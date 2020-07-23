Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the last interview I had the opportunity to do face-to-face was in March. In upcoming weeks, one of the 126 weekly interviews that were previously published will be shared with readers. This article was originally published on March 11, 2018.
If you are lucky enough to be a Facebook friend of Carole Pepe, you will receive an inspirational or uplifting post from her each day. Inspirational and uplifting best describe Carole’s life.
Reared in a typical Italian family living in Plymouth Meeting. After graduating from high school, she went to work for Bell of Pennsylvania in Conshohocken. Younger than most of her co-workers, she excelled at her job. She moved quickly up to being a service rep for the company. Always with a smile — always a lady.
On her 19th birthday (of all times) she learned that her present boyfriend was moving to Florida immediately. The unhappy birthday girl was persuaded to go out to celebrate by a group of friends.
They wound up at a club in New Jersey called “Dicky Lees.” The attraction was the band called “Ricky & the Rockets.” One of her friends persuaded Carole to move across the bar with her to be closer to a guy of interest. With this guy of interest was his cousin, Thomas.
Need I tell you that Carole and Thomas Pepe, after two years of courting, have been married for 42 years. They have lived for 41 years in West Norriton (Jeffersonville) — 31 or those years in their present home.
There are two sons — the oldest is Thomas (who likes to be called Tom) and Christian. There is an 11 years age span between them. So, for those 11 years, Tom was an only child. When Christian was born, things changed. Not only for the young Tom — but the family.
Young Christian after many difficult illnesses was diagnosed after years of testing to be profoundly deaf. Carole’s fight was that of a “mother bear” protecting and navigating the school system to educate her child.
Today, Tom Jr. is a media marketing executive and Christian’s job is in building and grounds. May I mention Tom Sr. is the webmaster for Montgomery County. Rounding out the family is Leo — a Shihpoo (Shih-Tzu & Poodle mix).
Through all this, Carole continued to work for Bell and Verizon. Earned a degree and taught for seven years in the Norristown School District.
Carole’s passion and drive are to “bring people together.” Her motto is “We’re Better Together.” Still the lady, she is the founder of GrowthologyHub.com, an easy, economical social media marketing site. There is a choice of packages to choose from to tap into this new twist on social media for small business. An offshoot of this is a network for the local entrepreneur — they meet weekly to share and support each other in their endeavors. It is believed when local businesses thrive the local community thrives.
Carole is a summer person — enjoys warm weather, the beach, the Jersey shore. She shares with us one of her favorite recipes.
FLOUNDER FLORENTINE
5 Tbsp. butter (divided)
¼ cup onion (minced)
10 oz. pkg. spinach (chopped, cooked, cooled & squeezed dry
½ tsp. oregano
½ tsp. salt
¼ tsp. pepper
2 lbs. flounder fillets
½ cup dry white wine
3 Tbsp. flour
½ tsp. dried mustard
1 cup milk
garnish – freshly grated Parmesan cheese & paprika
Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a skillet – add onion & sauté until translucent. Add in spinach, oregano, ¼ teaspoon salt & 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Place about 1½ tablespoon of spinach mixture on each flounder fillet – roll up. Put the fish rolls into a baking dish, seam side down – add the wine. Cover & bake for 25 minutes at 350-degrees. Drain & reserve ½ of the liquid. While keeping fish warm – melt remaining butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat – add flour, remaining salt & pepper & dried mustard. Add reserved liquid & milk – stir until thick & bubbly. Pour over stuffed flounder roll. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese & paprika before serving.
ENJOY!
UPDATE: Among her busy schedule Carole has found time to recently launched a new website, FetchGreatQuotes.com. The website is loaded with thousands of attention-grabbing free photos specially designed to share with your social media friends. There are: Inspirational Quotes - Good Morning Messages - Happy Friday Photos - Holiday Wishes - Health & Wellness Quotes - Business & Leadership Quotes - Money & Finance Quotes. There is a link - FetchGreatQuotes.com so you can check it out. Every day, she posts quotes to her long list of friends & followers.
