Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the last interview I had the opportunity to do face-to-face was in March. In upcoming weeks, one of the 126 weekly interviews that were previously published will be shared with readers. This article was originally published on Sept. 15, 2018.
Dodi DeMutis is a Phoenixville girl and Bobby Strunk is from Royersford. They were introduced by friends at the Spectator Restaurant & Bar. They celebrated their 20th anniversary on Sept. 12, 2018.
They live on what they call the “farm” just west of Phoenixville. There are three Strunk children. It is hard to believe the oldest, Bobby, is 18 and starting his first year in college. Max is 15 years old and Lizzy is 10 years old.
Dodi has a degree in business administration from Villanova. Bobby graduated from the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science. As far back as his teens, he found interest in this profession.
Dodi suspects the reason his interest was peaked may be due to his Italian heritage on his mother’s side of the family. He remembers during the funeral process people came together hugging and loving, along with the tears. Then there was the food that everyone contributed. It was a celebration and anyone who knows Bobby knows he always enjoys a good party.
Dodi, her sister Anne, brother Manny and Dad Manuel make up what is called the DeMutis Group, a driving force in property development in the area. Going back to their grandfather, Manny DeMutis, they were entrepreneurs before the word became fashionable. Together and separately, they all are invested in the community.
Remember the Spectator restaurant where Dodi and Bobby met? Well, it is now the Mainstay under the ownership of Dodi’s dad, Manuel. This property was originally developed and expanded by Betsy DeMutis (Dodi’s mom) before her death.
Involved in the funeral business for many years, the Strunks will be opening R. Strunk Funeral Home in October 2018. The facility is located on Main Street at Second Avenue. The restoration of the Thomas Byrne Mansion has been a process but well worth the effort and in the capable hands of the company of Raniere & Kerns Associates.
The mansion was built in the 1800s with an addition added in 1907. This was completed the same year as St. Ann’s Church only a block away on Third Avenue. The funds to construct the church were donated by Thomas F. Bryne in honor of his mother Ann. Dodi & Bobby feel honored to own and restore one of Phoenixville’s historical jewels.
As the funeral director, Bobby oversees the day-to-day flow of the business. With the business expanding, Cheryl Light, a Phoenixville native, came aboard initially as an administrative assistant and fulfilled a lifetime dream of becoming a funeral director. May I mention that Bobby’s mom, Vera, assists as a greeter during viewings and funerals.
About six years ago, Bobby took over cooking dinner for the family. You know what? Dodi doesn’t seem to mind.
A party favorite . . .
Guacamole
4 ripe avocados
1 Tbsp. of grated red onion
¼ cup of small diced red onion
1 large garlic clove minced
1 tsp. of kosher salt
1 tsp. of group pepper
1 medium tomato, seeded and diced into small pieces
Squeeze in 1 lemon
½ tsp. Franks Hot Sauce optional
2-4 Tbsp. of sour cream optional
Cut Avocado and remove pits and chop into smaller pieces. Immediately add the remaining ingredients except sour cream and hot sauce. Use a potato masher to mix ingredients well.
If you are serving a large crowd you can add 2-4 tablespoons of sour cream to make it go further.
ENJOY!
UPDATE: With the renovations of the Thomas Byrne Mansion finished, in its place, the R. Strunk Funeral Home opened its doors at the end of December 2018. The staff knew the area could be a flurry of activity but never imagined the events of the first year of being in business. The Strunk staff considers it an honor to serve families during their difficult time. The 2020 coronavirus pandemic has certainly brought challenges but they are taking them in stride and adapting to give each family a meaningful experience. In 2019, Dodi was one of the founders of a new venture centered in town — 100 Women of Phoenixville. It has proven too have had an impressive impact in such a short time.
