½ cups milk
cinnamon to taste
1 cup brown sugar
2 tsp. vanilla
5 eggs
1 loaf of French or Italian bread
(best if bread is a day or two old)
In sauce pan on medium-heat combine butter, brown sugar, corn syrup &
1 teaspoon vanilla until it gets bubbly. Cut bread into 1” slices. Whisk together eggs, milk, cinnamon & 1 teaspoon vanilla. Pour bubbly sauce over the bottom of 9”x13” pan or baking dish. Place bread onto top of sauce. Ladle egg-milk mixture over top. Cover with foil & place in refrigerator over-night. So, it will be ready for breakfast the next day. Bake in 350-degree oven with foil in place for 30 minutes. Uncover & continue to bake until top is brown & a little crispy.
ENJOY!
UPDATE: As Dave’s original interview appeared in early 2017, he is honored to have been inducted into the Phoenixville Area School District Wall of Fame in 2018. He also finished up his term on Ann's Heart Board of Directors where he served as first president. Dave is so pleased to see the great work continue by the executive director Kristen McGee, the board and their volunteers. He continues to serve on the Phoenixville Community Health Foundation Board since 2010. With more time on their hands, Dave and his family have been spending more time at their home away from home at Jack Frost Ski Resort. Getting away as often as possible, Dave has continued to work at A.C. Miller Concrete in Spring City.
